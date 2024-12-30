ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' viewers left stunned as contestant made history by winning a $375,000 house

She wasn't able to process the excitement of winning an entire house of her own.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Pat Sajak and contestant Laura Trammell on "Wheel of Fortune." (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Pat Sajak and contestant Laura Trammell on "Wheel of Fortune." (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

“Wheel of Fortune” has gained popularity among American audiences not just for games and prizes, but for historic moments that unfolded in its studio over the years. But none of those is as unique as a 2021 episode featuring a certain Laura Trammell. It was the first time a contestant had won a house on the popular game show. It happened during the "Home Sweet Home" week which aired from April 26-30 that year. The show had partnered with Minto Communities and Margaritaville for a few episodes and offered a luxurious $375,000-valued in Latitude Margaritaville.

Trammell needed to guess a phrase correctly to get her hands on the prize when Vanna White revealed the first four letters - T, L, S, and E. The contestant was then asked to guess three consonants and one vowel and she guessed G, H, P, and O. After that, it did not take her long to figure out the answer - “I caught a glimpse.” She answered correctly and host Pat Sajak revealed that she had won the luxurious apartment.

Screenshot of Laura Trammell playing the game that won her a house. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot of Laura Trammell playing the game that won her a house. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

The contestant was stunned at the result and did not hide her excitement. Sajak even joked and said, "She caught a glimpse of her new home." Trammell later said that she still had not processed that she won a house on “Wheel of Fortune.” Overall, she won $398,690 in total cash and prizes which included a trip to Margaritaville Vacation Club in St. Thomas as per Collider.  "I am beyond excited, I'm still in shock. I can't believe that just happened,” she added.

Screenshot showing Pat Sajak and Vanna White in front of the house given as a prize. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Pat Sajak and Vanna White in front of the house given as a prize. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Fans were equally thrilled when she became the first-ever “Wheel of Fortune” player to win a house. They made their opinions clear on YouTube under the video uploaded by the game show's official handle. “One of the biggest winners on wheel of fortune history,” one user wrote. “I’m in shock when she won a new home which it’s worth $375,000 by solving the bonus round puzzle! Congratulations Laura,” quipped another commenter.

 

Trammell might have been the first to win a house on the "Wheel of Fortune" but she wasn’t the only one who was presented with a house by the show. If you think that luck was on her side, wait until you hear Michael Corbett’s story. He had taken part in the show’s “sweepstakes” round, which allows fans to win prizes from home. Corbett might have expected to win but he certainly did not expect the prize.

He won a house in Latitude Margaritaville worth $350,000 which worked out well for his family. Corbett’s wife Vickie had wanted to leave Dayton, Ohio due to the heavy snowfall in the area during winters. Florida seemed like a much more comfortable option. She and their daughter were not in the country when Corbett won the house and she decided to give them a surprise.

 

“I thought this would be a surprise, for sure," he said as per Observer. "'We’re good friends. You come over here all the time to have dinner. We’re always doing something together anyway. Why not?” When he told her that he had won a house in Margaritaville, she exclaimed, “You did not.”

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers left stunned as contestant made history by winning a $375,000 house
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers left stunned as contestant made history by winning a $375,000 house
She wasn't able to process the excitement of winning an entire house of her own.
2 hours ago
Dave Portnoy saves a struggling pizzeria with a $60,000 gift so it wouldn't go out of business
NEWS
Dave Portnoy saves a struggling pizzeria with a $60,000 gift so it wouldn't go out of business
The owner of the pizzeria went on to do his bit for the community as he helped army veterans financially as well.
3 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells audience to 'stop clapping' as contestant swears on live TV
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells audience to 'stop clapping' as contestant swears on live TV
The iconic host famous for his viral reactions was at a serious loss of words.
4 hours ago
'Shark Tank' offers life-changing deal to 10-year-old girl — who even sat on Kevin O’Leary’s chair
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers life-changing deal to 10-year-old girl — who even sat on Kevin O’Leary’s chair
Cassidy and her mother delivered an entertaining pitch that left all the sharks smiling.
1 day ago
Temu customer orders a croissant-shaped lamp. Then, she realized what it's actually made from.
NEWS
Temu customer orders a croissant-shaped lamp. Then, she realized what it's actually made from.
She even took a bite out of the lamp to prove her point and see how the resin covered croissant tasted.
1 day ago
AT&T customer receives a $6,000 bill for using 3 GB of data — then, they realized what went wrong
NEWS
AT&T customer receives a $6,000 bill for using 3 GB of data — then, they realized what went wrong
After chasing customer support for hours, the user finally got to the root of the problem.
1 day ago
Costco customer issues warning about Kirkland Coconut water after she noticed what was inside
COSTCO
Costco customer issues warning about Kirkland Coconut water after she noticed what was inside
Costco is a brand that people have known and trusted for several years now and many of them were unhappy.
1 day ago
Jason Alexander’s 'Seinfeld' salary per episode was so high, it almost damaged the economics of TV
NEWS
Jason Alexander’s 'Seinfeld' salary per episode was so high, it almost damaged the economics of TV
Even though the stars didn't get what they felt they deserved, it was still outrageously high.
2 days ago
All 'Jeopardy' fans had the same thing to say after seeing this contestant: "He looks like..."
NEWS
All 'Jeopardy' fans had the same thing to say after seeing this contestant: "He looks like..."
David Erb had already earned $30,000 and earned his place as the champion of that episode.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary gets angry at founders — they still end up getting a $250,000 deal
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary gets angry at founders — they still end up getting a $250,000 deal
The couple was visibly disappointed after they realized the kind of opportunity they had lost.
2 days ago
FedEx worker issues a warning to customers who order Chewy products: "It's dog food with..."
NEWS
FedEx worker issues a warning to customers who order Chewy products: "It's dog food with..."
What she said was also confirmed by a class action lawsuit that the firm is yet to acknowledge.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after learning the value of his ‘remarkable’ baseball collection
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after learning the value of his ‘remarkable’ baseball collection
The items once belonged to Les Nunamaker, one of the biggest names in baseball in the early 1900s.
2 days ago
Boy sells lemonade to earn and see the world before losing sight — gets support from Travis Barker
NEWS
Boy sells lemonade to earn and see the world before losing sight — gets support from Travis Barker
The duo also performed a cover of Adam Jenson's 2017 song “Street Fight.”
2 days ago
Turns out, 'Price Is Right' is actually directed by Adam Sandler — but just not that one
NEWS
Turns out, 'Price Is Right' is actually directed by Adam Sandler — but just not that one
The popular actor has made a name for himself through his films but he has a history with show.
3 days ago
What Joe Rogan earns for a podcast video is staggering — but it's his guests' pay that surprised us
NEWS
What Joe Rogan earns for a podcast video is staggering — but it's his guests' pay that surprised us
This year, Joe Rogan signed a fresh deal with Spotify which is estimated to be worth $250 million.
3 days ago
Naive fisherman had a $100 million fortune right under his bed — didn't know about it for 10 years
NEWS
Naive fisherman had a $100 million fortune right under his bed — didn't know about it for 10 years
According to reports, the fisherman from Puerto Princesa found the item more than a decade ago while he was fishing in the sea.
3 days ago
'Judge Judy' plaintiff’s awful joke at courtoom still remains the weirdest moment in show history
NEWS
'Judge Judy' plaintiff’s awful joke at courtoom still remains the weirdest moment in show history
Given the show's long run, Judge Judy Sheindlin has witnessed some awkward and cringeworthy moments.
4 days ago
Kris Jenner played 'Price Is Right' with James Corden — and it wasn't what the viewers expected
NEWS
Kris Jenner played 'Price Is Right' with James Corden — and it wasn't what the viewers expected
Kris Jenner is known for having a fantastic sense of humor and it came out on the show with James Corden.
4 days ago
Woman buys a $700 chair from Amazon. What she found inside was far more valuable than her order.
NEWS
Woman buys a $700 chair from Amazon. What she found inside was far more valuable than her order.
Amazon reportedly delivers well over a million packages per day and it can get tough to keep track.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey drops the F-bomb after NFL legend's answer catches him off guard
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey drops the F-bomb after NFL legend's answer catches him off guard
It might not have been very professional of Harvey but it certainly was hilarious.
4 days ago