Costco member reveals the 'worst part' about being a member — and it's oddly relatable

Others commented sharing their own experiences with salespeople pestering them.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Costco staff talking to a couple of customers |Photo Credits: Getty Images (Photo by Kena Betancur/VIEWpress)
Costco staff talking to a couple of customers |Photo Credits: Getty Images (Photo by Kena Betancur/VIEWpress)

Becoming a Costco member is usually considered a privilege for shoppers across the U.S. since it unlocks free food samples, cheap gas, and many other perks. This is why a large number of people were unhappy when the retailer implemented strict verification procedures to crack down on membership sharing. However, this doesn't mean that the Costco shopping experience doesn't have its fair share of drawbacks. According to a Costco shopper u/Siberketo who recently took to Reddit, there's one thing at the warehouses that gets on people's nerves from time to time.

A customer pushes a shopping cart through a Costco | (Image Source: Getty Images | Justin Sullivan)
A customer pushes a shopping cart through a Costco | (Image Source: Getty Images | Justin Sullivan)

In the Reddit post, the shopper talks about the salespeople who approach customers inside warehouses to sell phones and phone plans and complains that the workers have become too pushy, making this encounter the worst part of shopping at Costco. "I've grown sick of the sales associates at the phone kiosk. It's the number 1 negative thing about Costco and I wish they would just get rid of all of them," the shopper wrote in the post, adding that they are always trying to "bait" people with a greeting as soon as shoppers glance in their direction.

Phones in a Costco store | ( Image Source: Getty Images | Justin Sullivan)
Phones in a Costco store | ( Image Source: Getty Images | Justin Sullivan)

"No more! I've started to just walk by and 100% ignore/refuse to acknowledge them or their greeting as if they don't exist. They seem to be annoyed by this and I can sometimes hear them comment about it amongst themselves," the post read.

Image Source: Reddit | u/hot_dog_burps
A user suggesting ways to handle pushy staff (Image Source: Reddit | u/hot_dog_burps)

Image Source: Reddit | u/GrassGriller
Screenshot of a comment from a former Coctco employee (Image Source: Reddit | u/GrassGriller)

The post garnering more than 900 comments within just three days on Reddit shows that this is an issue a large number of shoppers are facing at Costco. Many took to the section to talk about all the annoying experiences that they had to go through while shopping at Costco. "The bathroom remodeling guys try to get my attention and I always respond, 'Sorry, we don't have any' and then I like to watch them process that for a second as I continue walking," u/wiltony wrote. Moreover, it looks like these annoying encounters are not limited to just Costco, "Not at Costco but a solar salesman at a Home Depot hit me with a 'don't you care about the environment and your kids?' as his retort. I'm all for solar but damn," u/Hockey_Flo mentioned. "I work at Costco. They won't even look around and figure out who the employees of the store are. The CD people can recognize me, but the phone kiosk people, I can sit next to them on break, and they still try to stop me when I walk past. I 100% ignore them," u/Alluem pointed out.

Customers wait in line to check out purchases at Costco store on June 28, 2023 in Teterboro, New Jersey. (Cover image source: Photo by Kena Betancur/VIEWpress)
Customers wait in line to check out purchases at Costco store on June 28, 2023 in Teterboro, New Jersey. (Cover image source: Photo by Kena Betancur/VIEWpress)

In another Reddit post, u/captaindomon talked about how the pushy people have only increased in recent times. "Does it seem like there are a lot more pushy salespeople lately?" the person asked. "Today at my local warehouse I counted two people walking up to and asking each person if they wanted to buy the Visa card, one person asking people to look at the TVs, one person selling cell phones, and one person pushing the Lennox A/C," the post read further. Many others took to the comment section and talked about ways in which they ignore these salespeople. "Don't make eye contact and don't respond. It's that simple. They're ads- do you pay attention to ads? Ignore them," u/Loswha wrote.

