'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison ends up breaking the pig-shaped grill that Corey paid $375 for

Rick Harrison was not as careful with this item as one would have expected him to be.

Rick Harrison is usually careful when it comes to handling items that show up on "Pawn Stars." However, sometimes he does mess up for different reasons. The pawn shop boss ended up breaking one of the items his son had purchased on the show. It was a barbecue grill that was shaped like a pig. The guest said that it was from the 1950s or the 1960s, and that it would be worth a lot of money for a grill.

The contestant was a woman who said that she wanted to sell the grill for some spending money for her upcoming trip to Spain. Despite being several decades old, the pig-haped barbecue grill looked brand new. That’s when the guest said that it had never been used. It was at this moment that the old man Richard Harrison appeared out of the blue and started talking about his experience of barbecuing in his younger days.

Screenshot showing the pig barbecue. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

He asked Corey to purchase the grill right in front of the guest, which gave the letter some leverage. The guest had asked for $500 at first, but Corey was not willing to pay more than $300. After some back and forth between the two parties, a deal worth $375 was struck. Later, the pig grill was taken to the back, where Rick and Richard Harrison were sitting doing some work.

The youngest Harrison seemed quite proud of what he had purchased, and his father and grandfather were impressed. The old man had his eyes on the grill from the moment he saw it, and now wanted to use it to barbecue. That’s when Rick criticized his father’s grilling skills, as he believed that it defied the laws of physics. “When you barbecue something, it can be completely burned outside and ice cold inside, completely raw,” he said.

Screenshot showing old man Richard Harrison. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Seeing the squabble, Corey took the grill to hide it somewhere in the shop. He was not going to let anyone use it, as that would decrease the item's resale value. The old man found the grill anyway and took it out to the back. Before he could use it for barbecuing purposes, Rick came in and asked him not to. As he went to pick it up, the grill seemingly broke.

Thankfully, the damage was minor and Rick was able to put it back together immediately. That did not save him, as the old man called him a chicken. “Chickens are only good for one thing: grilling,” he added. Either way, the old man was going to have his barbecue, and that is exactly what he did, even if it was without the pig grill.

Screenshot showing the cast having a barbecue meal. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

He got a barbecue of his own and cooked some hamburgers.

