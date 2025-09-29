ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam Ryan Seacrest for costing contestant $10,000 by interrupting her

The host spoke during the time alloted to the contestant to answer, causing it to run out.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
The contestants trying to solve the puzzle (Cover image source: Instagram | Phily498)
The contestants trying to solve the puzzle (Cover image source: Instagram | Phily498)

Ryan Seacrest has done a decent job replacing Pat Sajak as the host of "Wheel of Fortune," but he still faces flak for some blunders. In a recent episode of the show, the host cost a contestant $10,000 by speaking when it was their turn. By doing so, he caused their time to run out before they could give an answer.

Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest attend the WOF S42 – Pier Wheel Launch at Santa Monica Pier | (Image Source: Getty Images | Phillip Faraone)
Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest attend the WOF S42 – Pier Wheel Launch at Santa Monica Pier | (Image Source: Getty Images | Phillip Faraone)

The contestant named Pia Wilson was solving a puzzle in the ‘What Time Is It?’ category. At this point, Wilson had $10,200 in her purse at this point and might have made it to the Bonus Round had Seacrest not interfered.

After the six consonants were revealed, the ‘Only Vowels’ bells were sounded as per a Y! Entertainment report. This meant that the contestant could only choose vowels. Wilson knew this and immediately hit her buzzer. However, Seacrest cut into her time and explained that for those who might not have known about it. The contestant was about to guess an A, but her timer went off. This gave the chance to her opponent to take the win, and that is exactly what happened.

Screenshot showing a stunned Ryan Seacrest. (Image credit: YouTube | Game Show Tube)
Screenshot showing a stunned Ryan Seacrest. (Image source: YouTube | Game Show Tube)

Wilson did not seem very pleased about it, and fans of the show did not like it either. They took to Reddit to express their opinions. One of the fans who commented was there during the taping, and they shared what went down after the incident.

“Ryan asked her after the cameras stopped rolling if she knew it, and she indicated that she did. A group quickly gathered around her, and after some discussion, it was decided that they would play an additional $2500 TDV spinning round that wouldn’t count in the standings where Pia would start, and 3 consonants would be revealed before the first spin. In the end, she won that round. Had never heard of anything like that happening before,” they revealed.

Screenshot showing the round in which the controversy happened. (Image credit: Instagram | phily498)
Screenshot showing the round in which the controversy happened. (Image source: Instagram | phily498)

Other fans simply expressed their discontent with the host for costing a contestant the win and perhaps a possible Bonus Round chance. “I looked up and joined this subreddit just to look for this comment!!! Dude he wouldn’t shut up, and she KNEW the puzzle! I am so mad for her lol,” one fan commented.

“Yes! I was shocked. The timer shouldn’t start until he stops talking,” quipped another. “It feels like there were at least 2 long-standing rules that were broken. One was the contestant getting 3 seconds to give their answer. That clock should have started after Ryan shut the hell up, not after the letter got posted,” a third wrote.

More on Market Realist

'Wheel of Fortune' fans spot a change in bonus round prize as player loses out on $55,000

'Wheel of Fortune' viewers felt bad for contestant who lost a Mercedes because of a tough puzzle

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant was left 'speechless' after his massive $100,000 bonus round win

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car because he couldn't identify a fruit correctly
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car because he couldn't identify a fruit correctly
Fans of the show were disappointed with the loss but it was still a good attempt.
2 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants prefer Kevin O'Leary over three judges — Mark Cuban's reaction said it all
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants prefer Kevin O'Leary over three judges — Mark Cuban's reaction said it all
Mr. Wonderful said that he wanted to make things interesting and changed his offer at the last minute.
4 hours ago
'Family Feud' contestant tells Steve Harvey he's worried about his wife checking his phone
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant tells Steve Harvey he's worried about his wife checking his phone
The contestant had said at first that he wasn't worried about the consequences.
5 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam Ryan Seacrest for costing contestant $10,000 by interrupting her
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam Ryan Seacrest for costing contestant $10,000 by interrupting her
The host spoke during the time alloted to the contestant to answer, causing it to run out.
6 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins more than what she expected in unexpected TV moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins more than what she expected in unexpected TV moment
The contestant did not expect the game to have such a twist and was over the moon.
7 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest left impressed as player instantly solves $40,000 puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest left impressed as player instantly solves $40,000 puzzle
The contestant was quicker than most people who find the round challenging.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison loved this vintage Mercedes but refuses to buy it for over $20,000
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison loved this vintage Mercedes but refuses to buy it for over $20,000
The guest wanted way too much money from Harrison for the car, and the latter said no.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after a player revealed what he would make his twin do
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after a player revealed what he would make his twin do
Steve Harvey could not control his laughter after hearing the answer for several seconds.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get a deal from two judges even though their brand had a confusing name
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get a deal from two judges even though their brand had a confusing name
The entrepreneurs had a good reputation as they had founded a successful ice-cream brand earlier.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans console contestant who fumbled an easy puzzle and cost him a car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans console contestant who fumbled an easy puzzle and cost him a car
The contestant had played well to get to the bonus round with more than $22,000 in the purse.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't believe the hairstyles contestants would like to see him in
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't believe the hairstyles contestants would like to see him in
The showrunners asked the question and the contestants had fun with it.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a 1920s train set, Corey Harrison spends a small fortune to get it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a 1920s train set, Corey Harrison spends a small fortune to get it
The whole train set was made in the 1920s by one of the most iconic toy companies of all time.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets uncomfortable as players screamed out their answers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets uncomfortable as players screamed out their answers
Harvey had hoped for one person to answer, and not five people all at once.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans left fume as controversial ruling on James Bond answer robs champion of win
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' fans left fume as controversial ruling on James Bond answer robs champion of win
Seven-day champion Paolo Pasco also ended up losing his crown to Steven Olsen in the episode.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Barbara Corcoran dumps Mark Cuban shortly after making a joint offer with him
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Barbara Corcoran dumps Mark Cuban shortly after making a joint offer with him
Corcoran wanted to do the deal with Cuban, but left him out at the entrepreneurs' request.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants helped Mark Cuban get rid of neck pain — and then won a $100,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants helped Mark Cuban get rid of neck pain — and then won a $100,000 deal
While the other Sharks bowed out, Cuban saw great potential in SORx.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest calls expert 'bozo off the street' after he learnt the value of his 1995 ring
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest calls expert 'bozo off the street' after he learnt the value of his 1995 ring
The expert was just doing his job but the guest did not agree with his valuation at all.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants offend Mark Cuban with a jibe against his team — it went as expected
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants offend Mark Cuban with a jibe against his team — it went as expected
The entrepreneurs made fun of Mark Cuban's NBA team, the Dallas Mavericks.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a small amount for an illegal smuggling item
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a small amount for an illegal smuggling item
Rick Harrison was confused by the effort someone would make for an unsuccessful smuggling attempt.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as player says he practiced parenting with an unusual item
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as player says he practiced parenting with an unusual item
The contestant said that he used a bag of flour to practice parenting before his kid was born.
4 days ago