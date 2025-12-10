FDA recalls popular food item after classifying it as highest risk level — check your pantry ASAP

Customers who might have purchased the product would do well to throw it away or get a refund.

The trend of products being recalled ahead of the holiday season continues, as a recent report stated that a popular food item was recalled over the risk of serious illness. The FDA classified the warning level for this product as a Class I, which is the highest. This won’t be good news for customers, especially ahead of the holiday season, and instead of enjoying, they’ll now have to exercise a degree of caution. These frequent recalls are truly becoming a serious cause for concern.

Representative image of a shopping cart. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Robert Nickelsberg)

The product in question is edible chocolate-chip cookie dough sold under the Doughy brand. It has been recalled over fears of a Salmonella outbreak. The FDA slapped its Class I warning label on it on November 5, as per a report in People. The parent company, Hudson River Foods Corp, issued the recall of 113 tubs of Doughy chocolate-chip cookie dough, each sold in 12-ounce containers.

The items affected by the recall have a “Best By/Expiration Date” of July 4, 2026, and were shipped to customers in 15 states. These include Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Texas. No illnesses have been reported so far due to the product, but Salmonella infections remain one of the most commonly found food-related infections in the country today, with 1.35 million infections each year, as per the CDC.

Representative image of cookie dough. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Cindy Ord)

Most people do not face a potentially fatal illness from Salmonella, and many do not even need to visit a doctor. However, the bacteria can be deadly for young children and adults over the age of 65. Those with weakened immune systems or other comorbidities may also be at risk of serious illness that may lead to hospitalization. It is always better to be safe than sorry in such cases. “Most people with Salmonella infection have watery diarrhea that might have blood or mucus, stomach cramps that can be severe,” the CDC explained.

Salmonella fears have been making the rounds for quite some time now, and even big retailers like Costco have been affected. One of Costco’s most popular products, the rotisserie chicken, has been flagged for potentially containing the bacterium. The retailer sources its chicken from Lincoln Premium Poultry, which was exposed recently in an undercover investigation for keeping those chickens in overcrowded conditions, which led to visible injuries on the birds.

Costco's rotisserie chicken. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Smith Collection/Gado)

The Salmonella bacterium thrives in poorly handled or cooked poultry, and those are seemingly the conditions in which Lincoln Premium Poultry kept their birds in. That is not all. A little over a month ago, a non-profit organization called Farm Forward released a study that found multiple popular poultry brands had salmonella levels much higher than federal safety limits in their chickens. One of those brands was Lincoln Premium Poultry.

