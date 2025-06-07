ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'stupidest puzzle ever' as contestant misses out on $75,000

No one could quite believe what the answer to the puzzle was, even host Ryan Seacrest.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshot showing the contestants trying to solve the puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune." (Image credit: TV Insider)
Screenshot showing the contestants trying to solve the puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune." (Image credit: TV Insider)

“Wheel of Fortune” fans aren't happy about contestants losing out in the bonus round, and while the producers are blamed for making things too difficult for players, viewers recently slammed a puzzle for being the stupidest ever. A contestant answered the puzzle correctly, but it was so absurd that fans took to social media to express their outrage about it. Some fans couldn’t believe the answer and called it stupid. It was the first puzzle of the game, which was a Tossup worth $1,000.

via GIPHY

 

The contestant who gave the correct answer was a woman named Paulomi Dholakia, according to a TV Insider report. The puzzle was part of the ‘Occupation’ category, and the contestant answered “Chief Happiness Officer?” with some confusion in her voice. This was the correct answer, much to everyone’s surprise. “I wasn’t aware that was a thing either, but every company should have one. Don’t you think?” host Ryan Seacrest said.

 

Fans of the show had a discussion about the matter on Reddit, and one of them called it the stupidest puzzle ever. “If they are going to state something as an occupation, it should have to be a legit occupation. Stupidest puzzle ever,” someone wrote under a post in r/WheelOfFortune. “I guessed the words but then I was like nope can’t be that .. and then it was lol,” added another.

That read lolol
byu/Kirbybirky inWheelOfFortune

 

“Puzzle-makers have been playing fast and loose with both the puzzle itself as well as odd category-warping,” a third fan wrote. Dholakia played exceptionally well throughout the game after getting the first puzzle right and seemed set to go to the Bonus Round. However, another contestant named Celina Alvarado delivered a strong performance towards the end and was able to win $30,350 and a trip to Costa Rica.

She was the one who advanced to the Bonus Round as Dholakia ended with $21,750. Alvarado had chosen the ‘Person’ category in the Bonus Round and was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. After these letters were revealed, she chose the letters M, P, D, and I. After all the letters were revealed, the puzzle read, “TRI_I_    _ _ _ _.” This was a tough one to get right, and the contestant knew it.

Screenshot showing the contestant trying to solve the puzzle. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant trying to solve the puzzle. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Her 10 seconds ticked away, and Alvarado wasn’t able to get the correct answer, which was ‘Trivia Buff.’ Seacrest then revealed that she could have won an additional $75,000, which would have raised her total winnings to more than $105,000. However, the contestant wasn’t too disappointed as she had already won more than 30 grand and a trip to Costa Rica.

 

“The $75,000 envelope is obviously cursed at this point since no one won it at all this season,” one fan commented under the clip on YouTube. “It's amazing how close someone could be, but it's still so far away,” quipped another. “Uggggh. Really. Okay. This was a tough puzzle this round. The letter F would've given at least her fight chance. and course that $75,000 meltdown was rough on that one,” a viewer added.

While "Wheel of Fortune" fans don't appreciate such silly puzzles, fans on "American Idol," also hosted by Ryan Seacrest, are annoyed with sob stories now.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' announcer shares behind-the-scene secrets and it involves 'work wife' Drew Carey
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' announcer shares behind-the-scene secrets and it involves 'work wife' Drew Carey
The announcer was also asked why he thought the show was so popular, and he had an interesting answer.
16 minutes ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'stupidest puzzle ever' as contestant misses out on $75,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'stupidest puzzle ever' as contestant misses out on $75,000
No one could quite believe what the answer to the puzzle was, even host Ryan Seacrest.
1 hour ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out contestant who made fun of his wife's driving skills
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out contestant who made fun of his wife's driving skills
Harvey was annoyed because the contestant's wife gave him one of the best compliments ever.
2 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggled to speak after expert revealed the value of Tiffany vase
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggled to speak after expert revealed the value of Tiffany vase
The guest received it as a present on her birthday from her grandmother, who had inherited it.
6 hours ago
Drew Carey and Ken Jennings have a surprising connection that fans of both shows just found out
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey and Ken Jennings have a surprising connection that fans of both shows just found out
The two have more in common than just being exceptional hosts of two popular game shows.
1 day ago
Elderly 'Family Feud' contestant proves Steve Harvey wrong with her rock 'n’ roll knowledge
ECONOMY & WORK
Elderly 'Family Feud' contestant proves Steve Harvey wrong with her rock 'n’ roll knowledge
Harvey did not expect the contestant to answer a question about rock n' roll music correctly.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $70,000 prize — fans blame it on 'impossible' puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $70,000 prize — fans blame it on 'impossible' puzzle
There haven't been a lot of Bonus Round winners this season, and the fans are not happy about it.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' judge Lori Greiner once invested $1 million in a business — now it's worth $2.9 billion
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judge Lori Greiner once invested $1 million in a business — now it's worth $2.9 billion
Greiner's investment in EverlyWell turned out be a milestone as the company is now worth billions.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets $25,000 appraisal for sculpture that her kids used to play around with
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets $25,000 appraisal for sculpture that her kids used to play around with
The guest's grandmother had a chance meeting with the artist while she was vacationing in Jamaica.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get Robert Herjavec to surf on the set — and later bagged a $300,000 deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants get Robert Herjavec to surf on the set — and later bagged a $300,000 deal
While Robert Herjavec got to show off his surfing skills, it was Mark Cuban who bagged the deal.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison once called NASCAR legend to authenticate his own tribute car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison once called NASCAR legend to authenticate his own tribute car
The seven-time NASCAR champion authenticated an autograph he had done on the car's dashboard.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges slam Kevin O'Leary as they believe contestant isn’t asking for enough money
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges slam Kevin O'Leary as they believe contestant isn’t asking for enough money
The entrepreneur was helping underpaid coffee farmers in her home country make some good money.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy money' after expert revealed the value of his Batman painting
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy money' after expert revealed the value of his Batman painting
The painting was the artist's take on a scene from the 1966 Batman movie starring Adam West.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' crew buys WWE superstar's trunks from guests — and then gives back to him
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' crew buys WWE superstar's trunks from guests — and then gives back to him
The wrestler was delighted to get his trunks back after years and promised to buy Harrison a meal.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 as she struggled to solve 'difficult' puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 as she struggled to solve 'difficult' puzzle
The contestant was silent as the clock was ticking, and the answer accurately described the situation.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant fails to get a deal because judges felt that she was too successful
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant fails to get a deal because judges felt that she was too successful
Since the entrepreneur shared that she made $260,000 in hours, the sharks were convinced she didn't need them.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert gives massive appraisal to 'Blade Runner' prop that 'jealous nerds' would love
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' expert gives massive appraisal to 'Blade Runner' prop that 'jealous nerds' would love
The item was a painting from the set of the original "Blade Runner" film, that's popular even today.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring an Olympic gold medalist to win a massive deal with two judges
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring an Olympic gold medalist to win a massive deal with two judges
They were asking for a massive $20 million valuation, which put a lot of the sharks off at first.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of her snuff bottle: 'You're kidding...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of her snuff bottle: 'You're kidding...'
The guest had no idea what the bottle was worth or even what was paid for it when it was bought.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison called 'cheap' by Chumlee after closing a 'Star Wars' deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison called 'cheap' by Chumlee after closing a 'Star Wars' deal
It was a talking Ewok telephone toy that a guest had wanted $175 for
4 days ago