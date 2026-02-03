ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
Trump threatens to sue Trevor Noah over his Grammys joke: 'I'll be sending my lawyers'

PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Trevor Noah speaks onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena
Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

The red carpet and star-studded stage of the Grammys became a political platform on Sunday, with host Trevor Noah and several celebrities taking swipes at President Donald Trump and his policies. Allegedly, one joke referring to Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's friendship went too far for the president as he threatened to sue Noah for defamation. In a late-night post on Truth Social, Trump called the Grammy ceremony “virtually unwatchable” and threatened Noah, saying, “I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless dope of an M.C."

U.S. President Donald Trump talking to reporters
Trevor Noah, a renowned comedian and writer, hosted the awards show and made several political quips, criticizing the current government's policies. In a joke, he poked at Trump's relationship with the late sex offender and the president's bid to take over Greenland. It came after Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas took home Song of the Year. "That is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland," Noah said, “which makes sense, I mean, because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out on with Bill Clinton.” Noah hosted the Grammys for the sixth consecutive time for CBS. Both Trump and former President Clinton are mentioned in the Epstein files released by the Justice Department, but both of them have denied wrongdoing.

From left, Donald Trump and his girlfriend (and future wife), former model Melania Knauss, financier (and future convicted sex offender) Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell
Following the ceremony, Trump took to Truth Social, claiming he had never visited Epstein's island. "Noah said, INCORRECTLY, about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!! I can't speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight's false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media," the president wrote in the post. "Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast," he added. 

Trevor Noah at the 68th GRAMMY Awards
The president has a history of suing the media over unfavorable and allegedly defamatory coverage of him. He referred to ABC News' host George Stephanopoulos and CBS, both of whom he had sued before. The two lawsuits ended in million-dollar settlements for Trump, as per NBC News. "It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$", he added. "Get ready, Noah, I'm going to have some fun with you!" the post concluded. 

FINNEAS and Billie Eilish accept the Song of the Year award for
Epstein, who died in prison in 2019, owned an island in the U.S. Virgin Islands and was awaiting trial on federal charges of trafficking underage girls at the time of his death. Previously, in 2008, he pled guilty to state charges in Florida of solicitation of pr--titution and of solicitation of pr--titution with a minor under the age of 18, the Los Angeles Times reported. Thus, Noah referenced Epstein's island after the Justice Department on Friday released more than three million pages from investigative files, which included mentions of Trump. Apart from Noah, several musicians criticized the administration's policies and advocated for immigrants with speeches and "ICE OUT" pins.

