'Wheel of Fortune' fans have a major complaint about Ryan Seacrest and we totally get why

"He's got those American Idol dramatics ingrained in him," a fan pointed out on Reddit.

Ryan Seacrest had big shoes to fill as the new host of "Wheel of Fortune," and he has done a decent job after taking over from the legendary Pat Sajak. However, fans have at times pointed out how his odd behavior ruins the viewing experience. Recently, a fan noted on the show's popular Reddit forum that Seacrest creates unnecessary drama. According to a TV Insider report, the user u/Merrydove527 wrote, "I hate the way Ryan Seacrest reveals the prize card in the bonus round. When it’s the minimum of $40,000, he slowly opens it and slowly turns it around as if it were a bigger amount. Just open it and turn it around without hesitation when it’s just the $40,000."

Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube | Wheel Of Fortune)

"He's got those American Idol dramatics ingrained in him," u/NewclearGrapefruit jumped into the discussion while referring to Seacrest's additional hosting skills on the famed ABC network talent show. "I think he's varied his approach a little more this season, but I'm in total agreement--the prolonged wait invites contestants to think they've won more, so their reaction when the $40,000 is revealed is momentarily 'false.' Not that they aren't happy to win, but that they're expecting to express a greater joy than they actually do. You can see the gear shift happen on their faces, and I feel bad for them. Also, if he varied the reveal strategy more often, then he could occasionally do the 'casual' open Pat used to do, with a huge number, and catch them really by surprise," u/lacanmunist, reasoned.

Screenshot showing Derek Stutz alongside Ryan Seacrest (Image source: YouTube | Wheel Of Fortune)

"Look at the bright side, at least he isn’t Mayim Bialik. She would pause for 5 seconds before revealing it," u/Trprt77 chimmed in, taking pot shots and comparing Seacrest with former "Jeopardy!" host. As the thread progressed, it revealed more peculiar actions taken by the seasoned host. "I actually think Ryan is doing a good job as host, but it definitely bugs me that he NEVER says the prize amount out loud in the bonus round!! He just opens the envelope and smiles. It's odd lol," u/Miss_Swiss_, wrote while discussing Seacrest's Bonus Round antics. "I really like Ryan. I think he’s been a great fit for the show if we can’t have Pat anymore! But agreed, the slow prize card turning and not calling out the amount is frustrating," u/RosiePies agreed.

Screenshot showing the contestant alongside host Ryan Seacrest (Image source: YouTube | Wheel Of Fortune)

Other fans had problems with Seacrest's style. "I hated him at first. He’s grown on me as the host. My only complaint is his casual dress code. Pat Sajak would never!!!! lol", u/RadRob79 shared. However, his admirers defended the veteran host's on-screen presence. "I think he’s going a great job. It seems like people want to drag him because he’s not Pat’s clone. To be frank, he seems more genuinely excited to be on the show than Pat seemed for a few years now," u/FluffyBombs gushed.

Ryan Seacrest with the couple as the player's wife broke down (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

"I was a hardcore Ryan doubter, but he’s proved me SO wrong. He’s killing it as host! And I agree, I’m starting to like him more than Pat. I think his banter is way more fun, and he feels a lot more natural than Pat did at the end of his time at wheel," u/smallbrowngorl fawned. Despite his little flaws on the show, Seacrest has grown on the audience.

