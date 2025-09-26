ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' player loses out on an extra $40,000 by a second — fans say 'that hurts'

Fans debated if the player got the correct answer in time, or if the judges the right call
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Brittany Lee's reaction to losing the Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Brittany Lee's reaction to losing the Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" contestants, who often perform really well in all other rounds, crash out after a disappointing loss in the final round. Fans are invested in these games and are quick to point out how heartbreaking such results are. They expressed similar feelings when a player, who was seconds away from winning $40,000 in the show's bonus round, failed to crack a tricky puzzle in time. The contestant, Brittany Lee, who put up a stunning show throughout the night, had already racked up more than $30,000 and looked set to win big in the finale. While she was stumped by the tricky puzzle, hiding the answer "Updating Software," it seemed like she figured it out just a second before the buzzer went off. This triggered a debate among fans about the call taken by the judges, and many sympathized with the contestant.

Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Lee got off to a rough start as her competitor, Stokeds, took a runway lead, winning more than $10,000 in the initial Toss Up rounds. However, Lee made a strong comeback in the Mystery Round, where she won more than $18,000 in cash and an exotic trip to Rome. She kept winning, as she cracked the express round puzzle to win a Disney Bahamas Cruise, worth $9,329, according to Andy Nguyen's blog. In the end, she emerged as the big winner of the night with a whopping $30,921 in cash and the two trips.

Screenshot showing teh player alongside Ryan Seacrest at the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing teh player alongside Ryan Seacrest at the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Advancing to the Bonus Round, she chose the category "What Are You Doing?" and joined the host, Ryan Seacrest, at the wheel. Lee brought along her husband and sister, who cheered for her. After spinning the wheel and picking out her Golden Envelope, she was faced with a two-word puzzle on the board. With the show's standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E," filled in, Lee chose "G, C, P, and O" as her additional letters. With this, her final puzzle read, " _ P _ _ T _ N G_ _          S O _ T _ _ R E."

Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

While there were plenty of clues on the board, it seemed like Lee was at a loss for words when Seacrest kicked off the ten-second timer. As the clock kept ticking, all she could come up with was "Uplifting". However, when the buzzer went off, it seemed like the player had almost figured out the answer, as she yelled, "Uplifting Software." Unfortunately, it was too late and wrong, as the correct answer was "Updating Software." To add to the heartbreak, Seacrest then revealed that she had lost out on taking home an additional $40,000. 

While the player was happy to go home with more than $30,000, fans had a lot to say about the final round. "That...hurt. And it was the correct call...Brittany literally said UPLIFTING MY SOFTWARE before the buzzer. This puzzle was tricky indeed," wrote @richardhernandez4490 in the comments under the video on YouTube.

Screenshot of a comment talking about the Bonus Round (Image source: YouTube/ @jacobwilson6192)
Screenshot of a comment talking about the Bonus Round (Image source: YouTube/ @jacobwilson6192)

"She said uplifting instead of updating my software after the buzzer went off. The o and g were good picks, but I'm happy to see her winning 30k. I am a tech geek myself, and this one was easy," added @Animegamespublishing

More on Market Realist:

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant was left 'speechless' after his massive $100,000 bonus round win

'Wheel of Fortune' viewers felt bad for contestant who lost a Mercedes because of a tough puzzle

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant left with just two letters to solve puzzle misses out on $55,000

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses out on an extra $40,000 by a second — fans say 'that hurts'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses out on an extra $40,000 by a second — fans say 'that hurts'
Fans debated if the player got the correct answer in time, or if the judges the right call
6 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts DC Young Fly for his confusing baseball answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts DC Young Fly for his confusing baseball answer
While the comedian/host's answers were barely intelligible, Harvey didn't miss a beat to roast him.
7 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls player's wild answer 'the best he has heard in 13 years'
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls player's wild answer 'the best he has heard in 13 years'
When a player expressed her desires for Harvey, the host was more than happy.
10 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $100,000 for his Babe Ruth memorabilia — then the expert showed up
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $100,000 for his Babe Ruth memorabilia — then the expert showed up
While the seller was confident that his items were 100% authentic, Rick Harrison wasn't so sure.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets offended yet again over harsh answers about bald men
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets offended yet again over harsh answers about bald men
While some players made the host feel good, others were not so nice to him.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gives fist bumps to husbands as he could relate to their answers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gives fist bumps to husbands as he could relate to their answers
It seemed like Harvey knew what the consequences of "telling your wife to shut up" are.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the real value of watch she bought for $100
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the real value of watch she bought for $100
The guest was astonished to learn that his father's $100 watch was worth thousands of dollars.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers felt bad for contestant who lost a Mercedes because of a tough puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers felt bad for contestant who lost a Mercedes because of a tough puzzle
Nevertheless, the contestant Christine Seminerio walked home with nearly $40,000.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' contestant shares her emotional BTS experience after making it to the show
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant shares her emotional BTS experience after making it to the show
Kristen VanBlargan who appeared on the show in March, shared the details in her blog.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant was left 'speechless' after his massive $100,000 bonus round win
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant was left 'speechless' after his massive $100,000 bonus round win
The contestant, Cory Earp, won more than $126,000 after getting a scolding from Ryan Seacrest.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't believe the things players want to do to cheating husbands
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't believe the things players want to do to cheating husbands
The answers ranged from stupid to highly supportive on the show but few made it to the board.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy!' fans slam contestants as they failed to recognize an iconic Hollywood actor
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' fans slam contestants as they failed to recognize an iconic Hollywood actor
Fans were furious after all three contestants failed to recognize the actor who voiced Darth Vader.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant left with just two letters to solve puzzle misses out on $55,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant left with just two letters to solve puzzle misses out on $55,000
The player, Miguel Martinez got unlucky with the letters he picked and lost out on a massive win.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison negotiates deal to buy 100,000-year-old item for $1,700
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison negotiates deal to buy 100,000-year-old item for $1,700
The pawn boss managed to get a bargain on the incredible fossil as well.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggled to speak after hearing the value of her father-in-law's guitar
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggled to speak after hearing the value of her father-in-law's guitar
The owner of a decades old Martin D-18 guitar couldn't believe it was worth five figures.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant fumbles easy puzzle worth $40,000 — fans call it a 'brutal' loss
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant fumbles easy puzzle worth $40,000 — fans call it a 'brutal' loss
The player, Kathryn McWhorter, made it to the finale with a tiny margin after fighting hard.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey in disbelief after hearing what players think 'love smells like'
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey in disbelief after hearing what players think 'love smells like'
Harvey couldn't believe the answers the contestants came up with while thinking out of the box.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' seller gets $14,000 offer for vintage guitar from Chumlee — it still wasn't enough
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' seller gets $14,000 offer for vintage guitar from Chumlee — it still wasn't enough
While Chumlee tried his best to make a deal, the owner of the 1962 Fender Jaguar had a problem.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant somehow solves puzzle without additional letters to win $45,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant somehow solves puzzle without additional letters to win $45,000
Despite her disastrous choice of letters, Donna Hall Nanney stunned everyone by cracking the puzzle.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $63,000 despite failing to solve bonus round puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $63,000 despite failing to solve bonus round puzzle
The contestant, Joe Ferroni took the game by storm by nearly registering a $108,000 win.
6 days ago