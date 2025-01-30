'Wheel of Fortune' player wins a car and surprises viewers with an unexpected detail about her life

ECONOMY & WORK
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Kira Tebbe in her new car (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Kira Tebbe in her new car (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Contestants on "Wheel of Fortune" don't just arrive with their luck and skills, but also bring their stories to the table, making the show relatable. Such was the inspiring tale of Kira Tebbe, which was featured in a recent episode of the show. Tebbe then shared an interesting detail about herself - she had never owned a car before. She went on to win a brand new Ford Bronco in the bonus round.

Screenshot showing Tebbe on Wheel Of Fortune
Screenshot showing Tebbe on Wheel Of Fortune (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Tebbe who appeared in a Winter Wonderland episode of the show, was introduced as a 'flying trapeze,' hobbiest. She competed fiercely with fellow participant Sabrina and trailed by a few hundred dollars before the final round of the show. Tebbe shared that she learned how to code in high school and she prepared for her episode by pulling "all the past puzzles from the last decade." She also analyzed common words, letters, and phrases.

Tebbe's hard work paid off on the show as she moved past competitor Sabrina who landed on the Bankrupt Wedge after securing the $1 million Wedge in the round before. Thus, Tebbe proceeded to the 'Bonus Round' with more than $15,000 in cash. Further in the final round, she had a shot at winning up to $100,000 more or a brand new Ford car. 

Screenshot showing Tebbe spinning the wheel
Screenshot showing Tebbe spinning the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Before tackling the bonus round, she introduced her brother Steve and sister-in-law Annie who joined her on stage for the big round. Seacrest asked if they do the flying trapeze but Tebbe said they didn't but do come to watch her. She then spun the wheel and the host picked out the golden envelope for her. For the final puzzle of the show, Tebbe selected the category "Phrase" and got a three-word puzzle with each word containing four letters. After the standard R S T L N E letters were filled in, Tebbe further chose three more consonants, H, M, C, and a vowel, O. Finally, the puzzle on the board read, "T _ _ E     _O_R     T_M E." 

Screenshot showing the final puzzle
Screenshot showing the final puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Tebbe looked set to win even before the timer began. "I think I know it," she said. Seacrest then explained to her that she had ten seconds to get the answer and when the clock started ticking, Kira shouted "Take Your Time" within a single second. Her answer turned out to be correct which meant she had won whatever was in the bonus envelope. "You didn't take any time and you got it. Congratulations!" the host yelled. Seacrest then slowly revealed the envelope that read simply 'FORD,' as Kira screamed with delight. 

Screenshot showing Seacrest revealing the prize
Screenshot showing Seacrest revealing the prize (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

While smiling ear to ear, Kira said she never owned a car and always borrowed her sister-in-law's car to get around. As the three made their way to the car, announcer Jim Thornton explained that Tebbe had won a brand new Ford Bronco Sport Badlands, which was worth $41,655.

Screenshot showing the prize
Screenshot showing the prize (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

While Tebbe sat in her vehicle, it was revealed that her total winnings were a whopping $57,547 for the episode. 

 

Even viewers rejoiced at the wholesome win on the show. "Wow, that's great! Glad you have a car now, that you needed said!!" @debracampbell1802 commented under the YouTube clip.

