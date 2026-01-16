'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ends bonus round dry spell by solving $40,000 puzzle

After facing disappointment for a while, "Wheel of Fortune" fans finally got a Bonus Round winner. A contestant named Matt won an exclusive Collette trip to witness the magical Northern Lights in Iceland. He also earned $40,000 cash, bringing his total winnings to $71,096. Viewers were relieved that the bonus round drought was over, and they congratulated Matt on the thrilling win.

Ryan Seacrest and contestant Matt on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Matt started the game by winning the First Toss-Up round based on the category "On my Playlist". He correctly solved the First Round puzzle and answered, "Licking the Bowl Clean" to win $4,400. During the Prize Puzzle round, he rightly guessed "Medieval Monuments" and secured a luxurious trip to Croatia worth $12,198. Matt continued his winning streak by solving two of the three Triple Toss-Up puzzles, by guessing the phrases, "Shuffle the Cards" and "Lost in the Shuffle". He advanced to the Bonus Round by correctly guessing the final round riddle, which was "My Finest Hour".

Contestant Matt's family on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Matt then introduced his wife, Shemaine, and his mother to the host, Ryan Seacrest. "He was the nicest kid. Honestly, he didn't get into any trouble. I kept waiting, and he just got better," Matt's mother proudly praised him. After giving the wheel a big spin, Matt chose the "What are you wearing" category. He then received the standard letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. Matt chose the consonants C, H, M, and the vowel A. The puzzle board showed, "_, _, N, T, A, _, E, _, E, A, N, _, A, C, _, E, T."

Vanna White and contestant Matt on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Matt guessed the answer to the puzzle, which was "Vintage Jean Jacket," in a split second, to win $40,000 in cash and a trip to Iceland. Matt walked away with two exotic trips and a grand total of $71,096. Fans were ecstatic tonight since they witnessed an exciting win after a long dry spell. "Iceland? I am jealous!!! Oh, yeah, I'm jealous of the $40k, too, LOL. Gr8 solve, Mat! His mom is so cute!!" @loveforeignaccents fawned over the mother-son pair. "Mat guessed the tricky word starting with "V" well. And he defeated the skunk. Congratulations on $40K and a trip to Iceland," @sy-kd6km lauded.

Vanna White and contestant Matt on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

"Terrible maingame; I was hoping for a miracle in the bonus round. It happened, and I got it with the original package!!!" @LouiseLuccio1213 praised. "Mat, you and Shemaine could wear vintage jean jackets during your Icelandic trip!" @bradgearly joked. "We finally got a win. His mom is happy. Way to go, Mat!" @myles-spikewebby8519 chimed in.

You can watch the thrilling moment here.

