ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' fans think they're 'scamming us' by giving the same car away — 5 nights in a row

Fans debated the mathematical possibility of something like this happening and questioned the odds.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing a contestant sitting in the BMW she won (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing a contestant sitting in the BMW she won (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Luxury cars, alongside trips, are among the most popular prizes on "Wheel of Fortune," given away mostly during the bonus round. However, a contestant has to be very lucky to drive home with one, as there is a one in 24 chance of getting the golden envelope. Thus, when five players in a row got the same car in the same week, viewers grew a little suspicious. Some even said that the show rigged the odds to make someone win the BMW SUV as the odds of it happening so many times were “astronomically bad.”

Screenshot showing a BMW on the set of Wheel Of Fortune
Screenshot showing a BMW on the set of Wheel Of Fortune (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

The statistical anomaly occurred back in 2023 when Pat Sajak was still hosting the show. In the week, four players got a chance to win a $44,000 BMW SUV in their respective bonus round before the fifth player won it. However, the first four players failed to crack the puzzle, and the BMW remained on the set until Lavonda from University Park, Illinois, won it.

Screenshot showing the winning moment (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the winning moment (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

In the final episode of the week, Lavonda successfully made it to the Bonus Round and picked out her Golden Envelope from the wheel. She then went on to unravel the puzzle, "Make A Wise Choice," and when Sajak opened the prize card, it had BMW written all over it. While it seemed a bit odd for Lavonda to land on the same prize, Sajak's comment made it a little obvious. "This is Friday, for four nights we have tried to give this car away and we did it!" the host noted in the end. 

 

Fans who previously joked that no one could win the BMW had now become suspicious. Many believed that the show "conspired" to keep the prize all week and give it away at the very end, to provide it the maximum air time. One viewer broke down the odds of the prize wheel landing on the same wedge five nights in a row to further explain how bizarre the occurrence was.

"The final wheel has 24 prizes. If we assume one card contains the car, the odds of hitting that spot 5 times in a row is 1/7.96 million," @CdubbyaHarris wrote on X (formerly Twitter). 

“Those odds are astronomically bad,” the user added, before explaining that it could only be possible if the show was deliberately trying to give the car away and it may have removed other prizes from the wheel to make it happen. One commentator added: "OK is Wheel of Fortune scamming us? How are they spinning the BMW 5 nights in a row?”

 

" So let's assume they're putting more BMW cards on the wheel. Let's say they make half the cards say BMW. At 50% of the wheel, the odds are still only 1/32 to hit 5 in a row. You need to have 21 out of 24 cards be the car before you even make 50/50 odds. SOMETHING IS UP!" the user suggested. 

Nevertheless, the suspicion did not lead to a response from the show. Turns out "Wheel Of Fortune" doubled down on showcasing the particular car by sharing another exclusive post about it. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

 

In a social media clip, the makers shared how the big cars are brought and rolled into the starry set of the show.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Walmart shopper issues serious warning to anyone who bought broccoli: "You might not be alive..."
NEWS
Walmart shopper issues serious warning to anyone who bought broccoli: "You might not be alive..."
The TikTok creator warned her viewers to throw out any broccoli bought in the past two months.
3 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans think they're 'scamming us' by giving the same car away — 5 nights in a row
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans think they're 'scamming us' by giving the same car away — 5 nights in a row
Fans debated the mathematical possibility of something like this happening and questioned the odds.
5 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judge Robert Herjavec calls a product 'crap' — but still wants to 'invest in it somehow'
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judge Robert Herjavec calls a product 'crap' — but still wants to 'invest in it somehow'
Trujillo admitted that the product wasn't patented and that was a major red flag for sharks.
1 day ago
Mark Cuban offers 6-figure deal to founders whose pitched involved pranking the 'Shark Tank' judges
NEWS
Mark Cuban offers 6-figure deal to founders whose pitched involved pranking the 'Shark Tank' judges
The entrepreneurs even pitched a snack hat, which was a plate that people could wear.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant screams and jumps on Drew Carey and Neil Patrick Harris in bizarre moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant screams and jumps on Drew Carey and Neil Patrick Harris in bizarre moment
The excited contestant nearly took out the host and wrestled the celebrity guest to the floor.
1 day ago
Ex ‘Wheel of Fortune’ announcer reveals how Pat Sajak was behind the scenes: "When I met him..."
NEWS
Ex ‘Wheel of Fortune’ announcer reveals how Pat Sajak was behind the scenes: "When I met him..."
Rich Fields is one of the few lucky ones to introduce both Barker and Sajak on TV. 
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tears up and had to 'stop the show' after contestant's wild answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tears up and had to 'stop the show' after contestant's wild answer
The host had to stop the timer in the Fast Money round to recover from the shock.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey meeting Steve Harvey on 'Family Feud' had fans saying the same thing
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey meeting Steve Harvey on 'Family Feud' had fans saying the same thing
One can imagine how hilarious it was when the two iconic hosts shared the stage.
2 days ago
Drew Carey quietly helped this ‘Price is Right’ model go from game show star to Hollywood actress
NEWS
Drew Carey quietly helped this ‘Price is Right’ model go from game show star to Hollywood actress
Gwendolyn Osborne said that Carey changed the history of television and set a new standard.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player gives fans a 'heart attack' before winning $100,000 with seconds to spare
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player gives fans a 'heart attack' before winning $100,000 with seconds to spare
The player brought his parents on the stage and that made things even more emotionally charged.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a car — moments after he accused Pat Sajak of distracting him
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a car — moments after he accused Pat Sajak of distracting him
The player did lose everything that he had won but also get another shot and made a stunning recovery.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey says 'I'm about to cry' after seeing contestant's shoes in wild moment
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey says 'I'm about to cry' after seeing contestant's shoes in wild moment
Steve Harvey has previously shared style tips with fans in a behind the scenes clip.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founders who gave the investors a brand new look
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founders who gave the investors a brand new look
The founders of "The Long Hairs" made a rocking pitch that had the sharks headbanging.
4 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant wins over $56,000 — all thanks to his dyslexic son who helped him
NEWS
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant wins over $56,000 — all thanks to his dyslexic son who helped him
The family watched the show as a way to help their son learn problem solving skills from the games.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a 6-figure deal to entrepreneur who came up with a special underwear for men
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a 6-figure deal to entrepreneur who came up with a special underwear for men
Jonathan Deiersing pitched his innovative men’s padded underwear line, "Rounder Bum" in the Tank.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' model stuns everyone by removing her high heels for an on-stage ’emergency’
NEWS
'Price is Right' model stuns everyone by removing her high heels for an on-stage ’emergency’
Drew Carey is talented in a lot of ways and contestants also bring their unique skills on the stage sometimes.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player starts bench pressing Ryan Seacrest — and Vanna White's reaction is all of us
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player starts bench pressing Ryan Seacrest — and Vanna White's reaction is all of us
Seacrest was so astonished that he had to test the contestant's strength right then and there.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' cast starts a backstage dance — but it's Drew Carey’s moves that stole the show
NEWS
'Price is Right' cast starts a backstage dance — but it's Drew Carey’s moves that stole the show
Drew Carey is quite a sensation when it comes to performing viral dance trends.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest couldn't stop crying after expert revealed the value of her grandma's painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest couldn't stop crying after expert revealed the value of her grandma's painting
The guest initially expected her grandmother's painting to be worth a couple hundred dollars.
5 days ago
Steve Harvey threatens 'Family Feud' producers after joking about one thing: "You're gonna pay"
NEWS
Steve Harvey threatens 'Family Feud' producers after joking about one thing: "You're gonna pay"
The creators of the show apparently went too far with the joke but tried to make up for it too.
6 days ago