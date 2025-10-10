'Pawn Stars' cast member Corey Harrison pays $30,000 for Egyptian mask after he almost let it go

The guest, Jad managed to bring a deal back from the dead and get exactly the amount he asked for.

It's not rare for Ancient artifacts to be featured on "Pawn Stars," but only a few or maybe none were as old as the 'Egyptian Cartonnage Mummy Mask' brought to the shop by a seller named Jad. The 2000-year-old item left Corey Harrison in shock, especially after his expert told him that it was the real deal. However, Harrison nearly let the guest walk out of the store without a deal before succumbing to his stubborn ask of $30,000.

Screenshot showing Harrison shaking Jad's hand (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Jad brought the mask to the shop with Chumlee at the table. "I have an Egyptian cartonnage mummy mask. I'm selling the mask because it's time to let somebody else enjoy it the way I have," he said in his interview. Harrison then walked in and was immediately intrigued. When he asked about the age of the item, Jad claimed that it was from the second century AD, which meant that it was almost 2,000 years old. "It's in amazing shape. Stuff like this doesn't come to the shop very often. If it's the real deal, it could be worth a little bit of money to the right collector," Harrison noted.

Screenshot showing the Egyptian Cartonnage Mummy Mask (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

He then asked the seller for the price, and Jad told him that he was looking to get $70,000 for it. Hearing the amount, Harrison admitted that he was out of his depth on this, and he decided to call in his expert, Dr Phineas Kastle, to make sure it was the real deal. Upon walking in, Kastle noted that some mummy in Egypt was missing a mask. "I know it’s an Egyptian mask, yes. But this one is unusual because here’s the deceased riding on the back of a lion. That would only happen with a royal person," Kastle explained.

The expert further confirmed that the mask was real and in impeccable shape. About the price, Kastle told Harrison that it could be worth about $20,000 to $22,000, much lower than Jad's ask.

Screenshot showing the expert talking about the mask (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Once the expert left, a thought negotiation began with Harrison offering $20,000 for the item. However, Jad made it clear that the lowest he could go was $30,000. Despite Harrison trying his best, Jad did not budge. At one point, Harrison shook his hands and almost sent the seller on his way. "I don’t like having that much money out waiting, whether it’s six months or five years before somebody comes in and buys this," Harrison reasoned. As Jad was leaving, Harrison called him back.

"Alright, alright. You want thirty for it? I’ll do thirty right now," Harrison said to the seller. Jad immediately accepted, saying, "My man, you got a deal."

