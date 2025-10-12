ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' player fumbles easy puzzle worth $45,000 — fans say 'her brain turned off'

The contestant, Linda Rivera failed to crack a seemingly easy phrase in the finale.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Linda Rivera attempting her Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Linda Rivera attempting her Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" fans are sympathetic towards contestants who lose out on big prizes due to tricky puzzles or those that are impossible to solve. But they don't spare players who fumble during easy games at important stages. The fans were quick to pull up a player who suffered a frustrating $66,000 loss after she couldn't crack a seemingly easy Bonus Round puzzle. Linda Rivera fought her way to the finale, collecting over $26,000 along the way. However, in the end, she was stumped by a simple phrase, "Mixing Things Up," despite getting plenty of clues on the board. While the player was disappointed,  fans were frustrated as they took to social media to express their outrage.

Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Rivera got off to a flying start, as she solved the first Toss Up puzzle to take the early lead. However, a competitor, Packo, mounted a comeback in the Mystery Round, winning  $9,300 to snatch the lead. Rivera then fought back in the Express Round, where she cracked the prize puzzle to win a trip to Amsterdam Manor in Aruba worth $9,376 and $8,500 in cash, as per Andy Nguyen's blog.

Screenshot showing Rivera at the wheel alongside Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Rivera at the wheel alongside Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Moving forward, she kept the winning momentum up by getting another puzzle in the Triple Toss Up round. In the end, she emerged as the big winner with $26,026, while Packo finished in second with $11,300. Advancing to the Bonus Round, she chose the “What Are You Doing” category for her final puzzle. 

Joining host Ryan Seacrest at the wheel, Rivera brought along her husband, Mickey, on the stage for support. After spinning the wheel and picking out her Golden Envelope, she faced a three-word puzzle on the board. With the show's standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E," filled in, she went on to pick “M, B, C, and I” as her additional letters. Her chosen letters turned out to be right on the money as her puzzle read, “M I _ I N _ T _ I N _ S      _ _.”

Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

While the puzzle seemed easy, when Seacrest kicked off the ten-second timer, Rivera seemed to be struggling. She almost got the answer right as she said, "Mix something up," before losing track completely. She then kept trying to guess the first word, saying things like “mining,” “missing,” and “messing," but none of them were correct. Once the timer ran out, co-host Vanna White revealed the answer, “Mixing Things Up.” Seacrest then went on to add to the heartbreak as he flipped the prize envelope to show Rivera that she lost out on taking home an additional $45,000. “You were right there,” Seacrest said in the end.

While the contestant shrugged off the loss with a smile, fans took to social media to share their reactions to the painful loss. "She nearly had it - but her brain turned off," wrote one fan, @digiblader1, in the comments of the show's YouTube clip.

"This was so painful to watch. She might be the only contestant to say all the words and not get it. Still a winner though, so congrats!" added @evelyn.embers. "This is gonna be, that was solvable, of course. But come on... she was just a little nervous with the lights!" one fan @robertclimate1563 wrote, defending Rivera. 

Watch the video here.

More on Market Realist:

'Wheel of Fortune' fans have a major complaint about Ryan Seacrest and we totally get why

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $92,000 as the perfect present for her 80th birthday

'Wheel of Fortune' fans stunned after seeing contestant win $1 million in iconic TV moment

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Walmart shopper exposes the price hikes hidden behind clearance sale with a simple trick
WALMART
Walmart shopper exposes the price hikes hidden behind clearance sale with a simple trick
The creator showed proof that the store jacked up the price of an item by $3 during a sale.
4 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player fumbles easy puzzle worth $45,000 — fans say 'her brain turned off'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player fumbles easy puzzle worth $45,000 — fans say 'her brain turned off'
The contestant, Linda Rivera failed to crack a seemingly easy phrase in the finale.
6 hours ago
'Price is Right' player gives up chance to win car as she refused to risk the $9,000 she had won
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player gives up chance to win car as she refused to risk the $9,000 she had won
Fans couldn't believe that the player chose to miss out on such a good opportunity.
7 hours ago
Price Is Right contestant wins $20,000 even after the audience nearly derailed the show
PRICE IS RIGHT
Price Is Right contestant wins $20,000 even after the audience nearly derailed the show
Host Drew Carey had to point out how loud the viewers were before the emotional victory.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets $7,000 appraisal for heirloom — then says 'it's not for sale'
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets $7,000 appraisal for heirloom — then says 'it's not for sale'
While the guest got a massive appraisal for her grandma's ring, she was clear on her stand.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans are convinced the puzzle looked really 'tricky' as player loses out on a car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans are convinced the puzzle looked really 'tricky' as player loses out on a car
While some blamed the tough puzzle, a few were disappointed with the player, Rob Schwandt.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins trip to Alaska — jumps incredibly high and screams in wild moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins trip to Alaska — jumps incredibly high and screams in wild moment
The player was a bit too excited for the trip and so was her husband in the audience.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says 'we're dealing with a pro' after contestant's stunning win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says 'we're dealing with a pro' after contestant's stunning win
The player, Ashton Hildebrand when on to win the showcase for prizes worth over $52,000.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' cast member Corey Harrison pays $30,000 for Egyptian mask after he almost let it go
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' cast member Corey Harrison pays $30,000 for Egyptian mask after he almost let it go
The guest, Jad managed to bring a deal back from the dead and get exactly the amount he asked for.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant puts his marriage at risk with an answer about his wife's parents
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant puts his marriage at risk with an answer about his wife's parents
While some players played it safe, others destroyed their marriages on the show.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards away after stubborn contestant refused to answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards away after stubborn contestant refused to answer
Harvey was sure tha the player, Darren didn't want to be on the show at all.
3 days ago
Walmart joins hands with Google to solve one of its biggest customer problems
WALMART
Walmart joins hands with Google to solve one of its biggest customer problems
The unexpected collaboration aims to solve a long-standing home surveillance issue.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban tells contestants 'Walmart needs you' as they get a $500,000 deal
WALMART
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban tells contestants 'Walmart needs you' as they get a $500,000 deal
The co-founders of Y'all Sweet Tea blew away the Sharks with their incredible numbers.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey jokes about an answer targeting him over his big lips
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey jokes about an answer targeting him over his big lips
From his lips to his bald head, Harvey has to defends all sort of jabs.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest who didn't like her husband's cat painting is stunned to hear its value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest who didn't like her husband's cat painting is stunned to hear its value
The woman who gifted the painting to the owners had earlier sold it to another dealer as she couldnt sleep at night.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells player to 'be careful' as she wanted to touch his mustache
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells player to 'be careful' as she wanted to touch his mustache
When it came to naming something of Harvey they would want to touch, the players didn't hold back
6 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison comes across tortoise shell guitar, narrowly avoids legal trouble
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison comes across tortoise shell guitar, narrowly avoids legal trouble
Rick Harrison's go to expert warned him not to touch it with a "10 foot pole."
6 days ago
Think Walmart Makes Its Great Value Products? Think Again — There Are Much Bigger Brand Behind It
WALMART
Think Walmart Makes Its Great Value Products? Think Again — There Are Much Bigger Brand Behind It
The massive manufacturer has been operational for more than a hundred years now.
7 days ago
'Price is Right' player breaks down in tears after winning $10,000 trip — while ignoring Drew Carey
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player breaks down in tears after winning $10,000 trip — while ignoring Drew Carey
While the player was overwhelmed with emotion, host, Drew Carey was left hanging for a handshake.
Oct 3, 2025
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of artwork made by his famous dad
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of artwork made by his famous dad
Turns out, the guest's father was the renowned artist, Demetrios Jameson.
Oct 3, 2025