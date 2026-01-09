Walmart shopper points at a major issue over product pricing: 'Make sure you are checking'

A man's Walmart experience where an item that cost $12 online, surged to $29 at store, irks the internet

Walmart is considered a trusted retail giant, and this credibility comes from the fact that it has offered quality products while keeping prices low. But in a recent incident, a customer noticed a significant difference in the price of the same product on its online platform and in its store. TikTok user @__discokingj__ was doom scrolling for a cat litter on Walmart when a specific model and size caught his eye. The product was listed for $12.42 each, and he added it to his cart and opted for an in-store pickup of the item, but the earliest available pickup slot was at 9 PM in the night. He took it lightly and thought that picking it up from the store directly a bit earlier would be the most convenient option, but he was in for a surprise.

The very same product was listed at $29 when he found it at the store. He made a video about it, which has since then gained about 46000 views. The user has a couple of theories. One is that surge pricing or dynamic pricing, while another theory is that the retailer tracks user behavior. He also pointed out how big retail chains have been shifting to digital product pricing display, which places them on the suspect list for being able to manipulate the pricing of products based on demand.

The user went on to speculate that it is precariously coincidental that the same item that he had been eyeing online, and for which he had physically come to Walmart, suddenly surged when he was considering purchase. He believes that he might have been under surveillance for it all to collide at the same time.

“So, if you do, like, delivery or pick up or something like that, then it changes — like, the price, depending on you and your account and what it knows about you. But the other idea about it is that it also tracks you throughout the store,” he stated in his video. Another layer adding intrigue is the fact that when he looked at the prices of other same-sized cat litters, they all fell within the $12 range, except the one he wanted to purchase.

This TikTok user isn't the first to accuse Walmart of 'surge pricing'. Although Walmart has clarified that it doesn't use that tactic, many customers believe otherwise. Another user vehemently accused Walmart of changing prices once they entered the store. Some businesses even go as far as not having tags on any of their products, so that prices can be manipulated based on demand.

While there is no official word from Walmart over this current issue, @__discokingj__ wrote about being wary, "Regardless if it’s true or not, make sure you’re checking those tags every time before you buy. #walmart #groceryshopping #moneyhacks #2026 #savingmoney ♬ original sound – Disco Kong."

