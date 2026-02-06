Trump says millions of Americans are 'going to save a fortune' with his latest initiative

After the end of Obamacare subsidies, expensive healthcare has been a concern for millions of Americans. In a bid to address this, the Trump administration has come forward with a platform to provide affordable medication. "This is a big deal. This is a very big deal. People are going to save a lot of money and be healthy," President Donald Trump stated while launching a genius, cost-effective healthcare initiative. The president announced TrumpRx, a government-hosted website that allows Americans to "find the world's lowest prices on prescription drugs". The move seeks to allay worries about growing living and healthcare costs, as TrumpRx serves as a middleman, directing customers to the direct-to-consumer websites of cooperating pharmaceutical companies where qualified drugs can be bought, mostly through online transactions.

TrumpRx launch at the White House ( Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Harnik)

Trump also told Americans, “You’re going to save a fortune, and this is also so good for overall health care.” This initiative marks the largest reduction in drug prices in history, ensuring Americans pay the lowest prices compared to any other country. Trump highlighted the long-standing issue of the U.S. subsidizing global drug costs and emphasized that under this program, drug prices could drop by as much as 600%. He provided examples of steep discounts on various medications, noting that 16 of the 17 largest pharmaceutical companies have agreed to participate.

TrumpRx presentation (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Nathan Howard)

TrumpRx debuted with more than 40 prescribed drugs, including weight-loss pills like Ozempic and Wegovy. The site also offers coupons, but the actual savings might differ based on the medication and producer. With a focus on "most-favored-nation" pricing for specific Medicaid medications, TrumpRx is a component of a larger initiative to enforce prescription pricing agreements with large pharmaceutical corporations like Pfizer, Eli Lilly, and Merck. “We're tired of subsidizing the world,” Trump said.

Chief Design Officer Joe Gebbia speaks as Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Mehmet Oz looks on (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Nathan Howard)

A White House fact sheet claims that participating pharmaceutical companies will utilize the TrumpRx platform to drastically lower list costs on a few drugs, including Jentadue and Repatha. It has been reported that nine large pharmaceutical companies are joining a pricing scheme aimed at reducing the cost of prescription drugs for Medicare and Medicaid recipients, while Pfizer and Merck have agreed to lower drug prices. TrumpRx costs may be as much as 80% less than normal listings, though actual savings may differ. Meanwhile, only cash purchases will be eligible for the discounts.

(Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

Additionally, in collaboration with Eli Lilly, the weight-loss medication Zepbound will now cost $346 per month through the TrumpRx.gov program. Within 24 months, Zepbound prices are expected to drop to $250. Wegovy and Ozempic will cost roughly $350 per month instead of $1,000 and $1,350, respectively. An oral form of Wegovy will cost about $150 if it is authorized. With Medicare pricing fixed at roughly $245 for some medications, the scheme will enable Medicare and Medicaid to cover obesity meds at reduced costs. State Medicaid programs will also benefit from these lower costs, and beneficiaries will pay a copayment of roughly $50 per month, Newsweek reported.

