'Pawn Stars' host Corey Harrison rejects jersey signed by America's best soccer player over his age

Corey Harrison did not know much about the jersey, but he got a lot of help from the expert.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots showing Corey Harrison and the guest on "Pawn Stars." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshots showing Corey Harrison and the guest on "Pawn Stars." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Corey Harrison isn't exactly known to be a tough negotiator like his father on "Pawn Stars," but he can tell if an item is worth the investment. His acumen was on display when a guest wanted to sell a signed soccer jersey. Since Harrison did not know much about soccer and the player was fairly young, he ended up rejecting it.

The jersey belonged to an American soccer player named Christian Pulisic. He is considered to be one of the best American players at the moment. He commanded the highest transfer fee of any American soccer player in the history of the English Premier League when he was bought by Chelsea FC for a whopping $73 million.

Screenshot showing the jersey. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the jersey. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Pulisic was also nicknamed ‘Captain America’ as he was the youngest American player to become the captain of the men’s national team. The guest said that he was a big fan of the player and believed that the signed jersey could fetch him $1,500. Harrison obviously did not know much about any of this, as he was not a fan of the sport.

The money that the guest had asked for did not sound like much, but like his father, Harrison was not going to cut a deal without getting the item checked. He called in Steve Grad, Principal Authenticator at Beckett Authentication Services. The expert had more knowledge about the item than Harrison, but all the latter wanted to know was whether the signature was real and how much this item was worth.

Screenshot showing the expert Steve Grad. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the expert Steve Grad. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

This was when Harrison got to learn that Pulisic was 22 years old at the time, which planted a seed of doubt in his mind. The expert first checked whether the signature was indeed done with a pen and was satisfied. He then compared it with examples of Pulisic’s actual signatures. The only difference was that he had signed his number on the jersey, which was not there in his authenticated signature.

Grad concluded that this was the real deal. However, with Pulisic being only 22 at the time, Harrison had doubts over the item’s value. The expert said that such players often attended signing events and that it wasn’t hard to find such signed items online. So, he valued the jersey at $400, since it wasn't worn in a game.

Screenshot showing the signature. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the signature. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Ultimately, Harrison decided against making an offer since he didn't have a good chance to sell the item for a profit. The guest decided to keep the jersey instead of selling it at such a low price.

