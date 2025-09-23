ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers felt bad for contestant who lost a Mercedes because of a tough puzzle

Nevertheless, the contestant Christine Seminerio walked home with nearly $40,000.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Christine Seminerio attempting her Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Christine Seminerio attempting her Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" fans are usually angry about contestants losing out because of puzzles that are too difficult, but they're also sympathetic towards the player. Yet another tragic bonus round loss left the fans disappointed, as it cost a contestant a brand new Mercedes car. The contestant, Christine Seminerio, blitzed past her competition in the initial rounds to reach the finale with nearly $40,000 in the bank. However, she was stumped by a seemingly solvable puzzle in the end, despite getting a few clues up on the board. While she was still happy to walk away with the money she won, fans expressed their disappointment on social media.

Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

She got off to a flying start by solving the first two Toss Up puzzles to take the early lead. Meanwhile, McHugh, a gym freak, showed off his strength by bragging that he could bench over 315 pounds. When the host, Ryan Seacrest, said, “Wait, 315? That’s three of me! 315 pounds?” Mchugh went on to bench press on the stage.

@willmchugh7 Bench Pressing Ryan Seacrest on Wheel Of Fortune! @wheeloffortune @ryanseacrest #wheeloffortune #wheel #spinthewheel #ryanseacrest #bench #benching #benchpress #gym #bodybuilding #bodybuilder #strong #strength #game #gameshow #tv #hollywood #viral #fyp #willoffortune ♬ original sound - willmchugh7

 

Continuing with the game, Seminerio kept up her winning ways going into the Mystery Round, where she solved the puzzle to win $9,950 in cash and a trip to Puerto Rico. She kept battering the puzzles in the Express Round as well, where she won another exotic trip to Hawaii worth $8,500, according to Andy Nguyen's blog. In the end, she emerged as the big winner of the night with $36,600 in cash and the trips.

Screenshot showing Seminerio at the wheel alongside Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Seminerio at the wheel alongside Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Advancing to the Bonus Round, Seminerio chose the category, “Person,” for her final puzzle and brought along her husband, Keith, to the stage for support. After spinning the wheel alongside Seacrest, she picked out her Golden Envelope, which was faced with a two-word puzzle on the board. With the show's standard letters "R, S, T, L, N, E," filled in, she chose “H, P, D, and A” as her additional letters. They gave her plenty of clues on the board as the puzzle read,  “_ H E S S P R _ D _ _ _.”

Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

However, when Seacrest kicked off the ten-second timer, it seemed like Seminerio was at a loss for the second word. While she yelled out guesses like “Chess Prowder," she couldn't crack the puzzle in time. Co-host Vanna White then uncovered the answer, "Chess Prodigy," and to add to the heartbreak, Seacrest revealed that she had lost out on driving home a brand new  2025 Mercedes-Benz GLA250.

While the player smiled through the loss and was happy to take over $36,000, fans expressed their disappointment in the comments of the show's YouTube clip. "Boy, I figured out the puzzle with Chess Prodigy, I thought Christine would've got it, and the 3 consonants she was a pretty good choice and gave her a fighting chance, but she missed it," @jacobwilson6192 suggested.

Screenshot showing one of the comments (Image source: YouTube/@nathanieljourat6723)
Screenshot showing one of the comments (Image source: YouTube/@nathanieljourat6723)

On the other hand, some sympathized with the player as well. "This was hard," wrote @4biz. "Sad Christine didn't win the car, but she won close to 40k," added @Animegamespublishing. 

