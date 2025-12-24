ECONOMY & WORK
President Trump's image takes a major hit as America is jolted by economic headwinds

This will not be good news for Republicans ahead of the next midterm elections.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
US President Donald Trump (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)
US President Donald Trump (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

Donald Trump projected himself as a strong leader who could take control of the economy and steer the country towards financial stability. However, people seem to believe that the President is just an unapologetic leader and not as strong as he claimed to be, according to a poll.

Getty Images | Alexi J. Rosenfeld
US President Donald Trump with his wife. (Image source: Getty Images | Alexi J. Rosenfeld)

According to a report in Newsweek, fewer people compared to his first term believe that Trump is a strong and decisive leader. The figure has dropped quite drastically. Back in February of 2017, 59% of those who took part in the survey believed that the President had strong leadership qualities. However, that number has dropped by more than 10 points to 48% in December of 2025. This is not good news for the administration.

The President’s policies have repeatedly come under fire not only from his political rivals but also from the people of this country. Trump still cuts a confident figure in public, but the ground reality is a lot worse than his projections. Prices are high amidst growing fears of an unemployment crisis in the country. Ahead of the midterm elections, a loss of image would have been the last thing that the Republicans would have wanted.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)
President Trump revealing his sweeping tariffs. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

These upcoming Midterms will have a massive impact on how Congress and the Senate operate. The GOP has slim majorities in Congress, with 220 against 213 in the House of Representatives, with two vacancies. They lead by a slim margin in the Senate as well. If the Republicans do not perform well in the midterms, getting bills passed would become an uphill battle. The President has not made things much easier for his party either.

Keeping the tariff policies aside, there is a sense of fear among thousands of Americans over Trump’s deportation drive. ICE agents have been known to pick up people on the basis of suspicion without much proof or ethics. Clearly, that has hurt Trump’s image among millions of urban voters. What’s worse is that the President has sent the National Guard into a number of his own cities, which most citizens are staunchly against.

Representative image of American citizens. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Mario Tama)
Representative image of American citizens. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Mario Tama)

"Use of ICE and Border Control and deployment of the National Guard is making America feel less, rather than more, safe. As the Holidays approach, he seems on the verge of a needless war in South America, putting American lives at risk, and still the taint of the unreleased Epstein files hangs over everything he does," said Mark Shanahan, who teaches American politics at the University of Surrey in the U.K.

Issues like the delay of the release and mass redactions when it comes to the Epstein files might have also impacted the President’s image. Cross-border tensions with other nations might have aggravated the issue further.

