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Shopper posts video about a policy that keeps people away from malls — and it makes sense

While most people disagreed with what the mall did, there were some who understood the reason.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Representative image of a shopping mall (Cover Image Source: Photo by Brendan Hoffman | Getty Images)
Representative image of a shopping mall (Cover Image Source: Photo by Brendan Hoffman | Getty Images)

When e-commerce apps appeared in the market and gained popularity for quick deliveries, several people cast doubts about the future of brick-and-mortar stores. Despite the meteoric rise of online shopping, people do visit malls for a more hands-on shopping experience, which sitting in front of a screen can never provide. Even in this scenario, there are a lot of people who avoid going out shopping. What may discourage them even more is the prospect of paying extra money for parking. That is what TikTok user Kammy (@kingkammyy) realized recently, and she uploaded a video about the same on the platform.

Image Source: Unsplash | Photo by Heidi Fin
Representative Image Source: Unsplash | Photo by Heidi Fin

The video has received thousands of views and sparked an online debate. Kammy could be seen inside her car at an outdoor parking space. “I'm up here cause I was like, why are all these parking spots empty?” she asked. She then pointed to a sign that displayed the payment aspect. “They want you to pay for something that's not covered in a mall… Pay to park in the front when there's free parking right over there… We are living in hell,” she added.

Screenshots showing the parking space and the sign. (Image credit: TikTok | kingkammyy)
Screenshots showing the parking space and the sign. (Image credit: TikTok | kingkammyy)

The prospect of paying more to park one’s vehicle sparked a debate among viewers in the comments section of the video. “Capitalism is running out of ways to extract money out of us,” one user wrote. “It’s the fact that nobody’s using it 🤣🤣🤣 they’re not even making money off of it,” quipped another. “That’s why malls are failing,” one more user added. However, there were some who were in support of the mall’s policy.

@kingkammyy Capitalism is CRAZYYY! #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp ♬ original sound - Kammy✨

“Makes sense to me. It’s like any pay-for-privilege system that keeps desirable things available. You won’t park any closer or farther away since the close spots are almost always taken anyway,” one person argued as per a Newsweek report. It also states that malls around the country are resorting to such methods. Illinois outlet, the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont, recently introduced a paid parking system.

Screenshots showing the parking space. (Image credit: TikTok | kingkammyy)
Screenshots showing the parking space. (Image credit: TikTok | kingkammyy)

According to the policy in that case, shoppers wanting to park their vehicles get the first hour free but have to pay $13 for one to three hours, $20 for three to 12 hours, and up to $50 for 12 to 24 hours. According to the owner of the mall, this was done to prevent people from using the parking space for unrelated purposes and to improve parking availability.

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