'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't believe the hairstyles contestants would like to see him in

The showrunners asked the question and the contestants had fun with it.

Steve Harvey stands out for his bald look, and he even becomes the subject of jokes on "Family Feud" because of that. While he is used to all kinds of absurd answers and weird questions, the host was left surprised when several contestants revealed the kind of hair they’d want him to have. It was in response to a question about hairstyles that would look surprising on Harvey.

The question that the host read out was, “If Steve Harvey had hair, what style would you be surprised he wore it in?” Silas from the Arrowood family was the first to hit his buzzer, and he said, “Dreadlocks.” That was the number five answer on the board. Up next was a woman named Shirley from the Jones family, and she said, “Straight.”

That was the number three answer on the board, and the family decided to play further. Next up to answer was a woman named Danielle. However, before she could answer, Harvey said, “I’m not a ponytail man.” She then got the chance to answer and said, “Some cornrows, some straight-backs.” However, that answer was not up on the board, which was surprising for some fans.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Next up was a contestant named Joyce, and she said, “Oh, Steve, you got a Jheri curl.” Harvey could not help but laugh at this answer. It was one of the correct ones on the board. Up next was a woman named Bridget, who said, “In little twists all over your head.” The host was clear that he was never going to do that, even if he had a head full of hair.

That answer was not on the board, and the Jones family conceded their second strike. Up next to answer was a Shalyce who said, “I’m gonna go with the afro.” That’s when Harvey revealed that he actually did sport an afro in his younger days. “I’mma have that. Oh no, you’re back in the day, from ‘71 to ‘77…I had it, boy. It was nice too,” he said. That answer was up on the board as well.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and Shaylice. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

It was Shriley’s turn again, and this time, she answered, “A crew cut.” That answer was not up on the board, and the Jones family lost all their strikes. Now, the Arrowood family had the chance to steal the game. A contestant named Haley was up for answering, and she said, “We’re gonna go with a mohawk.” That answer was on the board, and the family ended up winning the game.

