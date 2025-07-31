Costco shopper reveals a brilliant way to keep store-bought lettuce fresh for two months

The TikTok creator claimed the hack worked with just two simple steps.

With soaring costs, buying fresh produce isn't cheap. Thus, throwing away rotten lettuce that was forgotten in the depths of the fridge isn't a task for the tight budgeters. Luckily, TikTok has the answer for everything, including some great storage tips that keep lettuce fresh. The Costco shopper and creator who goes by Personal Finance SlayQueen (@budget.audit.save), on TikTok, recently went viral for her nifty lettuce storage hack that helps keep the produce fresh for up to two months!

Screenshots from the creator's video (Image source: TikTok/@budget.audit.save)

With grocery prices on the rise, the creator's trick can potentially save hundreds of dollars for anyone and everyone who struggles to use up an entire bag of lettuce at once. The personal finance creator shared the hack in response to a comment on one of her other posts, where a viewer asked how she kept her lettuce fresh for a month. Thus, filming from her kitchen, she decided to let the secret out.

In her video, she first showed the viewers that she wasn't lying about the age of the lettuce. “To prove it to you, the best-before date is April 25th,” she said, holding the expiry label close to the camera. She then opened the bag and showed how she put a little damp towel or paper towel at the end of the lettuce to help it keep fresh. She added that she always keeps the lettuce in the original bag after adding the towel cap.

Screenshot showing the creator's hack (Image source: TikTok/@budget.audit.save)

She then went on to remove the outer layers of the lettuce, showing how crisp and fresh it was, despite being two months old. She told her viewers that it wasn't even necessary to discard the outer leaves as they were also absolutely fresh, green, and crisp. “That is a perfect head of lettuce after two months,” she said in the end.

As it turns out, the hack actually works as the creator's viewers shared their opinion on it in the comments. "Wow. I might actually be able to buy lettuce for the first time in my life! I’d NEVER use it in the like two weeks you’d get from it if you just threw it in the fridge," wrote @ottowooods.

Some even suggested that the hack worked on other veggies too, and wasn't just limited to lettuce." Do the same with green onions! I wrap once with a damp paper towel and then with a dry one….crispy and good untill you run out!" @queen_of_the_dillholes suggested. "Same thing with bananas with tinfoil over the end where they are bunched," @kickinwing333 added.

Another such hack was shared by @simplydelicious, who suggested that a small modification could help any greens stay fresh for longer.

In the other viral video, the creator suggested keeping the greens in the original container and just sticking a paper towel on top. When stored upside down in the fridge, the creator claimed they stay fresh for weeks and even months.

More on Market Realist:

5 insider secrets about Costco's free samples that you probably never knew about

Costco customer points out how the muffins they’re selling now are different: 'You had to...'

Costco shopper buys a box of crab legs for $479 and then she took a closer look: "This could be..."