ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $120,000 after a surprising mishap changed the whole game

As it so turned out, a crucial ruling from the judges led to a BIG win for the player.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the moment after snafu happened and the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshots showing the moment after snafu happened and the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

Since Ryan Seacrest took over the hosting duties from the legendary Pat Sajak, he has produced many great moments and quite a few goof-ups on "The Wheel of Fortune." Most recently, a snafu from the host nearly cost a contestant named Keith Upton $100,000. Luckily for the player, the judges of the show stepped in to save the day. 

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest on Wheel of Fortune (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest on Wheel of Fortune (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

 

In the March 27 episode, Upton, from San Diego, California, went up against fellow participants Clare Antoine and Dhaina Grubb. Upton bonded with the host early on over their shared love for coffee and clothing. The player started off with a flyer, solving the first puzzle and earning a Wild Card right off the bat. While his fellow competitors tried to catch up to him, Upton maintained his lead by solving more puzzles, winning money and a grand trip to Barbados.

By the end of the initial rounds, Upton emerged as the big winner with $20,730 in cash. Meanwhile, the other two contestants could only get $18,000 and $1,000 after the initial rounds of the game. Thus, Upton went on to play the "Bonus Round" with a chance of winning a brand new Ford car or up to $100,000.

Screenshot showing the player alongside Ryan Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the player alongside Ryan Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

For the final puzzle, the player picked the “Event” category. He was joined by his wife, Havilah, on stage, who cheered him on as he took on a three-word puzzle. However, the game did not start off smoothly for the player, as the host encountered a problem early on in the round. As Upton spun the wheel, the marker landed on the edge of the apostrophe and A, and the host couldn't decide which envelope to pick. “Well, that’s interesting. It has never happened to me. Do I go this way or this way, judges?” the host asked. He finally got the message to go with the apostrophe, which turned out to be crucial for the game in the end. 

Screenshots showing Ryan Seacrest's dilemma (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshots showing Ryan Seacrest's dilemma (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

“That was a first for me," Seacrest noted before proceeding with the game. With the standard letters "R, S, T, L, and E" filled in, Upton chose “C,H, D, A," as his additional letters and a "B” as his Wild Card consonant. With everything on the board, the three-word puzzle read, “THE B_ _  _ _NALE.”

Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

Before the ten-second timer kicked off, the player looked quite confident. Without wasting a second, he yelled out “THE BIG FINALE” as his answer, which turned out to be correct. To add to the player's delight, Seacrest went on to reveal that he had won an additional $100,000 from the golden envelope, which essentially the judges picked out for him. As confetti fell from the ceiling, the player celebrated the win by hugging his wife. “That was incredible! When did you know it?” Seacrest asked Upton, who shared that the "ALE" in "FINALE" gave away the answer for him.

 

In the end, Upton walked home with a grand total of $120,730 from the show. As the total showed up on the screen, he got quite emotional, and Seacrest told him that everyone understood why.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' contestant breaks the gameboard and then casually blames Drew Carey for it
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant breaks the gameboard and then casually blames Drew Carey for it
After the contestant, Drew Carey broke the board further while trying to fix it...
5 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $120,000 after a surprising mishap changed the whole game
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $120,000 after a surprising mishap changed the whole game
As it so turned out, a crucial ruling from the judges led to a BIG win for the player.
7 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after expert revealed the staggering value of her chair
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after expert revealed the staggering value of her chair
When a guest brought a precious Charles Rohlfs chair, expert John Sollo confessed that he was nervous to appraise it.
9 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her Tiffany jewelry
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her Tiffany jewelry
The guest had no idea about the item being a Tiffany product and being embedded with a rare gem.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' player hides her face in shame after giving an answer that made no sense at all
NEWS
'Family Feud' player hides her face in shame after giving an answer that made no sense at all
The host was baffled by the goof up that the contestant made between two words.
1 day ago
Drew Carey makes brutal joke about the ‘dull’ prize for ‘Price is Right’ contestant: "The most..."
NEWS
Drew Carey makes brutal joke about the ‘dull’ prize for ‘Price is Right’ contestant: "The most..."
Carey showed that he has got the weapon of sarcasm, and he isn't afraid to use it.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was in disbelief after contestant's 'worst answer ever' on marriage
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was in disbelief after contestant's 'worst answer ever' on marriage
Whatever the host was expecting, it was far away from what the contestant said on national TV.
1 day ago
Young 'Antiques Roadshow' guest's response is too pure after expert revealed the value of his 1915 pot
NEWS
Young 'Antiques Roadshow' guest's response is too pure after expert revealed the value of his 1915 pot
The guest was surprised to learn more about the item he had actually found on the street for free.
1 day ago
Steve Harvey tells 'Family Feud' player 'that's the best answer I've ever heard' in wild TV moment
NEWS
Steve Harvey tells 'Family Feud' player 'that's the best answer I've ever heard' in wild TV moment
After going through everything on the board, the player left Harvey in hysterics with his answer.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's jaw drops after expert revealed the value of her floor lamp
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's jaw drops after expert revealed the value of her floor lamp
As it so turned out, the weird-looking floor lamp was a piece from a very famous studio.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey seemed genuinely scared to look at the survey answers about him
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey seemed genuinely scared to look at the survey answers about him
Most contestants were consistently getting the answers wrong, and Harvey was worried about what was next.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out contestant for losing $40,000 despite getting an 'easy' puzzle
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out contestant for losing $40,000 despite getting an 'easy' puzzle
Some claimed that they got the puzzle despite English being their second language.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost faints after expert reveals the value of her Frank Sinatra letter
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost faints after expert reveals the value of her Frank Sinatra letter
The letter was written to a columnist in response to a piece taking a swipe at Sinatra.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' fans think Steve Harvey was really offended by WWE star's answer on alimony
NEWS
'Family Feud' fans think Steve Harvey was really offended by WWE star's answer on alimony
In a special episode of Celebrity Family Feud, a WWE star decided to go for the one thing Harvey is known for.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a $120,000 Aston Martin — but fans are worried about one big problem
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a $120,000 Aston Martin — but fans are worried about one big problem
Luck was shining for her as she was off to a flying start and won the car with a single card.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant humiliates Pat Sajak by telling him he's not the 'star of the show'
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant humiliates Pat Sajak by telling him he's not the 'star of the show'
Sajak had a witty reply for the contestant who was fanboying over White during the game.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' model says Vanna White deserves more money on 'Wheel of Fortune': "If I were her..."
NEWS
'Price is Right' model says Vanna White deserves more money on 'Wheel of Fortune': "If I were her..."
The model said that considering White's age she would also take the offer from Sony.
6 days ago
Drew Carey makes a wild comment after seeing where 'Price is Right' player kept her dollar: "Too big..."
NEWS
Drew Carey makes a wild comment after seeing where 'Price is Right' player kept her dollar: "Too big..."
Sheila won a brand new entertainment unit, complete with an HD plasma TV and mini bar from Howard Miller.
7 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy smokes' after expert revealed the value of his 1965 painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy smokes' after expert revealed the value of his 1965 painting
The appraiser disclosed that Yoakum began painting in the 1960s and he created one unique piece of art every single day.
7 days ago
'Shark Tank' founder asks $550,000 for his vegan pet food brand — and he had zero sales to show
NEWS
'Shark Tank' founder asks $550,000 for his vegan pet food brand — and he had zero sales to show
The entrepreneur also managed to get the sharks to taste the vegan alternative meant for pets.
7 days ago