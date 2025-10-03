ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $92,000 as the perfect present for her 80th birthday

“We finally got our first $75,000 winner in the Ryan Seacrest era!!!” a fan praised.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Vanna White and contestant Meredith on 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Meredith on 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" is one of those shows that millions across America dream of being on all their lives, and some make it after having lived most of their lives. One such contestant was 80-year-old Meredith Holt, who became the first to win $75,000 in the latest season. Additionally, she collected a total of $92,000 as the perfect birthday present. As fans cheered for the win on YouTube, her nephew Tim Holt (@timholt5624) left a sweet comment saying, "That's my aunt and uncle. Way to go!"

Ryan Seacrest and contestant Meredith on 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025 (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Ryan Seacrest and contestant Meredith on 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025 (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Holt was also successful in persuading Vanna White to take part in the next member-guest golf competition, as per TV Insider. Holt got off to a great start, solving the $2,000 Toss-Up problem in no time. She went on to win $15,849 in cash and a trip to Ireland as a result of her ongoing performance in the Mystery Round and the Express Round.

Contestant Meredith's husband David on 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025 (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Contestant Meredith's husband David on 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025 (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Holt proceeded to the Bonus Round by winning $17,849, despite Dennis's best efforts to overtake in the Triple Toss-Up and Speed-Up rounds. Yarbrough came in last with $1,950, and Dennis came in second with $10,100. At this point, Seacrest quickly decided to shine the light on Holt's husband, who was cheering from backstage. "Who is here with you tonight, Meredith?" he inquired. "That's my husband, David," Holt gushed as David exclaimed, "I'm so proud of you!" After spinning the wheel, Holt chose the “What Are You Doing” category and picked the additional letters “G, P, C, and A” to go with the standard letters “R, S, T, L, N, and E.” The puzzle board then read, “E _ P T _ _ N G / _ _ / P _ C _ E T S.”

Vanna White and contestant Meredith on 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025 (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Meredith on 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025 (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Holt responded without hesitation. "Emptying My Pockets," she said with ease as soon as the ten-second timer went off. After that, Seacrest opened the prize envelope and revealed that she had won an additional $75,000, making her total winnings $92,849, along with a luxurious trip to Ireland. Holt got emotional and hugged the seasoned host before her husband also joined the stage in celebration. Fans couldn't keep calm and congratulated the 80-year-old, saying, “We finally got our first $75,000 winner in the Ryan Seacrest era!!!” @gamergosh3602 praised. "You know, it really is amazing how the show manages to find contestants who have something in common with Vanna....golfing! And Meredith was definitely a really good example tonight," @nathangorman4600 noted.

Vanna White and contestant Meredith on 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025 (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Meredith on 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025 (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

"She was relatively close to a grand total of $100,000!" @FTVS-CM45 reacted while @805Fam said, "1st 75,000 winner!!! FINALLY!!! LET'S GO!!!" The episode made it for a happy ending.

You can watch her winning reaction here.

