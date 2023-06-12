Love Cheese? Here's Your Chance To Get Hired As A Professional Dairy Taster

Are you a cheese enthusiast with a passion for all things dairy? If the answer is yes, the University of Wisconsin-Madison has a delicious opportunity for you. The Center for Dairy Research at the universty is looking to hire a descriptive sensory panelist, or a dairy taste tester. This role involves joining a group of expert tasters, who will provide detailed descriptions of their sensory experience with dairy products.

If you have a discerning palate and a knack for articulating flavors, this could be the perfect job for you.

As a dairy taste tester, your primary responsibility will be to describe the taste of various dairy foods based on their appearance, texture, taste, and aroma attributes. These evaluations are crucial for product development and research purposes. Imagine indulging in up to 12 different pizzas and 24 cheese samples each week, along with other delectable foods. It's a paradise for dairy enthusiasts.

Who Shouldn't Apply

While it is an exciting opportunity for cheese connoisseurs, individuals with lactose intolerance should take note. The job listing specifies that panelists should expect to taste a substantial amount of dairy products each week. For those who can handle it, this is a fantastic chance to turn your passion into a profession.

The selected candidate will be expected to actively participate in collaborative panel discussions and attend training sessions. These sessions will be three hours long, and panelists need to be available for up to three sessions per week. The job is on-site and the panelist will have to be present at the Center for Dairy Research, located within a licensed dairy plant at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The temporary position offers an hourly wage of $15. While previous experience as a panelist is preferred, it is not mandatory. However, a refined palate and the ability to articulate sensory experiences accurately are essential qualities for the role. If you have a deep appreciation for dairy products and possess the necessary skills, this position provides a unique opportunity to contribute to the Wisconsin and US dairy industry.

The Center for Dairy Research plays a vital role in supporting the local and national dairy industry. It aims to advance dairy research, development, and innovation. By employing a team of expert panelists, they ensure that dairy products meet the highest standards of quality and flavor. This taste testing opportunity allows passionate individuals to contribute to the growth and success of the dairy industry.