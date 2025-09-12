ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey accuses 'Family Feud' contestant of hitting him — then things took an unexpected turn

The contestant went on to win $20,000 for her family despite the awkward moment.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Steve Harvey is usually friendly with "Family Feud" contestants even after he roasts them over silly answers. But he probably doesn’t like being touched by people most of the time, and definitely doesn't appreciate someone hitting him. The seasoned host once accused a player of hitting him after a slight tap from her. The contestant immediately gave a sincere apology, but it was a light-hearted moment and everyone on set burst into laughter. The contestant was still able to win big despite the awkward turn of events.

via GIPHY

 

It happened in a Fast Money round, and the Badger family had the chance to win $20,000. During this round, Harvey asks a couple of contestants from the family the same five survey questions. The objective is for the two to get a combined score of 200 to win the $20,000. However, no two answers can be the same, and there is a tight time limit for both contestants.

First to answer the questions was a man named Moe. He had to answer five questions in 20 seconds. The first question asked what one would buy at an airport before getting on a plane. Moe said water. Then he was asked a fill-in-the-blank, which read, “Cash ___.” The contestant answered, “Cow.” The next question was about the age when a kid becomes too old to have a teddy bear, and the contestant said five.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and Moe. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and Moe. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Harvey then asked Moe which bug he’d hate to see on his couch. The contestant said roach. The final question asked the contestant for the name of a popular baseball team from New York, and the contestant gave the Yankees as the answer. It was then time to see how many points Moe had won. Despite a slow start, he had done quite well for himself as he got 145 points for the team.

The second contestant for this round was Nia. However, she had broken a rule by giving a high-five to Moe. When Harvey asked why she did that, she said that she saw 140-plus points he’d gotten. As the host reprimanded her for breaking a rule, the contestant tapped him on the arm, which led to the hilarious turn of events.

Screenshot showing Nia. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Nia. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“You ain’t supposed to be looking back at the board…who are you hitting?” Harvey said. As Nia apologized, the host could not help but laugh at the situation. She proved to be a highly competent performer as she capitalized on the advantage that Moe had given her and easily won $20,000 by getting to 200 points even before the last answer was revealed.

