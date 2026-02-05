ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Costco shoppers reveal the item that makes memberships worth it — it's not what you'd think

"Best sliced aged white cheddar in the market that’s farmer-owned and uses zero hormones, zero RBSt, and zero GMO in dairy," a user wrote.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
People with shopping carts filled with groceries walking out of Costco store in Virginia (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by krblokhin)
People with shopping carts filled with groceries walking out of Costco store in Virginia (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by krblokhin)

Perks such as attractive deals and generous return policies offered by Costco convince customers across America to spend on its membership. There are several items popular at its food court and in the frozen meat section, from the $1.50 hotdog and soda combo to the rotisserie chicken. But now loyal customers of the retail giant have revealed a dairy item, that makes Costco memberships worth spending on for them.

Tillamook Cheese at Costco (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Carter)
Tillamook Cheese at Costco (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Carter)

Regular Costco customers have rated the Tillamook block cheese highly, as the price of a 2.5-pound block of Tillamook Medium or Sharp Cheddar is approximately $11.23. Compared to rivals like Walmart (39 cents), Kroger (62 cents), and Target (55 cents), Costco sells these cheese blocks for 28 cents per ounce. Compared to other grocers, customers at warehouse stores can save 11 to 34 cents per ounce, or $1.76 to $5.44 per pound. A Reddit thread showed honest reviews by shoppers and their love for the product.

A customer moves through the checkout lane with his groceries at a Costco | Getty Images | Robert Nickelsberg)
A customer at Costco (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Robert Nickelsberg)

Redditor u/LazyBear81 shared that they found 2-pound blocks of Tillamook on sale for $5.95 apiece. They bought 17 blocks, totaling 34 pounds, for a year's supply. The user pointed out in a comment that Tillamook Sharp Cheddar is usually between $10 and $11 and hardly falls below $9, even during sales. "Best sliced aged white cheddar in the market that’s farmer owned and uses zero hormones, zero RBSt, and zero GMO in their dairy, and you can taste the quality, and at $2.29 a half-pound pack, shut up and take my money! Oh, how I love aged white cheddar cheese, good on every sandwich and everything in between," user u/StonedTurtle420710 wrote on another Reddit thread.

(Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Tim Boyle)
Customers inside Costco (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Tim Boyle)

"I just paid like four dollars for these in California the other day. And I’d do it again, idgaf. It’s good stuff. Four and change, actually," u/wolf_down_the_flesh added. Consistently ranked as a top-tier cheddar and lauded for its creamy yet firm texture, Tillamook block cheese is popular when it comes to snacking. Because of its versatility, this cheddar is perfect for grilling, cheese boards, and everyday cooking. It has been reported by Fox News Digital that in Oregon, the farmer-owned cooperative Tillamook County Creamery Association uses natural milk, which does not contain any artificial growth hormones or additives to make fresh batches. 

Getty Images | Justin Sullivan
Customers inside Costco (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan) 

Southern Living editors even crowed it a winner among rival cheeses due to the Cheddar's strong, sharp base flavor that remained consistent. While some felt the sharpness was not as pronounced as desired, most testers found the flavor refreshing. However, because of the high bulk sizes, consumers frequently find it difficult to consume the food before mold grows, convincing experts to recommend appropriate preservation techniques, including vacuum-sealing, freezing parts, or wrapping in parchment or wax paper.

More on Market Realist:

Costco announces new perk for executive members — but not everyone is happy about it

Your Costco membership comes with an extra $20 gift card right now. Here's how to get it

Costco shopper reveals a brilliant way to keep store-bought lettuce fresh for two months

RELATED TOPICS COSTCO
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Trump says his Fed chair pick will cut interest rates — 'He wouldn't have got the job' otherwise
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump says his Fed chair pick will cut interest rates — 'He wouldn't have got the job' otherwise
"I mean, if he came in and said, 'I want to raise them' ... he would not have gotten the job," Trump emphasized on Warsh's role.
2 hours ago
Kevin O'Leary says billionaires don’t get 'the credit they deserve' for creating thousands of jobs
ECONOMY & WORK
Kevin O'Leary says billionaires don’t get 'the credit they deserve' for creating thousands of jobs
He also claimed that such billionaires pay their taxes and give their wealth back to the community.
2 hours ago
Costco shoppers reveal the item that makes memberships worth it — it's not what you'd think
COSTCO
Costco shoppers reveal the item that makes memberships worth it — it's not what you'd think
"Best sliced aged white cheddar in the market that’s farmer-owned and uses zero hormones, zero RBSt, and zero GMO in dairy," a user wrote.
5 hours ago
Citadel CEO calls out Trump admin for showing ‘favoritism’ when it comes to business deals
ECONOMY & WORK
Citadel CEO calls out Trump admin for showing ‘favoritism’ when it comes to business deals
Griffin expressed unease over alleged favoritism, saying that CEOs find it repulsive that the government interacts with corporate America.
5 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a Ford Bronco as the perfect wedding gift for his bride
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a Ford Bronco as the perfect wedding gift for his bride
"Daniel solved the "bear hug" and continued hugging people, even hugging a car! He was a spectacular sight today," a fan reacted.
9 hours ago
'Trump accounts' claim kids could become millionaires — but experts have major concerns
ECONOMY & WORK
'Trump accounts' claim kids could become millionaires — but experts have major concerns
While the official website says contributions could grow over $1 million, the details are unclear.
23 hours ago
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings has a major fan moment after finding a special '90s item
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings has a major fan moment after finding a special '90s item
Fans of the show loved what Jennings had discovered and made their feelings known.
23 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant turns down $10,000 to play it safe in unexpected TV moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant turns down $10,000 to play it safe in unexpected TV moment
The contestant took the advice of her man, who was in the studio audience.
1 day ago
'Trump Homes' set to make housing affordable for Americans — even you can get keys to one
ECONOMY & WORK
'Trump Homes' set to make housing affordable for Americans — even you can get keys to one
Under this scheme, home buyers will have three years to pay the down payment.
1 day ago
FDA recalls 80,000 bottles of mouthwash sold across country — here are the key details
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA recalls 80,000 bottles of mouthwash sold across country — here are the key details
The labeling error meant that the bottles did not show a lot number and expiration date.
1 day ago
Walmart reaches a $1 trillion market cap — and quietly joins an elite circle
WALMART
Walmart reaches a $1 trillion market cap — and quietly joins an elite circle
The achievement puts the retailer in a list dominated by tech companies.
1 day ago
Palantir CTO says 'Americans are being lied to about AI' and that it actually creates more jobs
ECONOMY & WORK
Palantir CTO says 'Americans are being lied to about AI' and that it actually creates more jobs
Sankar pointed out that there an incredible amount of fear around the AI boom.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 after puzzle board leaves her clueless
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 after puzzle board leaves her clueless
"That puzzle was not fair. But you know what is fair? Walking away with $47,000 in cash and prizes. She did great," a fan reacted.
1 day ago
Top economists say Kevin Warsh is a great choice for Fed Chair — but his litmus test is yet to come
ECONOMY & WORK
Top economists say Kevin Warsh is a great choice for Fed Chair — but his litmus test is yet to come
Economists feel that Warsh's ability to retain the independence of the Fed will decide his legacy.
1 day ago
‘Price Is Right’ contestant’ wins $16,000 and comes up with a wild onstage celebration
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price Is Right’ contestant’ wins $16,000 and comes up with a wild onstage celebration
The contestant seemed nervous at one point but she absolutely nailed the game.
1 day ago
JPMorgan analyst isn’t worried about gold’s recent plunge — predicts something even better
ECONOMY & WORK
JPMorgan analyst isn’t worried about gold’s recent plunge — predicts something even better
Gold has been touted as one of the safest assets to invest in given the current state of the world.
1 day ago
Experts issue major warning about Super Bowl ticket scams — here’s how to stay safe
ECONOMY & WORK
Experts issue major warning about Super Bowl ticket scams — here’s how to stay safe
Scammers are getting highly innovative and the Super Bowl season is the best time for duping.
1 day ago
GOP operative slams Trump for making the same mistake as Biden about the US economy
ECONOMY & WORK
GOP operative slams Trump for making the same mistake as Biden about the US economy
The President recently wrote an opinion piece in which he claimed that his tariffs saved the US.
2 days ago
Costco recalls popular bakery item — customers urged to return ASAP for full refund
COSTCO
Costco recalls popular bakery item — customers urged to return ASAP for full refund
The retailer has been at the center of a lot of controversy of late, and this just adds to it.
2 days ago
Experts are pointing out one key detail about Trump’s new pick for Fed chair Kevin Warsh
ECONOMY & WORK
Experts are pointing out one key detail about Trump’s new pick for Fed chair Kevin Warsh
Experts warn Trump’s Fed chair pick could be the most 'hawkish' ever
2 days ago