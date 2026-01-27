Americans could get $1,000 more in tax refunds this year — check to see if you're eligible

This will be welcome news for millions who have suffered the affordability crisis.

Americans have struggled to make ends meet in the past year, and most have been looking for ways to make some extra cash. Some relief seems to be on the horizon, as Americans will get higher tax refunds this year. People gearing up to file their tax returns will get $1,000 more when they receive the tax returns this time.

Representative image of a man filing taxes. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by adamkaz)

According to a report in Fox News, the lawmakers who drafted the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) believe that tax returns will be one of the highest in the country’s history in 2026. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith said this month that American taxpayers are projected to receive a whopping $91 billion in what is expected to be a record-setting $370 billion refund season. This would certainly help the Trump administration ahead of the Midterm elections.

"Families can expect an average of $1,000 more in their refund compared to last year," Smith said as per the report, before adding, "For a family with two kids making $73,000, they will have zero tax liability. Bigger refunds mean more money to cover groceries, doctors' bills, school supplies, and summer activities – all the essentials that became unaffordable under Joe Biden."

Representative image of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) | Getty Images | Photo by Zach Gibson

While the blame game on the previous administration remained strong, Smith did not fail to boast about the provisions in the OBBBA. If it turns out to be true, the financial burden on Americans will be significantly eased. He said that the Republicans in Congress were hell-bent on making the country affordable for everyone, even though that has not been the case more than a year into Donald Trump’s second term as President.

"Republicans in Congress are focused on making life as affordable for working families as fast as possible. That's why we made the tax relief in the Working Families Tax Cuts – no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security, a bigger standard deduction and Child Tax Credit, and permanent lower tax rates – retroactive to 2025 income," he explained.

Representative image of a person helping a tax payer (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Justin Sullivan)

Addressing the question about how much each household can expect to gain from tax returns, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent believes that it could go up to $2,000. "I think we're going to see $100 [billion]-$150 billion of refunds, which could be between $1,000 and $2,000 per household,” he explained. Even President Trump had said at a Cabinet meeting in December that the 2026 tax filing season was "projected to be the largest tax refund season ever." The total amount refunded was nearly $329 billion in last year's tax season, which was a 0.1% decline from the previous year.

