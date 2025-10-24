ECONOMY & WORK
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Pawn Stars' guest brings Wanya Morris' jacket to sell at the store — then the singer showed up

The star of Boyz II Men got sentimental after looking at the item from their first album cover.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Wanyá Morris checking out his Boyz II Men Jacket & Album (Cover image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshots showing Wanyá Morris checking out his Boyz II Men Jacket & Album (Cover image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

"Pawn Stars" is famous for bringing iconic musicians and sports stars to the show to verify their own memorabilia. On one occasion, a guest made every R&B fan sentimental after bringing in a jacket worn by one of the members of "Boyz II Men" from the album cover of "Cooleyhighharmony." While the owner of the jacket and a signed album cover, Kevin, surprised Corey Harrison and Chumlee with the incredible items, he too was left astonished when the pawn shop boys called in Wanyá Morris himself to authenticate the items. While the members of the band called the items legitimate, Corey and Chumlee couldn't match Kevin's asking price of $10,000, and the deal fell through

Screenshot showing Wanyá Morris meeting the seller (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Wanyá Morris meeting the seller (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

In the episode, Kevin brought the cool jacket to the shop for Chumlee and Harrison to check out. "I have a sheepskin jacket and an album signed by the band members," he shared. "This is pretty cool, man. Boyz II Men has had a great career. They were able to amass, you know, all kinds of Grammys, all kinds of awards," Chumlee noted.

When Kevin was asked where he got the items from, he shared that he found them buried in the attic of a New Jersey home that was up for foreclosure. While the jacket looked nice, Chumlee was doubtful, as there was no paperwork to support it. Furthermore, when Kevin asked for $10,000 for the items, the pawn star decided to make sure that they were the real deal. To do that, he called up none other than a member of the Boyz II Men, Wanyá Morris. 

Screenshot showing the seller, the jacket, Corey Harrison, and Chumlee (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the seller, the jacket, Corey Harrison, and Chumlee (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Upon walking in, Morris was immediately struck by the item. "This is it! This is a 32-year-old jacket. And this is probably the only one that’s still around, honestly," he exclaimed. The singer then went on to put the jacket around him to feel a bit nostalgic. "I’m back in the ’90s, baby. Look at this, baby. Yeah, this is nice, man. Aww. I’m getting sentimental now," he added. Morris confirmed that the jacket was real. On the other hand, Morris called out the signatures on the album cover to be fake after taking a closer look. "That’s not horrible news for me because signatures are cool and all, but the jacket from the first album cover, that’s cool," Chumlee noted.

Screenshot showing Wanyá Morris wearing the jacket (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Wanyá Morris wearing the jacket (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Once the Boyz II Men star left, Chumlee and Harrison started the negotiations. Harrison asked Kevin for an updated price, and he stuck to the $10,000 ask. However, Harrison wasn't willing to go that high. "I don’t think you’ll get anywhere near $10,000 for it today. But it’s possible in, you know, four or five years, Boyz II Men collectibility stuff could hit a huge surge. And I mean, this is probably the piece you want to have at that," he reasoned, before calling off the deal. 

Watch the video here.

In the end, Kevin chose to keep both the items and thanked Harrison and Chumlee for letting him meet Morris.

