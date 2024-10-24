ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
5 insider secrets about Costco's free samples that you probably never knew about

There's also an ideal time to visit for those who want to try out the maximum number of samples.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Late evening shot of people walking in and out of a Costco Wholesale warehouse in Rancho Cordova. (L) and A vendor, Mary LaRocca offers a sample in a Costco Wholesale store | (Image source: Getty Images (L) Slobo (R) Tim Boyle |)

Costco members enjoy a lot of perks from exclusive deals to big discounts when it comes to shopping at the wholesale retailer. Apart from $1 hotdog meals and a more than generous return policy, Costco is known for its free samples. The store's free sample program is distinct as it offers them throughout its aisles. While most members certainly enjoy them, very few know the secrets behind Costco's free samples which can sweeten the deal even more.

A customer pushes a shopping cart through a Costco warehouse store - (Image source: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

There are no Limits on How Much a Member Gets

Numerous sources and anonymous workers on Reddit have revealed that Costco’s free samples are unlimited. As per Mashed.com, employees and distributors are not allowed to enforce any limits on the free samples.

A shopper passes a sign describing the benefits of being a Costco member- (Image source: Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

However, there are a few etiquettes that members need to follow. It is advised not to hoard the free items, and taking one or two at a time is fine. Members should also avoid camping at the sample stalls as it could make it difficult for samplers to attract other members.

The Sample Distributors Aren't Costco Employees

While it may seem that those offering samples are part of Costco’s staff, they work for another firm. They work for a company called Club Demonstration Services (CDS), which hires them to offer free samples at Costco stores. Therefore, members should refrain from asking them for directions or information about products.

 

The Secret Prime Sampling Slot

Reports indicate that there is a prime sampling time at Costco where members can enjoy a wide variety of snacks. According to a Reddit post by a sampler,  CDS sends more vendors during the weekend between 1 pm and 2 pm as it is the busiest time. While more vendors mean more samples, there could be longer queues at the tables as well.

 

Thus, for those who want to skip the line, visiting the store on Mondays or Tuesdays, when the store is relatively empty, might be a better option. While there may be fewer vendors, the chance of getting to sample products in peace is higher.

Samples Go a Long Way For Costco

Since the food samples are free to customers, people may think they cost the store a lot of money. However, they are money-makers for the retail chain. The free samples often lead to impulse purchases which helps the store make profits.

Customers walk by the membership counter at a Costco store - (Image source: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

As Maurie Backman wrote for The Motley Fool, it is often hard for shoppers to avoid the free samples, especially when they are hungry and looking forward to tackling the long checkout line. Furthermore, since it is a chain for members only, the annual membership fee mostly covers the costs of the sampling programs.

Kids Can't Sample on Their Own

Another CDS sample vendor on Reddit explained that sampling free snacks for kids is not easy. The little shoppers need to have their parents with them if they want to sample products.

Im a Sample guy at costco AMA
by inAMA

 

This is to supervise them and keep them away from any possible allergens that may be in the free food items. Thus, the workers make sure that kids are always with their guardian or someone who can ensure that it is safe for them to consume the free samples.

