'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a Ford Bronco as the perfect wedding gift for his bride

"Daniel solved the "bear hug" and continued hugging people, even hugging a car! He was a spectacular sight today," a fan reacted.
UPDATED 8 HOURS AGO
Vanna White and contestant Daniel on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" contestants may not win in the bonus round on most days, but some end up driving home with big prizes when it counts. One such player ended up celebrating his wedding on the show after winning a brand new car as the perfect gift. The contestant named Daniel received the invite for the game show while he was on his honeymoon. "So, I recently got married to my incredible wife, Ian. And uh it's pretty funny, actually. On the way back from our honeymoon, we were getting in the car. I was pulling up the GPS on my phone, and I saw a notification; an email came in that I'm going to be on Wheel of Fortune. So, it was the perfect time to celebrate," he said. Daniel went on to win a brand new Ford Bronco valued at $48,365, taking his total winnings to $73,455.

Vanna White, contestant Daniel, his wife, and friend on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Daniel started by solving two puzzles to win $4,000, which put him in second place. He later won a luxurious trip to Patagonia by solving another puzzle, which brought his total to more than $21,000. He solved two of the Triple-toss puzzles, which were "Chili Cheese Fries" and "Red Hot Chili Peppers," and during the final spin, Daniel solved "Gotta Tattoo" and advanced to the Bonus Round with $25,000.

Contestant Daniel's wife Hien, and best friend Clayton on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

He then introduced his wife, Hien, and best friend Clayton to the host Ryan Seacrest. The game went on with Daniel spinning the wheel and choosing consonants "D, G, P," and the vowel I for the "What are you doing?" category after receiving the standard letters "R, S, T, L, N, and E." The puzzle board then displayed, "G, I, _, I, N, G, _, _, _, _, _, E, _, R, _, _, G." 

Vanna White and contestant Daniel on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Daniel successfully solved the puzzle "Giving You a Bear Hug" without any hesitation within seconds. He reacted by giving Seacrest a 'bear hug'. The contestant ended up winning a Ford Bronco and walked home with a $73,455. Fans were ecstatic, "Daniel solved the "bear hug" and continued hugging people, even hugging a car! He was a spectacular sight today," @sy-kd6km wrote. "An easy and quick solve tonight. The G's and I's were the giveaways. I wish I could give Vanna a hug," @tima.curtis2488 lauded.

Vanna White and contestant Daniel on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

"Nice job, Daniel! That made me happy as hell! I bet you, your wife, and your best friend are happy as hell too! You should be! That Ford Bronco looks great!" @Garrison_the_Barbarian praised. "Daniel got Ford car, and he won $73,455 congratulation," @chadho9701 chimed in. "To be quite frank with you, I probably would not have gotten that. Congratulations Daniel! Hope that Bronco serves you well!" @seankearns8303 added.

You can watch the incredible moment here

