ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $10,000 for coin linked to the Titanic — but the deal sank

This coin survived the Titanic, but it was too expensive for Rick Harrison to bag.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Rick Harrison and the seller alongside the coin (Cover image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshots showing Rick Harrison and the seller alongside the coin (Cover image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

While many rare coins have shown up on "Pawn Stars," one of them stands out for its incredible provenance. This was the coin that once belonged to John W. Gill, a victim of the Titanic ship sinking. The owner, Frederic, brought the NGC-graded half dollar to Rick Harrison's table, leaving him amazed. While the pawn boss made an honest bid of $10,000 for the coin, he failed to close the deal as the seller wasn't looking to settle for anything less than $75,000, as that's how much it cost him.

Screenshot showing the details of the coin (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the details of the coin (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

In the episode, Frederic brought the coin to Harrison, claiming it was something he would be immensely interested in. "This coin has an incredible link to one of the most famous maritime disasters. It has an unbroken chain of pedigree all the way back to 1912," he said in his interview. Harrison read the information on the graded coin, which said it was a 1906, fifty-cent piece, that had been improperly cleaned. It also carried the name of John W. Gill, one of the victims of the sinking of the RMS Titanic.

Since all the information was readily available on the case, Harrison asked the seller for his price. In his interview, Frederick had mentioned that he paid $75,000 for the coin about a year ago, so he told the pawn shop boss that he was looking to get $125,000 for the item. The seller reasoned that previously, a $1 bill that came from another victim sold for the same amount, so he was looking to fetch just as much. Hearing the figure, Harrison decided to call in a coin expert, David Vagi, to authenticate the item and share a better idea of its valuation. 

Screenshot showing Harrison talking to the seller (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Harrison talking to the seller (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Upon examining the coin, Vagi was also impressed. "Wow, it's a fantastic item!" he exclaimed. He then added that he had heard about Gill, an unfortunate victim of the disaster. "He was 24 years old, a second-class passenger, and he left his new bride to start a new life. There are very detailed records that I was able to access that describe the kinds of things that were found on Mr Gill's body," Vagi shared. He added that apart from the coins, there was a gold watch and a gold ring engraved with his initials.

Talking about the coin's valuation, Vagi noted that similar pieces were sold twice in the past—once for $3,850 and most recently, earlier that year, for $21,000. "So, that would be the value," he told Harrison. This was disappointing news for Frederick, as he had paid more than three times that amount. 

Screenshot showing Vagi talking about the coin alongside the guest (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Vagi talking about the coin alongside the guest (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

As soon as Vagi left, Harrison expressed his concerns with the item. "It's something where the price waxes and weighs a lot," he said, before offering him $10,000. At this point, the seller admitted that there won't be a deal as he was hoping to get at least $75,000. 

More on Market Realist:

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison was ready to pay $25 million for one item — but it still wasn't enough

'Pawn Stars' guest who brought old coin told it's the ‘holy grail’ of American coins and worth a fortune

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison surprises guest by paying triple the amount she wanted for a rare coin

RELATED TOPICS PAWN STARS
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' crowd lets out a huge gasp after expert revealed the value of a rare revolver
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' crowd lets out a huge gasp after expert revealed the value of a rare revolver
'I have to say that I haven't seen very many of these,' expert Bill Harriman said, before revealing its potential value.
3 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $10,000 for coin linked to the Titanic — but the deal sank
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $10,000 for coin linked to the Titanic — but the deal sank
This coin survived the Titanic, but it was too expensive for Rick Harrison to bag.
5 hours ago
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest says ‘oh my word’ after expert revealed the value of her Tiffany necklace
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest says ‘oh my word’ after expert revealed the value of her Tiffany necklace
The guest had preserved her great-grandmother's necklace for 35 years, unaware that it was a rare Louis Comfort Tiffany piece.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'impossible' puzzle that cost a player $50,000: 'Who says that?'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'impossible' puzzle that cost a player $50,000: 'Who says that?'
Even though contestant Vicki Rowe took the loss gracefully, fans weren't happy with the unsual Bonus Round puzzle.
7 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison drives NASCAR legend's tribute car — still failed to close the deal
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison drives NASCAR legend's tribute car — still failed to close the deal
Even though Rick Harrison made a bold bid for the car that was verified, the guest decided to keep it.
9 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brought a rare copy of 'The Hobbit' and was stunned to hear its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brought a rare copy of 'The Hobbit' and was stunned to hear its real value
According to the expert, personal letters and a signature from Tolkien himself added to the value of the book.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans stunned by identical twins who worked together perfectly to win $88,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans stunned by identical twins who worked together perfectly to win $88,000
Chistina and Katie Currie won over $88,000 in cash and two exotic vacations with their stunning performance.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant makes judges smell dirty diapers — still gets $75,000 deal from Mark Cuban
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant makes judges smell dirty diapers — still gets $75,000 deal from Mark Cuban
After everyone backed out, the billionaire Shark stepped up to help the founder of Diaper Dust.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant comes close to winning a car — but lost out because of one letter
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant comes close to winning a car — but lost out because of one letter
Sun kept repeating the incorrect phrase but couldn't identify the error in time.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets $500,000 deal from judges who teamed up to push Kevin O'Leary out
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets $500,000 deal from judges who teamed up to push Kevin O'Leary out
After almost closing a deal with Mr Wonderful, the founder of 'Simply Good Jars' pivoted hard.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't control himself after hearing player's OJ Simpson answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't control himself after hearing player's OJ Simpson answer
The host thought it was the "worst possible answer" to give even as the team felt it was good enough.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison feels $100,000 is too much for desk linked to Lincoln's assassination
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison feels $100,000 is too much for desk linked to Lincoln's assassination
Adding to the controversy, the owner of Dr. Mudd's lapdesk asked Harrison for $100,000.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $40,000 after solving a tough puzzle — with just a second to spare
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $40,000 after solving a tough puzzle — with just a second to spare
With just milliseconds to spare, Sarah LaPilusa pulled off an incredible Bonus Round win.
3 days ago
Walmart recalls 850,000 water bottles after causing vision loss in 2 consumers — key details inside
WALMART
Walmart recalls 850,000 water bottles after causing vision loss in 2 consumers — key details inside
Ozark Trail 64 oz Water Bottles were recalled after the lids of faulty bottles forcefully ejected.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves a really difficult puzzle and then says 'I don't know how I did it'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves a really difficult puzzle and then says 'I don't know how I did it'
The player laughed and giggled her way through the puzzles to win prizes worth over $57,000.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' player took such a wild risk that even Ken Jennings ended up saying 'holy cow'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' player took such a wild risk that even Ken Jennings ended up saying 'holy cow'
Scott Riccardi placed an unbelievable wager during Final Jeopardy! to win a massive amount in a day!
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says she got a 'nice return' on her money after her sculpture gets appraised
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says she got a 'nice return' on her money after her sculpture gets appraised
The guest got a 200% return on investment on her sculpture that she bought from Macy's.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' contestant's ultimate prank on Ken Jennings brings back 'bad memories' for the host
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant's ultimate prank on Ken Jennings brings back 'bad memories' for the host
Jennings had a record-setting winning streak as a contestant before he became the host.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans heartbroken as army veteran lost $100,000 due to his poor selection of letters
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans heartbroken as army veteran lost $100,000 due to his poor selection of letters
The player, Ron Wheeler, tragically got no clues after his letter picks for the final puzzle.
5 days ago
'Jeopardy' player left embarrassed after Ken Jennings showed his picture as a child on the show
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' player left embarrassed after Ken Jennings showed his picture as a child on the show
The former kids champion, Skyler Hornback knew what was coming.
5 days ago