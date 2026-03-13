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'Price Is Right' contestant celebrates wildly after winning a car — then she wins another one

It was one of the rarest instances in the show in which a contestant had won two cars in one episode
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant celebrating. (Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant celebrating. (Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Winning one car on “The Price Is Right” is a fantastic experience, but winning two cars is almost unheard of. Yet that is what one contestant achieved in a recent episode of the show. She won a car after she was called to the stage, and then she won another car later on during the Showcase round. One could argue that the contestant’s stars aligned at the perfect time.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The contestant was a woman named Madeleine, who had made her way to the stage from Contestant’s Row. She was playing a game called ‘Lucky Seven.’ The rules of the game are simple. A contestant would be shown the first digit in the price of the car and would be given seven dollars to hold. They then must guess each of the remaining digits. If their guessed number is wrong, however much it is off from the actual digit, it would be taken away from the seven dollars. At the end, they should have at least $1 remaining to win the car.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The first digit in Madeleine’s case was a 2. She guessed a 3 for the second digit, but the correct answer was 4. She lost a dollar. She then picked 8 and was spot on with the third digit. She picked a 6 for the fourth digit, but the correct answer was 9. This cost her $3. Now, with just one digit remaining, Madeleine could lose only a maximum of $2 to win the car.

Screenshot showing the contestant playing the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant playing the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

She chose a 5 for the final digit, and the correct answer was a 3. That left her with $1, which was enough to win the brand new Hyundai Elantra. Madeleine was ecstatic upon winning, and her celebrations knew no bounds. It was an incredible TV moment, as it always is with The Price Is Right. The show has seen enough crazy celebratory moments and ways. Little did she know at the time that she would win even more money towards the end of the show. The contestant was called again to spin the wheel.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Her luck shone through yet again as she spun an exact $1. This won her $1,000 and a chance to win big in Showcase Showdown. As per a TV Insider report, Madeleine bid $30,000 on a five-night trip to Alaska, designer jewelry, and a 2025 Kia Soul LX. The price of those three items was actually $33,260, making her $3,260 off. However, Madeleine’s opponent's bid was way over, which meant that she won Showcase, which included the Kia Soul LX.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Fans of the show won her performance and made their feelings known in the comments section on YouTube. “Madeline won 2 cars today, 1 on lucky 7 and 1 in the showcase!” one fan wrote. “Finally, a nice win clip,” quipped another. “Congratulations on your win,” a third fan wrote.

Watch the video here

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