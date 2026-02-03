ECONOMY & WORK
TikToker says Walmart meat weighs half of what labels claim: 'They're ripping people off'

Shopper/TikTok creator, Jimmy Wrigg found beef and ham products to be half their labelled weight
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshots from the creator's videos (Cover image source: TikTok/@james_wrigg)
Screenshots from the creator's videos (Cover image source: TikTok/@james_wrigg)

In a shocking turn of events, a Walmart shopper found that the store's meat products were grossly mislabelled, costing customers a huge amount of money. TikTok creator Jimmy Wrigg (@james_wrigg) showed in a series of now-viral videos how ham, beef, and chicken products from Kentucky Legend weighed about half of what was printed on their labels. Over the course of multiple days, Wrigg claimed he tested multiple products before reaching out to management. Eventually, the brand released a statement admitting the error in printing the labels, but Wriggs wasn't buying the explanation for the blunder. He believes he has only scratched the surface of this pricing debacle.

Screenshot showing the creator at the Walmart store (Image source: TikTok/@james_wrigg)
Screenshot showing the creator at the Walmart store (Image source: TikTok/@james_wrigg)

In his first video of the series, "A little heavy on the scales", the creator from Tennessee picked up a pack of raw chicken that was listed as weighing 4.66 pounds and cost $19.20 or $4.12 per pound, which is about the standard price. However, Wrigg suspected that there was something fishy, since the pack did not feel four pounds. "Let's check it on the scale," Wrigg said as he put the product on one of Walmart's in-store scales. Turns out his suspicion was right, as the packet weighed 2.37 pounds, about half the listed weight. “They’re straight ripping people off,” declared the creator. 

@james_wrigg Finger on the scale. #walmart #walmartscam #walmartfraud #fingeronthescale ♬ original sound - Jimmy Wrigg

Wrigg claimed that the discrepancy ran deeper, and it wasn't limited to one product. In a follow-up video, he picked up a pack of Kentucky Legend Ham that was listed to be 5.34 pounds and sold for a whopping $25.59. Despite inflation, the price was standard, had the pack actually weighed 5.34 pounds. However, when Wrigg put it on the scale, it clocked in at about 2.25 pounds. “They were trying to get someone for $25.59 for this,” accused the TikToker. 

Screenshot showing Wrigg testing another item (Image source: TikTok/@james_wrigg)
Screenshot showing Wrigg testing another item (Image source: TikTok/@james_wrigg)

In a third video, Wrigg collected all such products he could find with such discrepancies and reached out to the manager of the store. He informed the executive that several of the products were mislabelled and numerous customers, who may have been in a hurry, would've overpaid for the products. "I mean, how does this even happen?" the creator asked. The store manager told Wrigg that it was the manufacturer who weighed the products, and the store does not weigh them again. 

Screenshot showing Wrigg talking to the manager (Image source: TikTok/@james_wrigg)
Screenshot showing Wrigg talking to the manager (Image source: TikTok/@james_wrigg)

Wrigg claimed that the store was deliberately deceptive, and in one video, he weighed a series of products that were mislabelled in 60 seconds. All of them came out to be roughly half their listed weight, which meant customers were wrongfully charged double the original price of the products. “We are sick and tired of being scammed at every turn,” Wrigg declared. “It’s the standard operating business procedure in the United States. There’s nothing left for us," the creator said.

@james_wrigg Kentucky Legend makes a statement! Walmart???? It is a small step towards accountability. But anybody can write so-called facts into a statement. Seeing the proof and the data would be another thing. Thank you to mimcurates@IG and pinkpassion73@IG for sending the letter. And Kavell Kavon, Branden Bjella and Seth Summers TV for media coverage. @KAVELL KAVON TV @sethsummerstv @b.the.writer #jimmywrigg #kavellkavon #brobible #sethsummers #walmartfraud ♬ Renegade - Styx
@james_wrigg Kentucky Legend makes a statement! Walmart???? It is a small step towards accountability. But anybody can write so-called facts into a statement. Seeing the proof and the data would be another thing. Thank you to mimcurates@IG and pinkpassion73@IG for sending the letter. And Kavell Kavon, Branden Bjella and Seth Summers TV for media coverage. @KAVELL KAVON TV @sethsummerstv @b.the.writer #jimmywrigg #kavellkavon #brobible #sethsummers #walmartfraud ♬ Renegade - Styx

Later, Wriggs posted another video, adding that Kentucky Legend had issued a statement regarding the matter. In the screenshot of the statement shared by the creator, the brand wrote, “Our investigation confirmed that this error was isolated to a 5-minute window on a single production date,” they claimed. “As a result, we’ve reinforced our processes and safeguards to ensure accurate pricing going forward," the statement added. While Wrigg considered it a win, he claimed the issue was not limited to one store only. 

Stain remover sold at Walmart, Target and Home Depot recalled over health risk from bacteria 

Walmart shopper points at a major issue over product pricing: 'Make sure you are checking'

Walmart shopper opens a box of cake poppers and notices something odd inside: 'It tasted really...'

