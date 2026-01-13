ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Walmart’s latest move in over 270 outlets across America may soon change how you shop

Walmart's planned expansion will bring fast drone-based delivery to millions across the US.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Representative image of a resident watching a drone delivering a COVID-19 self collection test kit from a Walmart Supercenter (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Mario Tama)
Representative image of a resident watching a drone delivering a COVID-19 self collection test kit from a Walmart Supercenter (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Mario Tama)

Walmart was one of the first in the U.S. to provide quick deliveries powered by drones. The retail giant launched the service in 2022 in a few locations in Texas, but later expanded to Georgia. Now, with the help of Wing, Walmart is set to glide into several other territories across the country.

(Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Brandon Bell)
A customer shopping at Walmart (Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Brandon Bell)

According to a report by Seeking Alpha, Walmart is expanding its drone delivery to hit the target of 270 locations offering the service. Shoppers in Los Angeles, Houston, Cincinnati, St. Louis, and several cities in Florida will be able to avail the service. In fact, Wing estimates that more than 40 million customers will be able to enjoy the convenience of drone delivery once the expansion is complete by the end of next year.

Wing is an Alphabet subsidiary that partnered with Walmart on this project. It started under Google in 2012, before becoming an independent business in 2018. They specialize in drone deliveries and work with companies across multiple industries, including retail, healthcare, real estate, and restaurants. In fact, they have been DoorDash's drone delivery partner since 2022, and are now bringing their expertise to help scale Walmart’s operations.

Image showing a Wing drone carrying a Walmart package (Image source: Wing)
A Wing drone carrying a Walmart package (Image source: Wing)

Like DoorDash and Walmart, Amazon has also toyed with the idea of drone deliveries and tested the service extensively in the past few years. However, while Walmart has now decided to scale up, adoption has been difficult for Amazon and DoorDash due to a multitude of problems, ranging from safety and privacy issues to limits set by U.S. aviation rules and weather concerns. Nevertheless, an August 2025 development might mitigate some of these worries, making it easier for Walmart to increase its stake in drone-based deliveries.

Current U.S. aviation rules state that the drone operator or another authorized observer must maintain visual contact with the drone throughout its flight. This is a major hurdle for drone-based delivery systems, and though companies can apply for waivers from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) allowing drones to fly beyond the visual line of sight, the entire process takes up a lot of time. Thankfully, in August 2025, the FAA proposed a new rule that would allow drones to fly beyond the operator's vision without requiring any waivers. Not only will this encourage new companies to try drone-based deliveries, but also reduce the FAA’s workload while gradually incorporating drones into the National Airspace System. However, to be eligible, drones need to be equipped with several safety features, including a collision-avoidance system.

Representative image of Walmart's old logo (Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash)
The Walmart app (Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash)

The retail giant states that while such a system will deliver products to your doorstep within minutes, it will be reserved for small purchases like medicine or groceries. The drones can only carry packages that weigh up to five pounds, and the product will be lowered using a tether, allowing customers to collect it easily. Furthermore, Walmart+ members will be able to avail this service for free, while non-members will have to pay an additional cost for every drone delivery.

More on Market Realist:

Walmart is quietly looking to cash in on AI with its latest move involving Sparky

Walmart shopper points at a major issue over product pricing: 'Make sure you are checking'

Walmart finds a solution to a major customer problem and makes shopping better

RELATED TOPICS WALMART
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' fan thought he’d bought a $3 jug — until one symbol revealed its true value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' fan thought he’d bought a $3 jug — until one symbol revealed its true value
The man's $3 find took him 75 years behind in history and fetched him huge returns.
8 hours ago
McKinsey has 60,000 workers but here’s the twist — 25,000 of them aren’t even human
ECONOMY & WORK
McKinsey has 60,000 workers but here’s the twist — 25,000 of them aren’t even human
Bob Sternfels claims McKinsey has about 1 AI agent for every 2.4 human employees in its workforce
11 hours ago
Walmart’s latest move in over 270 outlets across America may soon change how you shop
WALMART
Walmart’s latest move in over 270 outlets across America may soon change how you shop
Walmart's planned expansion will bring fast drone-based delivery to millions across the US.
11 hours ago
Popular chicken chain shuts down 1,000 outlets as it couldn't match Costco's pricing
COSTCO
Popular chicken chain shuts down 1,000 outlets as it couldn't match Costco's pricing
This once popular food chain is now at the brink of extinction and the cause of downfall lies within the brand's success too.
11 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 after failing to choose the right letters
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 after failing to choose the right letters
"Ziti is a delicious pasta, but the vowel and "Z" made me cry," a fan reacted.
20 hours ago
Democratic senator accuses Trump of ‘stealing’ from American taxpayers, calls for his impeachment
ECONOMY & WORK
Democratic senator accuses Trump of ‘stealing’ from American taxpayers, calls for his impeachment
“He has committed ten times more impeachable offenses in his second term,” the senator said.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant loses almost $14,000 in what many fans call a brutally hard game
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant loses almost $14,000 in what many fans call a brutally hard game
The game was an incredibly difficult one to be fully successful in. One instance of hesitance can cost thousands
1 day ago
Costco quietly introduces a new credit card perk that could help you during tough times
COSTCO
Costco quietly introduces a new credit card perk that could help you during tough times
The retailer's latest move could help many customers save a bit more on their grocery expenditures.
1 day ago
Trump gives two-hour interview to New York Times — after suing them for $15 billion earlier
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump gives two-hour interview to New York Times — after suing them for $15 billion earlier
The President spoke to the head of another country during the interview and criticized Joe Biden.
1 day ago
FDA says a popular food item sold in 26 states has been recalled — return ASAP for full refund
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA says a popular food item sold in 26 states has been recalled — return ASAP for full refund
The FDA issued a Class II warning on the product recently but no illnesses have been reported.
1 day ago
A rare stock market pattern just appeared — it has happened only twice in 153 years
ECONOMY & WORK
A rare stock market pattern just appeared — it has happened only twice in 153 years
Over the last three years, the stock market has grown significantly; the S&P 500 has gained 24%, 23%, and 16% annually.
1 day ago
While Venezuela’s oil grabs headlines — Trump admin is focused on another valuable asset
ECONOMY & WORK
While Venezuela’s oil grabs headlines — Trump admin is focused on another valuable asset
The US siege of Venezuela is a move that has exposed oil reserves and other resources for the U.S. to control
1 day ago
Analysts worried as new job market data reveals 'gut-wrenching' economic trend
ECONOMY & WORK
Analysts worried as new job market data reveals 'gut-wrenching' economic trend
The U.S. economy is growing and failing to generate jobs at the same time.
3 days ago
Over 100 companies including Nike and Amazon submit layoff plans — and one thing is to blame
ECONOMY & WORK
Over 100 companies including Nike and Amazon submit layoff plans — and one thing is to blame
A World Economic Forum survey revealed that about 41% companies are planning to reduce their workforce.
3 days ago
Woman compares a 1997 grocery receipt to today’s prices — she was not ready for it
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman compares a 1997 grocery receipt to today’s prices — she was not ready for it
The TikTok user shared that the cost of 122 grocery items back then was just $155.
4 days ago
Your Social Security paycheck might see smaller COLA adjustments in the future
ECONOMY & WORK
Your Social Security paycheck might see smaller COLA adjustments in the future
The cost of living adjustment (COLA) won't be as high as it is now in a year's time.
4 days ago
Trump vows to restore the 'American dream' with his latest move and make homes affordable
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump vows to restore the 'American dream' with his latest move and make homes affordable
Mortgage rates have been falling in the last year, but the housing market hasn't done well.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' player stuns Drew Carey with an incredible win — even gets a standing ovation
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player stuns Drew Carey with an incredible win — even gets a standing ovation
The contestant was following the host's advice, but even he did not expect it to work so well.
4 days ago
Walmart shopper points at a major issue over product pricing: 'Make sure you are checking'
WALMART
Walmart shopper points at a major issue over product pricing: 'Make sure you are checking'
A man's Walmart experience where an item that cost $12 online, surged to $29 at store, irks the internet
4 days ago
Trump's Treasury Secretary reveals the 'missing ingredient' for economic growth
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's Treasury Secretary reveals the 'missing ingredient' for economic growth
The Treasury Secretary also asked the Fed to go forward with an open mind in 2026.
4 days ago