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Costco membership photo of a couple is winning hearts for the sweetest reason

A Michigan couple’s viral membership photo struck a chord online as shoppers shared decades-old stories featuring their kids and even pets.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Costco shopper with baby. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Costco shopper with baby. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

While running errands and hustling through everyday tasks, most of us rarely expect anything memorable to happen. But for one Michigan couple, a quick stop to sign up for a warehouse club membership turned into something they may hold onto for decades. The moment unfolded at Costco earlier this year when the couple walked in to open their first membership.

People applying for Costco membership. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
People applying for Costco membership. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

As Jacky August and her husband Ben arrived at their local Costco with their 8-month-old daughter, Violet, a small suggestion from an employee led to a viral moment that would last the couple a lifetime. Jacky told People that she was holding Violet while the couple completed the membership process. When it was time for her photo, she passed the baby to Ben. That is when a Costco staff member asked if she wanted Violet in the photo with her, and she said yes immediately.

Shoppers struggling with children at the billing desk of Costco. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Shoppers struggling with children at the billing desk of Costco. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Suddenly, the whole scene turned playful. Employees and customers waiting nearby began waving and making noises to catch the baby’s attention so she would look toward the camera. The final image looked less like an ID card and more like a snapshot from a photo booth.

Jacky later shared the membership cards on TikTok. She did not expect much from the post. However, the carousel of images quickly took off, racking up more than 11 million views. What surprised the couple even more was the flood of responses from other shoppers. Many longtime Costco members said the idea of including children in membership photos has been happening for years.

Catch a glimpse of the heartwarming moment here.

Some even wished they had done it themselves. One commenter, Tonya Penman, wrote on Facebook that she has had the same Costco card since 1999. Looking back, she wishes she had taken the picture with her child. “My baby will be 27 this year,” she said. Others shared similar stories. Wendy La Gasse-Anderson said her membership card still shows her with her then four-year-old daughter, who is now 31. 

For some families, the card has turned into an unexpected keepsake. Emily Callegan wrote that she once took her membership photo while holding her baby. She has since lost weight, and her son has grown up, but she refuses to replace the card. The picture still means too much to her. Some shoppers have taken the idea a step further to include their pets. One commenter said she had seen a membership card that included a small dog.

Costco shopper at the refrigerator section with her pet dog. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images
Costco shopper at the refrigerator section with her pet dog. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

For the August family, the moment carried on beyond the membership counter. While signing up, they also opened a Costco credit card, and the same photo ended up on it. Ben says it tends to catch people’s attention. When they use the card at other stores, cashiers often notice the baby in the picture, which serves as a great conversation catalyst. Over time, the card turns into a family memento, a keepsake to hold on to. Ben told People they hope to keep the card for years and show it to Violet when she grows up.

More on Market Realist:

Can you share the Costco membership card with your family? Here's what the official rules say

Your Costco membership comes with an extra $20 gift card right now. Here's how to get it

Costco member reveals the 'worst part' about being a member — and it's oddly relatable

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