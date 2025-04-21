Ryan Seacrest asks 'Wheel of Fortune' player 'how did you do that' after her incredible puzzle solve

While her letter picks gave her just one clue, Angie nailed the final puzzle in seconds.

"Wheel of Fortune" requires a considerable amount of puzzle-solving skills in addition to luck, but sometimes players get fortunate and end up getting through the most difficult situations like a cakewalk. A contestant named Angie was on a roll on the show, after she had won more than $82,000 and put up a stunning performance throughout. In the Bonus Round, she only picked one right letter, and with that alone, she guessed the right answer instantly.

Screenshot showing Angie celebrating (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

In the episode, Angie blitzes past her opponents to take an early lead in the game. She solved puzzles left and right throughout the "Toss Up" rounds, winning thousands of dollars, a 'Wild Card', and an exotic trip. In the end, she won the show with a big total of $42,000 to advance to the 'Bonus Round'. For the Bonus Round, she chose the category "Living Things" before spinning the wheel alongside the show's host, Ryan Seacrest. Once she picked out her 'Golden Envelope', she faced a single-word puzzle on the board.

Screenshot showing Angie at the wheel alongside Ryan Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

With the show's standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E" filled in, Angie got three clues to help her, as the puzzle read, "_ _ L _ _ _ N S." Even with the few letters, the puzzle didn't seem to be easy, but Angie still had the chance of getting five more clues, thanks to her Wild Card. The player chose, "B, M, H, and A" as her additional letters, and redeeming the Wild Card, she picked the letter "C." Astonishingly, even with five demanded letters, Angie got just one more clue on the board, as her puzzle read, "_ _ L _ H_NS". "Okay, okay. Well, not much help there. You have got 10s to try and work this out," Seacrest told her before starting the clock.

Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

While the puzzle still seemed tough, Angie thought differently. As soon as the ten-second timer started ticking, the player shouted "Dolphins" as her answer in the blink of an eye. When Seacrest revealed that it was the correct answer, even Angie seemed shocked. "Oh, I...How did I do that so fast?" Angie asked. To add to her delight, Seacrest revealed that her Golden Envelope added another $40,000 to her already huge prize pot. With this, the player won a total of $82,550 from the show.

When Seacrest asked her how she got the answer so quickly, all Angie could say was "Oh my goodness, it just worked out." In the comments on YouTube, fans came up with several things that helped Angie. "The “H” saved her bacon and the bonus round win on a Friday! Congrats Angie! After a rotten start this week, 3 out of 5 bonus round wins this week!" @DragoonSV commented.

Screenshot of a comment sharing a theory about the win (Image source: YouTube/@aaronchan1088)

Even Angie took to the comments to express her thoughts on her win. "Hi... it's Angie! Thank you all for your well wishes on my victory. Initially, I thought it was another word. But we all see the "H" was a hit. I then realized what it was. 'DOLPHINS!'" she wrote.