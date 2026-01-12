ECONOMY & WORK
Costco quietly introduces a new credit card perk that could help you during tough times

The retailer's latest move could help many customers save a bit more on their grocery expenditures.
PUBLISHED 17 HOURS AGO
Costco is one of the most popular retailers in America with millions of members. The company makes a huge chunk of its revenue from memberships, and to that end, it is always looking for ways to keep people renewing their memberships or signing up. Recently, Costco announced a credit card-related perk that might go a long way in easing some of its customers’ financial strain. Personal finance has been a major issue for millions of people lately.

Costco usually accepts payments through all types of credit cards, but there is an added perk for those who use the company’s Costco Anywhere Visa. Paying via the card will give a shopper a 2% cashback on all purchases, both in-store and online, as per a report in The Street. This will be a big help to customers who hold the card. It would also give a lot of people an incentive to sign up as a Gold Star or Executive member in order to get even more benefits.

The GDP might have grown more than expected in the previous quarter, but that does not mean people are doing well. Millions of Americans believe that their financial situation has gotten worse in the last 12 months, and even more are unhappy with the condition of the economy right now. Therefore, being careful with one’s expenses is a natural instinct. Any kind of savings in groceries can go a long way for low and middle-income households.

The retailer is doing quite well when it comes to memberships, as a recent earnings call revealed that the company ended the last quarter with a whopping 81.4 million total paid members. A lot of these members use the Costco credit card to pay for their purchases. Using the card to pay at Costco gas stations for gas earned a 4% cashback, which the retailer has recently raised to 5%.

Cardholders also receive a 4% cash back on other eligible gas purchases and electric vehicle charging, and a 3% cash back on restaurants and eligible travel, including Costco Travel. The retailer does not usually give such offers on its membership deals, but in the last days of 2025, that is exactly what they did. New members who signed up by midnight on December 31 received gift cards to use for in-store and online purchases. 

“Become a new Costco member, unlock exclusive savings on groceries, electronics, gas, and more — and get rewarded with a $40 or $60 Digital Costco Shop Card to spend online or in-store,” Groupon, which ran the promotion, shared on its website. “Valid only for new members and those whose previous memberships (Primary and Affiliate) have expired for at least 18 months or more. Not valid for renewal or upgrade of an existing membership,” it added.

