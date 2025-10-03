'Wheel of Fortune' fans stunned after seeing contestant win $1 million in iconic TV moment

The contestant also won the biggest prize ever in the show's history.

"Wheel of Fortune" contestants have stunned fans and hosts alike with massive wins, but someone walking away with a million dollars is extremely rare. Ever since Ryan Seacrest took over as the host, the show hasn't seen anyone win such a huge amount, but instead, many have missed out on big prizes. One contestant finally won $1 million on the game show and became the first player to win that big a prize in Ryan Seacrest's stint as the host.

The contestant was a woman named Christina Derevjanik, who had played an excellent game to reach the Bonus Round. She had won trips to Montana and Tokyo, and won cash and prizes worth $35,155, according to a report in People. The contestant said that her boss was in the studio audience as she stood there with the million-dollar wedge.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Christina gave the wheel a good spin, and it landed on the ampersand. She had chosen the ‘Living Things’ category and was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E as per the rules of the show. After that, she had the chance to pick three more consonants and one more vowel. The contestant chose the letters M, C, F, and A.

Once these letters were revealed, the puzzle read, “_AC_ _F C___TES.” The contestant had a big smile on her face even before her 10 seconds started counting down. She immediately answered, “Pack of coyotes,” and that was the correct answer. Seacrest was holding the envelope in a secretive manner at this point. When he turned it around, it had the words “one million” written on it.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest celebrating with the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Confetti and streamers were shot up into the air as Christina became the fifth-ever million-dollar winner in the history of the show. “You’re a millionaire,” the host said as the contestant covered her mouth in shock. Her grand total was then revealed to be $1,035,155, which was the highest any contestant has ever won on the show. “Congratulations, you’re my first million-dollar winner. I have a tear in my eye,” Seacrest added.

“I was trying to manifest this. I was hoping for confetti, but I never thought it would actually happen,” Christina had said afterwards. Fans of the show has long waited for this moment, and they were overcome with joy. “I'm 17, and I've waited since I was six to witness someone win a million dollars on the show. I was so excited. Congratulations, Christina!” one fan commented on YouTube.

Screenshot showing the contestant after winning. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

“UN. FRICKING. BELIEVEABLE! THE FIRST MILLIONAIRE IN 11 YEARS!!” quipped another. “Congratulations for breaking the 11-year drought Christina!! The first Million Dollar winner in the Ryan era!! How awesome is that?!” a third fan wrote.

Watch the video here.

More on Market Realist

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car because he couldn't identify a fruit correctly

'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam Ryan Seacrest for costing contestant $10,000 by interrupting her

'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest left impressed as player instantly solves $40,000 puzzle