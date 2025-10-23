'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison has fanboy moment on seeing a Super Bowl ring — pays a fortune for it

It wasn't an ordinary ring but the 2004 Patriots Super Bowl Ring, which Harrison refused to let go.

"Pawn Stars" boss Rick Harrison is known for playing hardball when it comes to negotiating prices. But he has also spent boatloads of money on various items. However, none of those were as special as the ring for which he paid a whopping $21,000. It wasn't an ordinary piece of jewelry, but according to Harrison, it was the "mother of all Super Bowl rings." As soon as the seller, Henry, showed the 2004 Patriots Ring of Ricky Bryant to the pawn shop boss, it was clear that Harrison was in love. Thus, he did not put up a fight and paid a hefty sum once his expert gave him the green light.

"I came to the pawn shop today to sell my 2004 Patriots ring. It’s the biggest, sweetest, coolest ring you’re probably ever going to see," Henry said in his interview. "Ricky Bryant, he’s a wide receiver. This thing weighs a ton. It’s from Super Bowl 39 when they beat the Eagles. They went back-to-back, just like it says on the side of the ring," Harrison noted.

Harrison then closely examined the ring and compared it to another Super Bowl ring that he had previously purchased. "I’m sort of a nut for championship rings. I have a habit of buying them and never selling them," he confessed. After examining the ring, Harrison told Henry that he was concerned about the markings inside, as they appeared to be hand-engraved, unlike the other rings he had. He then asked the seller for the price, and Henry told him that he was looking for something in the mid to low 20s.

Due to his concerns with the markings, Harrison decided to call in Jeremy, the owner of Ultimate Sports Cards & Memorabilia, to authenticate the item. "Rings given to players are far more valuable than those given to staff. Now, Ricky Bryant was mostly on the practice squad, but still a player," the expert noted. "At that time, this was the heaviest and most expensive Super Bowl ring ever made. Cast in 14k white gold, with 124 diamonds," he went on to add.

Jeremy noted that 2004 was a special year, and they put so much into the ring that the normal engraving didn't fit inside, and they had to laser engrave each ring individually. "So yeah, this ring is 100% legit, and it’s pretty awesome," he said before appraising the item at $30,000 to $35,000.

Once Jeremy left, Harrison asked Henry for an updated price. When he asked for $22,000, Harrison came down to $18,000. "I’ll go $21,000. You don’t have anything like this in your showcases. I know you have a Patriots ring, but not that Patriots ring," Henry said. After negotiating for a while, the two finally settled for $21,000.

Despite getting one of the coolest Super Bowl Rings, Harrison got bullied by his son and father, who called the item a $20,000 paperweight.

