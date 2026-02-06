ECONOMY & WORK
Costco finally solves a major issue affecting many US retailers — including Walmart and Target

Members are now required to scan their membership cards simply to get inside a Costco store.
PUBLISHED 57 MINUTES AGO
Representative image of Costco members. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda)
Costco members are usually content with the perks and services they receive, but a recent store policy has left a lot of people unhappy. The policy is aimed at stopping miscreants, especially shoplifters, from creating problems for customers and losses for the store. While the reasoning behind the policy is sound, a lot of shoppers are not too pleased with it. Conversely, some others are in strong support of it.

A worker pushes carts outside a Costco Wholesale store (Image source: Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
The policy dictates that before entering a Costco Wholesale store, shoppers will need to scan their membership cards. If someone is not a member or if their membership has expired, they would not be allowed to enter the store. The retailer claims that this method will bring down inventory losses brought about by theft. Several major retailers across the country struggle with this issue, as a US Sun report stated how Walmart loses roughly $3 billion each year to theft and faces more than 900,000 shoplifting incidents annually.

“By strictly controlling the entrances and exits and using a membership format, we believe our inventory losses (shrinkage) are well below those of typical retail operations,” the retailer said in a statement as per the report. It also said that it was their "most effective method of maintaining accuracy in inventory control, and it’s also a good way to ensure that our members have been charged properly for their purchases.”

Customer pushing a Trolley in Costco | (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle )
The store might have received some criticism about the matter, but a lot of Costco members believe that such a policy will make their shopping experience a lot better. “Better than getting stuck behind someone at the register who acts all surprised that you need a membership to shop there. Had that happen a couple of times now,” one shopper wrote on Reddit.

“It probably avoids fights at checkout. And you have to scan an ID to get into a gym where you’re a member, so it’s funny that people are probably mad about Costco doing the same,” quipped another. “One thing this will help with is theft. People get fake cards and get in the door. They then shoplift. Especially in the winter when it’s easier to conceal things in big coats,” a third shopper wrote.

Shoppers enter a Costco warehouse (Image source: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
The retailer has also installed receipt checkers at exit gates to ensure that customers are not taking more or less than what they have paid for. Customers are mostly happy about this as well. “I had my first moment where I was impressed with the checker. I had like 24 items, and the receipt said 23. She was able to count them all in 2 seconds. I was amazed. She was right, too,” one shopper wrote on Reddit. “I’ve actually had them catch where the cashier got me for two of something I only had one of, and it was like a $50 item. I was so thankful they caught it,” quipped another.

