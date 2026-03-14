Popular chocolate recalled due to hidden allergen — key details about refunds revealed

The product was distributed in several but no illness has yet been reported.

Americans have had to return food products several times in the past couple of years due to massive recalls triggered by contamination and the presence of foreign objects. Recently, a popular chocolate company announced the recall of one of its products due to an undisclosed allergen. The undisclosed allergen responsible for the health scare is hazelnut, which can lead to life-threatening allergic reactions. The product was distributed to multiple states, but thankfully, no illness has been reported because of it so far.

Representative image of chocolate factory workers. (Cover Image Source: (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Lidl US has recalled all lots of its Favorina Chocolate Ladybugs - German-Style Nougat 3.52 oz box (UPC 20304492) due to a packaging issue. The affected products were distributed between January 28 and March 11 to all Lidl US store locations in Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia as per an FDA release.

Representative image of hazelnut chocolate. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)

Customers who have purchased the product have been urged not to consume it and return it to their nearest Lidl store for a full refund. A receipt would not be necessary for such customers claiming refunds. Those with questions about the recall have been asked to contact the Lidl US Customer Care Hotline at (844) 747-5435, 8 am to 8 pm ET, Monday to Saturday. The company also said that customers’ health and safety were the priority and that it would ensure all products meet a high-quality benchmark.

Representative image of an FDA building. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by hapabapa)

“The health and safety of our customers is our top priority. Lidl US regrets any inconvenience related to this voluntary recall. Our Quality Assurance Department is constantly working to ensure that all products on our shelves meet the high-quality standards that we would expect when feeding our own families. We are grateful for all our Lidl US customers who choose to shop with us every day,” the statement read.

A popular snack was recalled some days back due to the presence of an undeclared allergen as well. Frito-Lay has issued a recall for select bags of its Miss Vickie’s Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Chips due to the presence of undeclared milk. The recall affects certain 8-ounce bags of Miss Vickie’s Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Chips. The affected products have UPC code 0 28400 761772, and the “Guaranteed Fresh” date on the affected bags is April 21. The manufacturing codes are 38U301414 or 48U101514.

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