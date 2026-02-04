ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Americans to get thousands more in tax refunds this year — residents of these states are eligible

Taxpayers in Texas, Louisiana, or Mississippi who paid self-employment tax can get their money back.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Felipe Castro holds a sign advertising a tax preparation office for people who still need help completing their taxes (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle)
Felipe Castro holds a sign advertising a tax preparation office for people who still need help completing their taxes (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle)

A new court ruling could provide several Americans in three states with thousands more in tax refunds. Earlier this month, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled that the Soroban Tax Court’s decision in a case regarding self-employment tax will be reversed, which provides clarity for taxpayers on how much they owe the federal government. As the tax filing season is underway, after the ruling, thousands of residents in three states, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, could file amended returns and get money back if they have already paid self-employment taxes, as per Newsweek.

Representative image of a Gavel and US Flag (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by ericsphotography)
Representative image of a Gavel and US Flag (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by ericsphotography)

The circuit court ruled that the decision by the Tax Court in Soroban in the Sirius Solutions, L.L.L.P. v. Commissioner would be reversed, redefining the notions for a "limited partner" in a business. It rejected the functional analysis of the Tax Court, which permitted only passive investors, regardless of their status under state law, to qualify for exemption from self-employment tax. Now, as per the new ruling, a "limited partner" means “a partner in a limited partnership that has limited liability," in which the limited liability will be defined under the state law and not by the partner's level of participation/activity in the partnership. The Fifth Circuit added that if a partner holds several roles in a partnership, the exception will be applicable only to the income earned in the partner’s capacity as a limited partner.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson
Representative image of tax forms (Image Source: Getty Images/Photo by Scott Olson)

The previous analysis from the Soroban left taxpayers guessing whether the state-law limited partner would be subject to self-employment tax. This decision clarifies the rule for taxpayers. “The court basically told the IRS, ‘No, you can't just look at how active someone is in the business and decide whether they owe self-employment tax. If someone's a true limited partner under state law (meaning they actually have limited liability), their share of partnership income doesn't get hit with SE tax. Period,” Michael Ryan, a finance expert and the founder of MichaelRyanMoney.com, told Newsweek. He explained that the court has drawn a clear line on who is a limited partner and that they will be exempt.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Westend61)
(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Westend61)

Following the ruling, those who have been paying self-employment tax on their partnership income under the previous IRS rules in Texas, Mississippi, or Louisiana can file an amended return to get their refunds. “We're talking potentially thousands a year for someone pulling good income from a partnership or fund structure,” Ryan told the publication. He added that the refund would be substantial for fund managers, consulting partners, law firms, and PE folks, who often structure themselves as partners. "They've basically been overpaying, and now they've got a window to fix it," he noted.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Wilson
Representative image of the Internal Revenue Service Building (Image Source: Getty Images/Photo by Mark Wilson)

Taxpayers can estimate their tax refund online through tools such as the IRS Tax Withholding Estimator. The deadline to file an amended tax return depends on the date of initial filing, as per Newsweek. Generally, taxpayers must file Form 1040-X within three years from the date of original filing; thus, those who filed their returns in April 2022 must file the amended return by April of this year. 

More on Market Realist:

‘Million Dollar Listing’ star warns California’s wealth tax could backfire on working class

IRS watchdog warns American taxpayers may face 'greater challenges' amid recent issues

IRS has introduced a free tax filing program this year — here are the key details

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Americans to get thousands more in tax refunds this year — residents of these states are eligible
NEWS
Americans to get thousands more in tax refunds this year — residents of these states are eligible
Taxpayers in Texas, Louisiana, or Mississippi who paid self-employment tax can get their money back.
1 hour ago
Trump's approval ratings keep dropping — and Americans say a few issues stand out
NEWS
Trump's approval ratings keep dropping — and Americans say a few issues stand out
Trump’s overall job approval slipped to 45% in January, down from 47% in December.
2 hours ago
Steve Harvey roasts a 'Family Feud' team after their bold plan to get a lifeguard’s attention
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey roasts a 'Family Feud' team after their bold plan to get a lifeguard’s attention
While the host found the answers stupid, the survey thought otherwise.
3 hours ago
TikToker says Walmart meat weighs half of what labels claim: 'They're ripping people off'
WALMART
TikToker says Walmart meat weighs half of what labels claim: 'They're ripping people off'
Shopper/TikTok creator, Jimmy Wrigg found beef and ham products to be half their labelled weight
21 hours ago
Trump threatens to sue Trevor Noah over his Grammys joke: 'I'll be sending my lawyers'
NEWS
Trump threatens to sue Trevor Noah over his Grammys joke: 'I'll be sending my lawyers'
Referring to his previous lawsuits, the president said he would be coming after Noah for "plenty$"
23 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey bursts into laughter after hearing a player's 'movies' answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey bursts into laughter after hearing a player's 'movies' answer
Harvey found the answer so stupid that he couldn't give up his chance to roast
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left in stitches after hearing an NFL legend's answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left in stitches after hearing an NFL legend's answer
Harvey got hyped after he found something in common with the NFL Hall of Famers.
1 day ago
‘Family Feud’ player breaks down after winning $20,000 in incredible TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ player breaks down after winning $20,000 in incredible TV moment
Winning $20,000 on "Family Feud" is a big deal and emotions can run high. 
2 days ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey loses it after hearing unexpected ‘drunk’ answer
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey loses it after hearing unexpected ‘drunk’ answer
Harvey couldn't believe some of the answers he heard!
2 days ago
‘The Price Is Right’ meets ‘Survivor’ in a special 50-season tribute
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘The Price Is Right’ meets ‘Survivor’ in a special 50-season tribute
Jeff Probst will join Drew Carey to celebrate 50 seasons of Survivor.
4 days ago
This new social media policy for foreign travelers could cost the US millions
NEWS
This new social media policy for foreign travelers could cost the US millions
The US may lose millions in tourist spending which could in turn cost 150,000 jobs as per WTTC
4 days ago
This ‘Family Feud’ question made host Steve Harvey relate hard to annoying husband habits
FAMILY FEUD
This ‘Family Feud’ question made host Steve Harvey relate hard to annoying husband habits
It's safe to say that Harvey has been yelled at quite a few times at home.
5 days ago
Economist who predicted the 2008 financial crisis says a far ‘bigger’ one could hit the US soon
NEWS
Economist who predicted the 2008 financial crisis says a far ‘bigger’ one could hit the US soon
He said it will make the 2008 financial crisis look like a 'Sunday school picnic.'
5 days ago
IRS watchdog warns American taxpayers may face 'greater challenges' amid recent issues
NEWS
IRS watchdog warns American taxpayers may face 'greater challenges' amid recent issues
National Taxpayer Advocate noted the IRS is battling 27% drop in workforce and new tax law changes
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after hearing this famous Jennifer’s name on the show
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after hearing this famous Jennifer’s name on the show
Harvey almost turned into Michael Jackson after hearing the answer.
6 days ago
US Treasury department cancels contract with Booz Allen for leaking tax data of rich people
NEWS
US Treasury department cancels contract with Booz Allen for leaking tax data of rich people
This comes after a contractor exposed IRS data involving Trump, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and others.
6 days ago
UPS set to eliminate 30,000 jobs in 2026 as the company shifts away from Amazon
NEWS
UPS set to eliminate 30,000 jobs in 2026 as the company shifts away from Amazon
As a part of a plan to increase profitability, UPS will reduce 25 million work hours.
6 days ago
Report finds 1 in 4 Americans are 'functionally unemployed' — should you be worried?
NEWS
Report finds 1 in 4 Americans are 'functionally unemployed' — should you be worried?
Despite low unemployment, many Americans remain only loosely attached to the workforce.
7 days ago
Americans are losing faith in Trump's economy as confidence drops to lowest since 2014
NEWS
Americans are losing faith in Trump's economy as confidence drops to lowest since 2014
The Consumer Confidence Index slipped to 85.5 amid war concerns, rising costs, and a weak labor market
7 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has a cheeky response to a compliment about his lips
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has a cheeky response to a compliment about his lips
Harvey had to tell the world that his lips were 'all naturale.'
7 days ago