'Wheel of Fortune' viewers left stunned as contestant made history by winning a $375,000 house

She wasn't able to process the excitement of winning an entire house of her own.

“Wheel of Fortune” has gained popularity among American audiences not just for games and prizes, but for historic moments that unfolded in its studio over the years. But none of those is as unique as a 2021 episode featuring a certain Laura Trammell. It was the first time a contestant had won a house on the popular game show. It happened during the "Home Sweet Home" week which aired from April 26-30 that year. The show had partnered with Minto Communities and Margaritaville for a few episodes and offered a luxurious $375,000-valued in Latitude Margaritaville.

Trammell needed to guess a phrase correctly to get her hands on the prize when Vanna White revealed the first four letters - T, L, S, and E. The contestant was then asked to guess three consonants and one vowel and she guessed G, H, P, and O. After that, it did not take her long to figure out the answer - “I caught a glimpse.” She answered correctly and host Pat Sajak revealed that she had won the luxurious apartment.

Screenshot of Laura Trammell playing the game that won her a house. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

The contestant was stunned at the result and did not hide her excitement. Sajak even joked and said, "She caught a glimpse of her new home." Trammell later said that she still had not processed that she won a house on “Wheel of Fortune.” Overall, she won $398,690 in total cash and prizes which included a trip to Margaritaville Vacation Club in St. Thomas as per Collider. "I am beyond excited, I'm still in shock. I can't believe that just happened,” she added.

Screenshot showing Pat Sajak and Vanna White in front of the house given as a prize. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Fans were equally thrilled when she became the first-ever “Wheel of Fortune” player to win a house. They made their opinions clear on YouTube under the video uploaded by the game show's official handle. “One of the biggest winners on wheel of fortune history,” one user wrote. “I’m in shock when she won a new home which it’s worth $375,000 by solving the bonus round puzzle! Congratulations Laura,” quipped another commenter.

Trammell might have been the first to win a house on the "Wheel of Fortune" but she wasn’t the only one who was presented with a house by the show. If you think that luck was on her side, wait until you hear Michael Corbett’s story. He had taken part in the show’s “sweepstakes” round, which allows fans to win prizes from home. Corbett might have expected to win but he certainly did not expect the prize.

He won a house in Latitude Margaritaville worth $350,000 which worked out well for his family. Corbett’s wife Vickie had wanted to leave Dayton, Ohio due to the heavy snowfall in the area during winters. Florida seemed like a much more comfortable option. She and their daughter were not in the country when Corbett won the house and she decided to give them a surprise.

“I thought this would be a surprise, for sure," he said as per Observer. "'We’re good friends. You come over here all the time to have dinner. We’re always doing something together anyway. Why not?” When he told her that he had won a house in Margaritaville, she exclaimed, “You did not.”