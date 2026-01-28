'Wheel of Fortune' fans celebrate as cancer survivor drives home in a Ford Mustang

"Amazing that she solved it before the clock even started!" a fan reacted.

At times, people who win major battles in life also emerge triumphant on "Wheel of Fortune." In a recent episode, fans and Ryan Seacrest witnessed a cancer survivor win big. The host exclaimed, "Mary Ellen, drive fast and flurry-esly

in your brand new Ford Mustang," after the cancer survivor won the brand new ride during the Bonus Round. Mary Ellen impressed Seacrest with her sharp wit and intelligence. She swiftly solved the puzzle and earned cash prizes, a ski trip, and the automobile, bringing her grand total to $59,545.

Mary Ellen started by solving the Prize Puzzle for the Weather Report category, which was "Excellent ski conditions," and won a trip to the Canadian Rockies, specifically Banff Sunshine Village Ski and Snowboard Resort, valued at $12,160. During the Triple Toss-Up round, for the Just Desserts category, she came up with the correct answer, "Donuts for breakfast". She entered the Bonus Round as the big winner with $16,960 in cash and an exotic winter-themed vacation. The contestant then introduced her two granddaughters, Hannah and Emma, who are in the audience, cheering for her.

Mary Ellen then prepared for the bonus round, where she chose the category "phrase". After receiving the standard letters "R, S, T, L, N, E," she selected additional consonants "C, H, D" and the vowel O. With a few letters on the board, the board displayed, "D, _, _, _, _, C_, L, T, T, O, _, _, N, O, R, E." She successfully guessed the phrase "Difficult to Ignore" within the 10-second time limit.

She took home a brand new Ford Mustang, valued at $42,585, bringing her total winnings to $59,545. The episode concluded with Mary Ellen celebrating her win and posing with her new car. Fans were evidently excited with the huge win, "An easy solve tonight. As soon as the D showed up on the puzzle board, I knew what it was," @tima.curtis2488 lauded Mary Ellen's letter choice. "Amazing that she solved it before the clock even started!" @Janebow-t8x lauded her speed. "So much better than last night, I knew they'd make up for it with a car win tonight," @dannyblock-q4r chimed in.

"She didn't get What Are You Doing, but she got something better than that: a good solve and a Ford! Congratulations, Mary Ellen! That was incredible!" @Garrison_the_Barbarian added. "She looked at Ryan like, "I'm celebrating, what do you want?"??!! @teresacurtis6025 joked about Mary Ellen's reaction.

