Immigrants in US reduced federal deficit by $14.5 trillion — paid more taxes than benefits they got

“These people are working and contributing and helping to reduce the debt and deficit,” an economic expert said.

One of the Trump administration's priorities has been increasing restrictions on immigration, but that doesn't take their contribution to the economy into account. The Cato Institute's recent report indicates that both legal and undocumented immigrants have significantly reduced the U.S. government's deficit by over $14 trillion from 1994 to 2023. Throughout these 30 years, immigrants contributed more in taxes than they received in benefits. The report counters political claims blaming immigrants for budget deficits, stating that the U.S. would have faced a $20 trillion deficit even without spending on immigrants while collecting their tax revenues. The report also addressed that from 2013 to 2024, U.S. citizens were responsible for 95% of federal welfare fraud losses, while noncitizens accounted for under 5%. This is significant in light of recent tensions in Minneapolis linked to allegations of fraud against the Somali immigrant community.

Demonstrators rally outside a Target location as Somali immigrant community braces for targeted action (Image source: Getty Images| Photo by Stephen Maturen)

Immigrants contribute positively to the economy and do not increase the deficit. However, a Cato Institute study reveals that federal programs, like feeding initiatives in Minneapolis, lack sufficient incentives to prevent fraud. The report emphasizes that the issue is not the immigrants themselves but rather the structural weaknesses in these programs that allow fraud to occur. Notably, there has been significant fraud in Minnesota's programs, particularly within the Somali community, which negatively impacts the perception of the larger immigrant population, most of whom are law-abiding and potentially commit fraud less frequently than U.S. citizens. “When you start looking at [immigration] as a source of benefit to the United States, then it totally changes the perspective,” David Bier, director of immigration studies at the Cato Institute, told Newsweek.

A demonstrator helps carry an American flag as immigrants rights supporters march downtown during a 'March for Dignity (Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by Mario Tama)

“It’s really the main way in which immigration is attacked in the political sphere is saying it's a burden on our society, and it's really not,” he added. “These people are working and contributing and helping to reduce the debt and deficit,” data from the U.S. Census Bureau mentioned before it showed that, over 30 years, immigrants significantly reduced the nation's budget deficit by paying roughly $10.6 trillion more in taxes than they created. It therefore refuted assertions that deportations will reduce excessive spending by showing that the United States would have a $3 trillion deficit without immigration.

Immigration protest (Image Source: GettyImages | Photo by Spencer Platt Staff)

Low-skilled immigrants received $9.7 trillion in benefits and paid $11.5 trillion in taxes, creating a surplus. Nonetheless, discussions over immigration laws are still going on, and some people support lowering the number of low-skilled immigrants. Since immigrants are largely responsible for the recent expansion of the labor market, experts caution that restricting immigration could negatively impact economic growth and consumer spending. Diverse expert viewpoints are reflected in the debate over these policies, with suggestions for changes that strike a balance between immigration sustainability and fiscal results.

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