ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Immigrants in US reduced federal deficit by $14.5 trillion — paid more taxes than benefits they got

“These people are working and contributing and helping to reduce the debt and deficit,” an economic expert said.
PUBLISHED 18 MINUTES AGO
(Image Source: People work at a Starbucks in Manhattan| Photo by Spencer Platt | Getty Images)
(Image Source: People work at a Starbucks in Manhattan| Photo by Spencer Platt | Getty Images)

One of the Trump administration's priorities has been increasing restrictions on immigration, but that doesn't take their contribution to the economy into account. The Cato Institute's recent report indicates that both legal and undocumented immigrants have significantly reduced the U.S. government's deficit by over $14 trillion from 1994 to 2023. Throughout these 30 years, immigrants contributed more in taxes than they received in benefits. The report counters political claims blaming immigrants for budget deficits, stating that the U.S. would have faced a $20 trillion deficit even without spending on immigrants while collecting their tax revenues. The report also addressed that from 2013 to 2024, U.S. citizens were responsible for 95% of federal welfare fraud losses, while noncitizens accounted for under 5%. This is significant in light of recent tensions in Minneapolis linked to allegations of fraud against the Somali immigrant community.

Demonstrators rally outside a Target location as Somali immigrant community braces for targeted action (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Stephen Maturen)
Demonstrators rally outside a Target location as Somali immigrant community braces for targeted action (Image source: Getty Images| Photo by Stephen Maturen)

Immigrants contribute positively to the economy and do not increase the deficit. However, a Cato Institute study reveals that federal programs, like feeding initiatives in Minneapolis, lack sufficient incentives to prevent fraud. The report emphasizes that the issue is not the immigrants themselves but rather the structural weaknesses in these programs that allow fraud to occur. Notably, there has been significant fraud in Minnesota's programs, particularly within the Somali community, which negatively impacts the perception of the larger immigrant population, most of whom are law-abiding and potentially commit fraud less frequently than U.S. citizens. “When you start looking at [immigration] as a source of benefit to the United States, then it totally changes the perspective,” David Bier, director of immigration studies at the Cato Institute, told Newsweek.

A demonstrator helps carry an American flag as immigrants rights supporters march downtown during a 'March for Dignity (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Mario Tama)
A demonstrator helps carry an American flag as immigrants rights supporters march downtown during a 'March for Dignity (Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by Mario Tama)

“It’s really the main way in which immigration is attacked in the political sphere is saying it's a burden on our society, and it's really not,” he added. “These people are working and contributing and helping to reduce the debt and deficit,” data from the U.S. Census Bureau mentioned before it showed that, over 30 years, immigrants significantly reduced the nation's budget deficit by paying roughly $10.6 trillion more in taxes than they created. It therefore refuted assertions that deportations will reduce excessive spending by showing that the United States would have a $3 trillion deficit without immigration.

Source: GettyImages | Spencer Platt Staff
Immigration protest (Image Source: GettyImages | Photo by Spencer Platt Staff) 

Low-skilled immigrants received $9.7 trillion in benefits and paid $11.5 trillion in taxes, creating a surplus. Nonetheless, discussions over immigration laws are still going on, and some people support lowering the number of low-skilled immigrants. Since immigrants are largely responsible for the recent expansion of the labor market, experts caution that restricting immigration could negatively impact economic growth and consumer spending. Diverse expert viewpoints are reflected in the debate over these policies, with suggestions for changes that strike a balance between immigration sustainability and fiscal results.

More on Market Realist:

Immigration Fraud Scheme Involving Fake Marriages Busted in US; Here's how it was Orchestrated

New bill could expose information of SNAP applicants to ICE — key details revealed

Trump's latest move could complicate banking for millions of Americans: 'It's a bad idea'

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Americans are withdrawing retirement funds while still working — but there are limits to it
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans are withdrawing retirement funds while still working — but there are limits to it
People are seemingly having a hard time saving apart from their retirement funds.
18 minutes ago
Immigrants in US reduced federal deficit by $14.5 trillion — paid more taxes than benefits they got
ECONOMY & WORK
Immigrants in US reduced federal deficit by $14.5 trillion — paid more taxes than benefits they got
“These people are working and contributing and helping to reduce the debt and deficit,” an economic expert said.
18 minutes ago
Millions of Americans may receive a payout from the IRS as part of COVID era relief — key details
ECONOMY & WORK
Millions of Americans may receive a payout from the IRS as part of COVID era relief — key details
As per a provision in US laws, the IRS had no right to levy penalties in the pandemic years.
19 minutes ago
Trump admin allows other countries to buy Russian oil — but there's a catch
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin allows other countries to buy Russian oil — but there's a catch
The US had sanctioned Russia heavily over its military exercise in Ukraine.
1 hour ago
High diesel prices are hurting American farmers badly — just as planting season begins
ECONOMY & WORK
High diesel prices are hurting American farmers badly — just as planting season begins
While gas prices have jumped, diesel prices have skyrocketed across the country, averaging at $4.78
21 hours ago
Billionaire Warren Buffett reveals why cash is like 'oxygen' but 'not a good asset'
ECONOMY & WORK
Billionaire Warren Buffett reveals why cash is like 'oxygen' but 'not a good asset'
Last year, Buffett stepped down as the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.
21 hours ago
Some Americans are embracing 'financial nihilism' for big returns — here's what it means
ECONOMY & WORK
Some Americans are embracing 'financial nihilism' for big returns — here's what it means
Many who feel financially behind are embracing “financial nihilism,” placing bets on high-risk options instead of traditional investing.
21 hours ago
'Price Is Right' contestant celebrates wildly after winning a car — then she wins another one
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' contestant celebrates wildly after winning a car — then she wins another one
It was one of the rarest instances in the show in which a contestant had won two cars in one episode
21 hours ago
One US city is quietly attracting Californians looking for cheaper homes and lower taxes
ECONOMY & WORK
One US city is quietly attracting Californians looking for cheaper homes and lower taxes
Housing search data flags a shift in buyer sentiment as Californians look beyond Las Vegas for cheaper housing.
1 day ago
Microsoft's AI tool can get access to your health records and provide tailored medical advice
ECONOMY & WORK
Microsoft's AI tool can get access to your health records and provide tailored medical advice
The company is doing whatever it can to stay ahead of its competitors in the field of AI.
1 day ago
Middle East crisis threatens to make a lot of things other than gas expensive for Americans
ECONOMY & WORK
Middle East crisis threatens to make a lot of things other than gas expensive for Americans
Industry leaders warn that the Iran conflict could push fertilizer costs higher and eventually drive food inflation.
1 day ago
Washington passes tax on high-income earners — critics warn it could backfire anytime
ECONOMY & WORK
Washington passes tax on high-income earners — critics warn it could backfire anytime
This could lead to domestic migration of the wealthy from the state before the law takes effect
1 day ago
Trump's SAVE act could make voting harder for married women — White House dismisses concerns
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's SAVE act could make voting harder for married women — White House dismisses concerns
Karoline Leavitt says it won’t affect married women, but critics argue name-change documentation could create new barriers.
1 day ago
California's climate crackdown is threatening refineries — and motorists could pay the price
ECONOMY & WORK
California's climate crackdown is threatening refineries — and motorists could pay the price
As regulators tighten rules and refineries shut down, the Golden State, also known as the ‘fuel island’, grapples with extremely high gas prices.
1 day ago
Trump’s immigration agenda won him votes — but what about his promise on American jobs?
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s immigration agenda won him votes — but what about his promise on American jobs?
The answer isn't clear yet, but early signs point to his policy backfiring in a bad way.
1 day ago
Thousands of sleepsuits recalled as babies could choke on them — return ASAP for refunds
ECONOMY & WORK
Thousands of sleepsuits recalled as babies could choke on them — return ASAP for refunds
Find out how to identify the affected products and what steps to take.
1 day ago
Some Americans are even skipping meals to afford healthcare costs — Yes, it's that bad
ECONOMY & WORK
Some Americans are even skipping meals to afford healthcare costs — Yes, it's that bad
From skipping meals to avoiding driving, Americans have been backed into a corner financially.
1 day ago
This tech company just fired 1,600 employees — so it can spend more on AI
ECONOMY & WORK
This tech company just fired 1,600 employees — so it can spend more on AI
The company followed the likes of Block and Oracle in axing thousands of jobs.
1 day ago
‘Price Is Right’ contestant loses $10,000 — not for lack of skill, but for lack of luck
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price Is Right’ contestant loses $10,000 — not for lack of skill, but for lack of luck
In the end, it all came down to luck, and the contestant simply did not have that.
1 day ago
Oil price hike sparked off by the war could make life more expensive for Americans
ECONOMY & WORK
Oil price hike sparked off by the war could make life more expensive for Americans
US consumers could witness another wave of inflation in March despite the IEA releasing oil reserves
2 days ago