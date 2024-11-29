Vanna White 'glitching' on Wheel of Fortune still remains one of the weirdest moments in show history

Users pointed out how the glitch was too obvious to be missed by the production team.

Although contestants, hosts, and the studio audience are in the middle of the action when game shows are filmed, viewers who are glued to the TV are also equally involved in the moments when participants win big or lose it all. Such keen-eyed viewers of "Wheel of Fortune" spotted a detail on a September 20th, 2024 episode that blew their minds. During the face-off between Angie Sutton from Dolton, Illinois, Barry Wolfsheimer from Jarrettsville, Maryland, and Teresa Vaughn from Paducah, Kentucky, Vanna White's reflection appeared to be separate from her body for a bit.

'Wheel of Fortune' hosts Vanna White and Pat Sajak at a taping of the Wheel of Fortune's 35th Anniversary Season (Image source: Getty Images | Gerardo Mora)

"Am I seeing what I’m seeing here?" wrote u/Pikaguy96 on Reddit. "As I was watching tonight’s episode, did I somehow miss something here when the category went from Living Things to Same Letter or do I need to check my eyes again?" the user added. During the Express Round, fans noticed something odd about the puzzle board. In the frame where a glitch seemed to have occurred, White can be seen standing in front of the incomplete three-word puzzle, "E L E _ _ A N _ S / A N _ / _ _ N _ S" in a yellow pantsuit. After looking closely, one can see how the reflection under the puzzle showed two Whites. The first reflection seems normal while the second one is in the middle of the frame with White's leg in motion.

Vanna White's freaky reflection in a screenshot | (Image Source: Reddit | u/Pikaguy96)

Many took to the comment section of the Reddit post to talk bout the weird reflection. "Just saw it on the replay. Insane!" u/beedunc wrote. "Just watched my recording and the reflection is true," u/Complex_Painter_5517 added. "How could that happen? Or rather, why would they splice two images together like that?" u/WarpGremlin inquired.

A user mentioning how the glitch should've been noticed (Image Source: Reddit | u/Downtown_Donut_2417)

Screenshot of a comment highlighting how the detail wasn't spotted before (Image Source: Reddit | u/iiawesomej_rd)

Mistakes on game shows are common, and while this mistake didn't cost anybody anything, model Manuela Arbelaez's mistake on the Game Show ' The Price is Right' cost the show's producers a car. The model's error went on to work in favor of contestant Andrea who had three chances to guess the price of a brand-new Hyundai Sonata. After the contestant got the first guess wrong, Manuela Arbelaez mistakenly revealed the car's correct price without giving Andrea two more chances. Both Manuela and host Drew Carey's jaws dropped while the contestant exclaimed, "I won it!" The model immediately realized her mistake and tried to cover the "WIN" card. Needless to say, it was too late to do that.

"Ooooooh! Congratulations! Manuela just gave you a car!" the host reacted, before adding "The game is over, folks." Later Manuela took to Twitter and wrote, "I don't usually give expensive gifts, but when I do it's a $21,960 CAR."

In an interview with Inside Edition, Manuela Arbelaez explained what had happened saying that the buzzer usually goes off when someone loses and it was her natural instinct to reveal the winning price tag. "I was mortified. I was mortified because I thought, A, this is my last day at work, and B, they’re gonna take it out of my paycheck every week. At the end of the day, we’re only human, and I made a very expensive mistake, but I made someone very happy."

She added that Drew was extremely supportive. "They came up to me, and they loved it. They thought it was the funniest moment, and they embraced it, and they’re like, 'We’re not gonna pick it out, we’re gonna air it as it happened,'" she said.