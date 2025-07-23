ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison lets a 200-year-old gold coin slip by as he won't offer $1,000 more

Harrison can be a tough negotiator, but sometimes, he can be a bit too tough for his own good.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the guest (L) and Rick Harrison on "Pawn Stars." (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the guest (L) and Rick Harrison on "Pawn Stars." (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

"Pawn Stars" boss Rick Harrison is known to be a tough negotiator who just won't budge except for items that he considers Hoy Grils. No matter how much he likes an object, he will still refuse to buy it if the guest doesn't lower expectations. That’s what happened in an earlier episode of “Pawn Stars” in which a guest turned up with a coin that was 200 years old. The guest was even willing to take a cheque instead of cash, which is very rare to see.

via GIPHY

 

The coin brought to the store was made of gold and minted in 1809, when the United States of America was still figuring out how to best operate as a country. Therefore, the mints weren’t run very efficiently. A gold coin, such as this, would be a week’s wages for an individual. Today, however, it is worth thousands of dollars. Such coins have a huge collector’s market, and no one knows that better than Harrison.

The guest seemed to be quite knowledgeable about coins, and this one was already graded. Harrison, therefore, did not need to call in an expert to get it checked out. The pawn shop owner said that in the first couple of decades of their existence, US mints weren’t operated well. “Well, that’s what makes this coin so valuable. One of the first coins of the United States mint,” the guest responded.

Screenshot showing the coin. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the coin. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Once both parties were done speaking about the history of the item, it was time for the negotiations to begin. The guest asked for a specific price of $31,510. Harrison knew that the coin could be worth that kind of money, but he needed to be absolutely sure. So, he went back to do some research about it and came up with his best price.

Harrison revealed that the coin was priced at a lot less than what the guest had asked for. “It’s listed on different sites as less,” he said. The guest claimed that a similar coin sold for $45,000 a couple of years before taping. “More than a couple of years ago, during the boom. Remember those days? It’s not those days,” he said.

Screenshot showing Harrison and the guest negotiating. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Harrison and the guest negotiating. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Harrison finally made an offer, and it was a lot less than what the guest had asked for at $25,000. “I’ll take a cheque for $27,500 and not a dime less,” the guest said with conviction. Harrison went up to $26,000, the guest came down to $27,000, but neither of them could agree on a deal.

Ultimately, no deal was struck, and the most frustrating part was that it was over $1,000. “I totally respect it when someone sticks to their guns. But I just hate it when a great piece like this walks out of the door,” he said. Should not have haggled over a thousand bucks then, probably.

More on Market Realist:

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $10,000 for coin linked to the Titanic — but the deal sank

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison once paid $34,000 for a rare coin after taking his dad's advice

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $50,000 for a nickel but the seller wasn't impressed

RELATED TOPICS PAWN STARS
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison lets a 200-year-old gold coin slip by as he won't offer $1,000 more
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison lets a 200-year-old gold coin slip by as he won't offer $1,000 more
Harrison can be a tough negotiator, but sometimes, he can be a bit too tough for his own good.
6 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for the pamphlet signed by Martin Luther King Jr.
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for the pamphlet signed by Martin Luther King Jr.
Rick Harrison doesn't mind paying for items significant to the history of his country, and this was the same.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets nostalgic and shows off dance moves after buying Sony Walkman
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets nostalgic and shows off dance moves after buying Sony Walkman
The pawn store owner was in awe of the item after learning that it was one of the first-ever.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant pitched an alarm clock that cooks bacon and it went as expected
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant pitched an alarm clock that cooks bacon and it went as expected
The pitch went exactly how one would expect, and the sharks took turns to explain what was wrong with the product.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses car after failing to solve a tough puzzle: 'It took me a while'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses car after failing to solve a tough puzzle: 'It took me a while'
The contestant made some poor choices when it came to picking his letters for the puzzle.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings was once called out by Alex Trebek over an answer in wild TV moment
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings was once called out by Alex Trebek over an answer in wild TV moment
Although Ken Jennings was reprimanded, fans believe that his answer was not incorrect.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player who later became a news anchor shares what happens behind-the-scenes
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player who later became a news anchor shares what happens behind-the-scenes
The anchor also got his colleagues to solve a puzzle that he remembered among others from the episode.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get a life-changing deal from Mark Cuban for their tornado shelter
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get a life-changing deal from Mark Cuban for their tornado shelter
The sharks believed that the entrepreneurs were selling the product at too little a price.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison paid a fortune for silver items because his dad was excited about them
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison paid a fortune for silver items because his dad was excited about them
The guest's collection was highly impressive, and Rick Harrison knew they'd be worth a lot.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player gets rare second shot at big win after producers realized their mistake
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player gets rare second shot at big win after producers realized their mistake
The player also posted on Instagram to express gratitude for the opportunity.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'goodness me' after expert revealed the value of her vintage brooch
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'goodness me' after expert revealed the value of her vintage brooch
The guest did not know much about the item, including something about a pin behind it.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey pokes fun at contestant’s body — that he brought it upon himself
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey pokes fun at contestant’s body — that he brought it upon himself
It could have been an uncomfortable moment but Harvey made sure to make it hilarious.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' contestant reveals what goes on behind the scenes during commercial breaks
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant reveals what goes on behind the scenes during commercial breaks
A 1999 behind-the-scenes YouTube video also explained that late host Trebek had a stand-in who "walked the contestants through a mock game."
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' players share what really happens behind the scenes after you win a trip
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' players share what really happens behind the scenes after you win a trip
Several winning contestants shared their experiences under a post on Reddit.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'had no idea' his golden Buddha statue was worth a massive fortune
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'had no idea' his golden Buddha statue was worth a massive fortune
The expert revealed that the item dated as far as back as the 1650s.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban invests big money in company that sells desserts made of hummus
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban invests big money in company that sells desserts made of hummus
The sharks did not expect the product to taste as good as it did, considering what it was made from.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest finds out his textile collection that he saved from trash is worth a fortune
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest finds out his textile collection that he saved from trash is worth a fortune
The designer was also commissioned by top brands and worked for the royal family.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as player's 'koala' answer had nothing to do with the question
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as player's 'koala' answer had nothing to do with the question
The host had a look of bewilderment on his face which was absolutely hilarious.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant taunts Kevin O'Leary for being bald — still ended up getting a $75,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant taunts Kevin O'Leary for being bald — still ended up getting a $75,000 deal
Things did not seem to be going well for the entrepreneur due to her high energy.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest holds her head in disbelief after her US President footage was not an 'original'
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest holds her head in disbelief after her US President footage was not an 'original'
The guest might have had high expectations, but they were quickly brought down to earth.
5 days ago