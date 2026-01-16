ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ends bonus round dry spell by solving $40,000 puzzle

"Iceland? I am jealous!!! Oh, yeah, I'm jealous of the $40k, too, LOL. Gr8 solve, Mat!" a fan reacted.
UPDATED 9 MINUTES AGO
Vanna White and contestant Matt on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Matt on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

After facing disappointment for a while, "Wheel of Fortune" fans finally got a Bonus Round winner. A contestant named Matt won an exclusive Collette trip to witness the magical Northern Lights in Iceland. He also earned $40,000 cash, bringing his total winnings to $71,096. Viewers were relieved that the bonus round drought was over, and they congratulated Matt on the thrilling win.

Wheel
Ryan Seacrest and contestant Matt on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune) 

Matt started the game by winning the First Toss-Up round based on the category "On my Playlist". He correctly solved the First Round puzzle and answered, "Licking the Bowl Clean" to win $4,400. During the Prize Puzzle round, he rightly guessed "Medieval Monuments" and secured a luxurious trip to Croatia worth $12,198. Matt continued his winning streak by solving two of the three Triple Toss-Up puzzles, by guessing the phrases, "Shuffle the Cards" and "Lost in the Shuffle". He advanced to the Bonus Round by correctly guessing the final round riddle, which was "My Finest Hour". 

Wheel
Contestant Matt's family on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune) 

Matt then introduced his wife, Shemaine, and his mother to the host, Ryan Seacrest. "He was the nicest kid. Honestly, he didn't get into any trouble. I kept waiting, and he just got better," Matt's mother proudly praised him. After giving the wheel a big spin, Matt chose the "What are you wearing" category. He then received the standard letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. Matt chose the consonants C, H, M, and the vowel A. The puzzle board showed, "_, _, N, T, A, _, E, _, E, A, N, _, A, C, _, E, T."

Wheel
 Vanna White and contestant Matt on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune) 

Matt guessed the answer to the puzzle, which was "Vintage Jean Jacket," in a split second, to win $40,000 in cash and a trip to Iceland. Matt walked away with two exotic trips and a grand total of $71,096. Fans were ecstatic tonight since they witnessed an exciting win after a long dry spell. "Iceland? I am jealous!!! Oh, yeah, I'm jealous of the $40k, too, LOL. Gr8 solve, Mat! His mom is so cute!!" @loveforeignaccents fawned over the mother-son pair. "Mat guessed the tricky word starting with "V" well. And he defeated the skunk. Congratulations on $40K and a trip to Iceland," @sy-kd6km lauded.

Wheel
 Vanna White and contestant Matt on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune) 

"Terrible maingame; I was hoping for a miracle in the bonus round. It happened, and I got it with the original package!!!" @LouiseLuccio1213 praised. "Mat, you and Shemaine could wear vintage jean jackets during your Icelandic trip!" @bradgearly joked. "We finally got a win. His mom is happy. Way to go, Mat!" @myles-spikewebby8519 chimed in. 

You can watch the thrilling moment here. 

More on Market Realist:

'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'stupidest puzzle ever' as contestant misses out on $75,000

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $120,000 after a surprising mishap changed the whole game

'Wheel of Fortune' player fumbles easy puzzle worth $45,000 — fans say 'her brain turned off'

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ends bonus round dry spell by solving $40,000 puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ends bonus round dry spell by solving $40,000 puzzle
"Iceland? I am jealous!!! Oh, yeah, I'm jealous of the $40k, too, LOL. Gr8 solve, Mat!" a fan reacted.
1 hour ago
Worried about K-shaped economy? Big banks say it's not even real and that the US is okay
ECONOMY & WORK
Worried about K-shaped economy? Big banks say it's not even real and that the US is okay
Despite widespread economic concerns, big banks who posted big profits remain bullish.
11 hours ago
Shopper shares clever hack that can save you big at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods
ECONOMY & WORK
Shopper shares clever hack that can save you big at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods
One simply has to look at the number on the product tag to gauge its quality.
14 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins trip worth $10,000 as excited studio audience chants 'soup!'
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins trip worth $10,000 as excited studio audience chants 'soup!'
The contestant was quite nervous towards the end but played the game perfectly.
14 hours ago
Retailers including Walmart and Target can now decline your credit card — key details revealed
WALMART
Retailers including Walmart and Target can now decline your credit card — key details revealed
The retailers were part of a group that sued banks and credit card companies two decades ago.
14 hours ago
Trump’s decision to rename the Department of Defense could cost more than expected
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s decision to rename the Department of Defense could cost more than expected
The President signed an executive order about the name change back in September.
18 hours ago
Wells Fargo is struggling after laying off 5,600 workers — and paying millions in severance
ECONOMY & WORK
Wells Fargo is struggling after laying off 5,600 workers — and paying millions in severance
The company laid off more than 5,500 employees and that affected its income for the year.
18 hours ago
Trump says it's good Ford can't hire enough workers — says 'robots are going to be a factor'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump says it's good Ford can't hire enough workers — says 'robots are going to be a factor'
"We're going to have tremendous workforce availability. We're also going to have robots helping us," Trump had stated earlier.
21 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant fails to guess easy phrase — loses out on $45,000 and a trip
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant fails to guess easy phrase — loses out on $45,000 and a trip
"He almost had it, that was so close," an upset fan said about the disappointing loss.
1 day ago
Trump proudly says the 'economic boom' has officially begun — but there's one problem
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump proudly says the 'economic boom' has officially begun — but there's one problem
The President reiterated that believes the affordability crisis is a Democrat hoax.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' player who loves Drew Carey says 'I can't breathe' after winning foreign trip
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player who loves Drew Carey says 'I can't breathe' after winning foreign trip
The contestant was at the show's taping for the first time and was a big fan of Carey's work.
1 day ago
Online shoppers face a major threat as AI-powered scams could surge in 2026, Experian warns
ECONOMY & WORK
Online shoppers face a major threat as AI-powered scams could surge in 2026, Experian warns
AI is making online shopping easier, but it’s also helping scammers steal more money.
1 day ago
Last year wasn’t great for American stocks — Deutsche Bank says that may not change in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
Last year wasn’t great for American stocks — Deutsche Bank says that may not change in 2026
The trend in investors selling US stocks and diversifying in European stocks is growing.
1 day ago
Wall Street giant to slash hundreds of jobs — says improving the firm is a 'constant priority'
ECONOMY & WORK
Wall Street giant to slash hundreds of jobs — says improving the firm is a 'constant priority'
BlackRock is also ready to bet big on the AI boom as it feels the tech is here to stay.
1 day ago
FDA recalls chocolate bars sold nationwide over Salmonella fears — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA recalls chocolate bars sold nationwide over Salmonella fears — key details revealed
The products were sold both in stores and online, but no illness has been reported yet.
1 day ago
Trump doesn't remember promising $2,000 rebate checks to Americans: 'When did I do that?'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump doesn't remember promising $2,000 rebate checks to Americans: 'When did I do that?'
The President had a hard time recalling that he ever made such a promise in a recent interview.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on Finland trip and $45,000 because of an unusual phrase
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on Finland trip and $45,000 because of an unusual phrase
"$45,000 and Finland missed... we need a winner tomorrow. No more losing streaks..." a fan reacted.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' fan thought he’d bought a $3 jug — until one symbol revealed its true value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' fan thought he’d bought a $3 jug — until one symbol revealed its true value
The man's $3 find took him 75 years behind in history and fetched him huge returns.
2 days ago
McKinsey has 60,000 workers but here’s the twist — 25,000 of them aren’t even human
ECONOMY & WORK
McKinsey has 60,000 workers but here’s the twist — 25,000 of them aren’t even human
Bob Sternfels claims McKinsey has about 1 AI agent for every 2.4 human employees in its workforce
2 days ago
Walmart’s latest move in over 270 outlets across America may soon change how you shop
WALMART
Walmart’s latest move in over 270 outlets across America may soon change how you shop
Walmart's planned expansion will bring fast drone-based delivery to millions across the US.
2 days ago