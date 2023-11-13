Ever since the inception of the American Idol in 2002, the singing competition has led to long-running careers of many of its contestants who switched to film and TV later in their lives. Some of them went on to create successful businesses as well.

Here is a list of American Idol stars ranked from lowest to highest based on their net worth.

1. Kimberly Caldwell - Season 2

Net worth: $4 million

After her run on the show, she went on to become part of a number of projects including guest roles in different TV shows, becoming a brand ambassador for many companies, and even launching her own handbag line. Caldwell is also a regular on "The Steve Harvey Show" where she often comes to give relationship advice.

2. Scotty McCreery - Season 10

Net worth: $4 million

Scotty made a name for himself in country music and released a couple of successful albums since winning American Idol. He also appears in many TV shows and regularly tours the country with his music.

3. Kellie Pickler - Season 5

Net worth: $7 million

Kellie Pickler exceled in country music and gave us hits like "Red High Heels and several other albums. She also starred in Hallmark Channel movies and was seen hosting a talk show called Pickler & Ben.

4. Jordin Sparks- Season 6

Net worth: $8 million

She won the show at only 17 years old and is still the youngest American Idol winner in the history of the show. Her music career instantly took off after her run on the show. She quickly became one of the most successful stars to be known from the show. She soon debuted on Broadway with the musical, "In the Heights" and starred in the movie "Sparkle" in 2012.

5. Chris Daughtry- Season 5

Net worth: $8 million

When Chris Daughtry was eliminated from the show, America was shocked. However, he went on to get the fame he deserved after the show. He became the lead singer of the band Daughtry which sold a million albums in 2006. He is also known to collaborate with numerous artists from different genres including Carlos Santana, Vince Gill, and the legendary Slash.

6. Katharine McPhee - Season 5

Net worth: $14 million

Katharine did go on to release more than five studio albums but her fame came from starring in a number of projects including "Smash" and on the hit CBS show, "Scorpion" among various other movies and TV shows.

7. Jennifer Hudson - Season 3

Net worth: $25 million

After her participation on the show, she took on the role of Effie White in the film Dreamgirls for which she went on to bag an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. This accolade made her the youngest African-American to win in one of the competitive categories. Like many in this list, she also took over Broadway with a part in the production called "The Color Purple."

8. Adam Lambert- Season 8

Net worth: $30 million

Adam Lambert, one of the first openly gay contestants from the show, created the Feel Something Foundation to support human rights work across the world. He has found success in both his albums selling over 3 million albums and 5 million singles worldwide.

9. Kelly Clarkson - Season 1

Net Worth: $45 million

K to the OG! We all know how she made her way up to the top and even went on to judge another TV singing competition. "The Voice". She is often in the news for her own talk show called "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in which she invites many guests including other "Idols".

10. Carrie Underwood - Season 4

Carrie Underwood went on to become a megastar after winning American Idol in 2005. The most successful artist on the list, Carrie proved that her songs were worthy of topping the charts. She keeps herself busy with her music, but she also runs a fitness app, a clothing line with Calia Studio, and has also written a number of books.