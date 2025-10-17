ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Pawn Stars' seller wanted $20,000 for baseball card — walks away as Corey Harrison sticks to $7,000

The seller refused to accept a lowball bid for his signed, rookie Mickey Mantle card.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the seller, and Corey Harrison (Cover image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshots showing the seller, and Corey Harrison (Cover image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

"Pawn Stars" boss Rick Harrison is known for making sellers cut down on their demands so that he can squeeze out a deal at a lower price. But one of them stood his ground to reject a $7,000 offer for a single, signed, 1951 Mickey Mantle rookie card. The guest named Matt came into the shop seeking $20,000, claiming it was one of the rarest baseball cards in the world. However, Corey Harrison and his expert begged to differ. In the end, Matt and Harrison couldn't make a deal as the asking price and the offer were too far apart.

Screenshot showing the card (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the card (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Matt claimed that he bought the card off a friend, and that the same card went for up to "$45,000" at some auctions. "I have three kids in college. If I'm able to sell the card, I'll use the money for those college costs," the seller said in his interview. "Mickey Mantle, he's in the top 10 best baseball players of all time. I mean, he was a 20-time All-Star. That's insane," Harrison said, stressing the significance of the card.

After the seller told Harrison that he was looking for $20,000 for the item, his response was, "One of my problems with Mickey Mantle is that he had a pretty long career after baseball. And he made more money signing autographs than he ever did playing baseball. But he didn't sign many of those rookie cards." He then called in his expert, Dan, to come take a look at the card.

Screenshot showing Harrison talking to the seller (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Harrison talking to the seller (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Dan immediately noted that it was a significant card for collectors. "Mantle is the key guy you want on a rookie card. A lot of these have surfaced in recent years because collecting autographs on rookie cards has become really popular," he noted. He further added that there weren't many of these signed rookie cards, and they were in demand. However, after inspecting the card closely, the expert noted that it was in extremely poor condition and had been cut and altered. After giving it a rating of less than 1 out of 10, he estimated that the card could bring $10,000 at the right auction.

Screenshot showing the expert examining the card (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the expert examining the card (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

After the expert left, Harrison delivered the bad news to the seller, saying, "I know you had hopes and dreams at $20,000, but I'm looking at around $7,000." To this, the guest replied, "Wow, that's kind of way off between twenty," before lowering his ask to $17,000. However, Harrison refused to go above $7,000, and the deal fell through. "I have to trust Dan. He's been in this business a long time. If he tells me 10, if I buy it from you at 7, possibly I make 3 grand," Harrison reasoned.

"I think I'm going to have to walk, man. I am pretty bummed out that we couldn't make a deal," the seller said in the end.

More on Market Realist:

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune to buy fossilized dinosaur dung

'Pawn Stars' guest stunned as Corey Harrison pays a fortune for 250-year-old book that cost her $1

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison fails to bag Olympic torch as he refused to pay over $1,000

RELATED TOPICS PAWN STARS
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $100,000 for 'Star Wars' toy — and it still wasn't enough
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $100,000 for 'Star Wars' toy — and it still wasn't enough
The seller Robert, chose to keep to his one-of-a-kind Boba Fett prototype, expecting to get more.
2 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'another tough puzzle' as contestant loses $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'another tough puzzle' as contestant loses $40,000
The player, Cherie Noisette, missed on out taking home more than $61,000 in prizes.
3 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' seller wanted $20,000 for baseball card — walks away as Corey Harrison sticks to $7,000
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' seller wanted $20,000 for baseball card — walks away as Corey Harrison sticks to $7,000
The seller refused to accept a lowball bid for his signed, rookie Mickey Mantle card.
4 hours ago
Steve Harvey slams his cards as 'Family Feud' player names a person he spends most money on
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey slams his cards as 'Family Feud' player names a person he spends most money on
Harvey couldn't relate more with the contestant and demanded the response to be number 1.
7 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant left speechless after solving $40,000 puzzle in just two seconds
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant left speechless after solving $40,000 puzzle in just two seconds
The player also brought her husband along on the stage to support her.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest thought heirloom was an ordinary poster — then she learnt its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest thought heirloom was an ordinary poster — then she learnt its real value
The guest who had very little idea about the Sun Valley poster was beyond delighted.
1 day ago
Costco recalls a popular frozen product due to the possible presence of wood pieces
COSTCO
Costco recalls a popular frozen product due to the possible presence of wood pieces
The FSIS announced at least five people were injured from consumption of the affected products.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings artifacts in paper bag — then she found out its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings artifacts in paper bag — then she found out its real value
In the end, the guest was ready to fight her sister for an item worth thousands of dollars.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' fans feel sorry for contestant who lost a car after guessing just one digit wrong
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans feel sorry for contestant who lost a car after guessing just one digit wrong
Fans were heartbroken to see the player, Ryan, walk away empty handed.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as contestant admits she does research on catfish
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as contestant admits she does research on catfish
Harvey couldn't believe the hard researched facts about catfish on the show.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player pulls off the perfect win, Drew Carey asks 'do you believe in miracles?'
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player pulls off the perfect win, Drew Carey asks 'do you believe in miracles?'
Carey demanded the Wikipedia page of "Stack the Deck" game to be updated after the win.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam contestant who failed to solve easy bonus round puzzle worth $45,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam contestant who failed to solve easy bonus round puzzle worth $45,000
The player Titus Stevens missed out on taking home nearly $65,000 over an easy puzzle.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after contestants reveal what they would pack for hell
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after contestants reveal what they would pack for hell
Harvey couldn't control himself after hearing some of the answers.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest stunned as Corey Harrison pays a fortune for 250-year-old book that cost her $1
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest stunned as Corey Harrison pays a fortune for 250-year-old book that cost her $1
The thrift store find turned out to be quite profitable for the seller named Kimberly.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' players name the celebrities with wild fashion sense and Steve Harvey can't believe it
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' players name the celebrities with wild fashion sense and Steve Harvey can't believe it
Harvey was stunned to see the players call out other celebrities.
4 days ago
Walmart shopper exposes the price hikes hidden behind clearance sale with a simple trick
WALMART
Walmart shopper exposes the price hikes hidden behind clearance sale with a simple trick
The creator showed proof that the store jacked up the price of an item by $3 during a sale.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player fumbles easy puzzle worth $45,000 — fans say 'her brain turned off'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player fumbles easy puzzle worth $45,000 — fans say 'her brain turned off'
The contestant, Linda Rivera failed to crack a seemingly easy phrase in the finale.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' player gives up chance to win car as she refused to risk the $9,000 she had won
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player gives up chance to win car as she refused to risk the $9,000 she had won
Fans couldn't believe that the player chose to miss out on such a good opportunity.
5 days ago
Price Is Right contestant wins $20,000 even after the audience nearly derailed the show
PRICE IS RIGHT
Price Is Right contestant wins $20,000 even after the audience nearly derailed the show
Host Drew Carey had to point out how loud the viewers were before the emotional victory.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets $7,000 appraisal for heirloom — then says 'it's not for sale'
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets $7,000 appraisal for heirloom — then says 'it's not for sale'
While the guest got a massive appraisal for her grandma's ring, she was clear on her stand.
6 days ago