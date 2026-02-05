Costco shoppers reveal the item that makes memberships worth it — it's not what you'd think

Perks such as attractive deals and generous return policies offered by Costco convince customers across America to spend on its membership. There are several items popular at its food court and in the frozen meat section, from the $1.50 hotdog and soda combo to the rotisserie chicken. But now loyal customers of the retail giant have revealed a dairy item, that makes Costco memberships worth spending on for them.

Tillamook Cheese at Costco (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Carter)

Regular Costco customers have rated the Tillamook block cheese highly, as the price of a 2.5-pound block of Tillamook Medium or Sharp Cheddar is approximately $11.23. Compared to rivals like Walmart (39 cents), Kroger (62 cents), and Target (55 cents), Costco sells these cheese blocks for 28 cents per ounce. Compared to other grocers, customers at warehouse stores can save 11 to 34 cents per ounce, or $1.76 to $5.44 per pound. A Reddit thread showed honest reviews by shoppers and their love for the product.

A customer at Costco (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Robert Nickelsberg)

Redditor u/LazyBear81 shared that they found 2-pound blocks of Tillamook on sale for $5.95 apiece. They bought 17 blocks, totaling 34 pounds, for a year's supply. The user pointed out in a comment that Tillamook Sharp Cheddar is usually between $10 and $11 and hardly falls below $9, even during sales. "Best sliced aged white cheddar in the market that’s farmer owned and uses zero hormones, zero RBSt, and zero GMO in their dairy, and you can taste the quality, and at $2.29 a half-pound pack, shut up and take my money! Oh, how I love aged white cheddar cheese, good on every sandwich and everything in between," user u/StonedTurtle420710 wrote on another Reddit thread.

Customers inside Costco (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Tim Boyle)

"I just paid like four dollars for these in California the other day. And I’d do it again, idgaf. It’s good stuff. Four and change, actually," u/wolf_down_the_flesh added. Consistently ranked as a top-tier cheddar and lauded for its creamy yet firm texture, Tillamook block cheese is popular when it comes to snacking. Because of its versatility, this cheddar is perfect for grilling, cheese boards, and everyday cooking. It has been reported by Fox News Digital that in Oregon, the farmer-owned cooperative Tillamook County Creamery Association uses natural milk, which does not contain any artificial growth hormones or additives to make fresh batches.

Customers inside Costco (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

Southern Living editors even crowed it a winner among rival cheeses due to the Cheddar's strong, sharp base flavor that remained consistent. While some felt the sharpness was not as pronounced as desired, most testers found the flavor refreshing. However, because of the high bulk sizes, consumers frequently find it difficult to consume the food before mold grows, convincing experts to recommend appropriate preservation techniques, including vacuum-sealing, freezing parts, or wrapping in parchment or wax paper.

