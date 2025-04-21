ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Ryan Seacrest asks 'Wheel of Fortune' player 'how did you do that' after her incredible puzzle solve

While her letter picks gave her just one clue, Angie nailed the final puzzle in seconds.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the player and her celebration (Cover image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshots showing the player and her celebration (Cover image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" requires a considerable amount of puzzle-solving skills in addition to luck, but sometimes players get fortunate and end up getting through the most difficult situations like a cakewalk. A contestant named Angie was on a roll on the show, after she had won more than $82,000 and put up a stunning performance throughout. In the Bonus Round, she only picked one right letter, and with that alone, she guessed the right answer instantly.

Screenshot showing Angie celebrating (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Angie celebrating (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

In the episode, Angie blitzes past her opponents to take an early lead in the game. She solved puzzles left and right throughout the "Toss Up" rounds, winning thousands of dollars, a 'Wild Card', and an exotic trip. In the end, she won the show with a big total of $42,000 to advance to the 'Bonus Round'. For the Bonus Round, she chose the category "Living Things" before spinning the wheel alongside the show's host, Ryan Seacrest. Once she picked out her 'Golden Envelope', she faced a single-word puzzle on the board. 

Screenshot showing Angie at the wheel alongside Ryan Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Angie at the wheel alongside Ryan Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

With the show's standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E" filled in, Angie got three clues to help her, as the puzzle read, "_ _ L _ _ _ N S." Even with the few letters, the puzzle didn't seem to be easy, but Angie still had the chance of getting five more clues, thanks to her Wild Card. The player chose, "B, M, H, and A" as her additional letters, and redeeming the Wild Card, she picked the letter "C." Astonishingly, even with five demanded letters, Angie got just one more clue on the board, as her puzzle read, "_ _ L _ H_NS".  "Okay, okay. Well, not much help there. You have got 10s to try and work this out," Seacrest told her before starting the clock.

Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

While the puzzle still seemed tough, Angie thought differently. As soon as the ten-second timer started ticking, the player shouted "Dolphins" as her answer in the blink of an eye. When Seacrest revealed that it was the correct answer, even Angie seemed shocked.  "Oh, I...How did I do that so fast?" Angie asked. To add to her delight, Seacrest revealed that her Golden Envelope added another $40,000 to her already huge prize pot. With this, the player won a total of $82,550 from the show.

 

When Seacrest asked her how she got the answer so quickly, all Angie could say was "Oh my goodness, it just worked out." In the comments on YouTube, fans came up with several things that helped Angie. "The “H” saved her bacon and the bonus round win on a Friday! Congrats Angie! After a rotten start this week, 3 out of 5 bonus round wins this week!" @DragoonSV commented.

Screenshot of a comment sharing a theory about the win (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot of a comment sharing a theory about the win (Image source: YouTube/@aaronchan1088)

Even Angie took to the comments to express her thoughts on her win. "Hi... it's Angie! Thank you all for your well wishes on my victory. Initially, I thought it was another word. But we all see the "H" was a hit. I then realized what it was. 'DOLPHINS!'" she wrote.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Ryan Seacrest asks 'Wheel of Fortune' player 'how did you do that' after her incredible puzzle solve
NEWS
Ryan Seacrest asks 'Wheel of Fortune' player 'how did you do that' after her incredible puzzle solve
While her letter picks gave her just one clue, Angie nailed the final puzzle in seconds.
7 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on $40,000 after failing to solve a rather easy puzzle
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on $40,000 after failing to solve a rather easy puzzle
While the player wasn't too bothered with the loss, fans didn't seem to let it go.
10 hours ago
'Family Feud' studio audience joins Steve Harvey in roasting player over his hilarious blunder
NEWS
'Family Feud' studio audience joins Steve Harvey in roasting player over his hilarious blunder
This wasn't the first time that a contestant made a fool of himself on the show.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays big money for a guitar that is part of rock 'n' roll history
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays big money for a guitar that is part of rock 'n' roll history
Even the stingy star of the show, Rick Harrison couldn't resist paying top dollar for the item.
1 day ago
Barbara Corcoran steals a deal from Kevin O'Leary on 'Shark Tank': 'I want to save you from this guy'
NEWS
Barbara Corcoran steals a deal from Kevin O'Leary on 'Shark Tank': 'I want to save you from this guy'
Kevin O'Leary's deal did offer more capital but didn't align with Strauss's goals.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws away his cards after hearing a player's unexpected answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws away his cards after hearing a player's unexpected answer
Harvey was waiting for a long time for someone to give that answer.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest simply refuses to believe his wife's $50 dress could be worth a fortune
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest simply refuses to believe his wife's $50 dress could be worth a fortune
All the guest could say was, "I am never going to be able to talk to my wife again."
4 days ago
Costco shopper buys a pack of granola bars and claims there's a hidden detail: 'I think I see it...'
COSTCO
Costco shopper buys a pack of granola bars and claims there's a hidden detail: 'I think I see it...'
The TikTok creator claimed that the brand is trying to gain attention, but some viewers disagree.
5 days ago
A Jimi Hendrix guitar showed up on 'Pawn Stars' and even $600,000 wasn’t enough to seal the deal
NEWS
A Jimi Hendrix guitar showed up on 'Pawn Stars' and even $600,000 wasn’t enough to seal the deal
Harris made a last ditch attempt for the 'Holy Grail' item but it didn't go as he expected it to.
5 days ago
Jason Derulo and 'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest do a fun victory dance after massive win
NEWS
Jason Derulo and 'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest do a fun victory dance after massive win
Jay Tope, who lost $75,000 earlier in the week, redeemed himself while playing with the star.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' founders leave empty-handed simply because they didn't want to reveal one detail
NEWS
'Shark Tank' founders leave empty-handed simply because they didn't want to reveal one detail
While the question was direct, the entrepreneurs kept beating around the bush.
6 days ago
Costco shoppers are just finding out they can now buy a popular 'Price Is Right' game in stores
COSTCO
Costco shoppers are just finding out they can now buy a popular 'Price Is Right' game in stores
Fans are posting videos of the game that they discovered at Costco retail stores.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant breaks down in tears after winning a Toyota Corolla in tricky game
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant breaks down in tears after winning a Toyota Corolla in tricky game
Catherine also got some help from her mother who was sitting in the studio audience.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey loved what was written on player's shirt who had also won a car
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey loved what was written on player's shirt who had also won a car
As David walked up to the host, Carey immediately noticed his clothes and said, "What a great shirt!"
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses car and gives Pat Sajak an angry look that viewers noticed instantly
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses car and gives Pat Sajak an angry look that viewers noticed instantly
Even the fans agreed that the answer to the puzzle was just too random for someone to guess.
7 days ago
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant does 20 push-ups with the show's model after winning a car
NEWS
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant does 20 push-ups with the show's model after winning a car
The winner and the model astonished the audience and the host Drew Carey.
7 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's jaw drops after expert revealed the value of his 1958 sculpture
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's jaw drops after expert revealed the value of his 1958 sculpture
Even the show's expert was amazed to see the sculpture that was created by a famous painter.
Apr 13, 2025
'Price is Right' contestant gets lucky and unlocks a brand new car in tricky game
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant gets lucky and unlocks a brand new car in tricky game
Debra won the game "Master Key" which tests both the player's pricing skills and luck.
Apr 13, 2025
Kevin O'Leary gets angry at 'Shark Tank' founder for repeatedly ignoring his offer: 'When I make...'
NEWS
Kevin O'Leary gets angry at 'Shark Tank' founder for repeatedly ignoring his offer: 'When I make...'
While Mr Wonderful wanted to close the deal quickly, the founder of Flipstik was hesitant.
Apr 13, 2025
'Price is Right' contestant wears a t-shirt that said 'I need a ride home' — then he wins a Range Rover
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wears a t-shirt that said 'I need a ride home' — then he wins a Range Rover
The contestant had arrived with a t-shirt that had a request for a ride home and he got it.
Apr 13, 2025