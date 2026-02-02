ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

‘Million Dollar Listing’ star warns California’s wealth tax could backfire on working class

The luxury real estate broker argued that the measure would drive billionaires out of the state.
PUBLISHED 14 HOURS AGO
Josh Altman of "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" television series attends BravoCon 2023 at Caesars Forum (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Gabe Ginsberg)
Josh Altman of "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" television series attends BravoCon 2023 at Caesars Forum (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Gabe Ginsberg)

Luxury real estate broker and reality TV star, Josh Altman, has sounded the alarm over California's proposed wealth tax, driving billionaires out of the state and causing a "trickle-down effect" that will make the working class suffer. In an interview on Fox Business, Altman explained that his insights show a few billionaires are already planning to move to a more wealth-friendly state, and such an exodus would cost the state valuable tax money and burden the working class. 

Representative image of a Demonstrator Randall Grey protesting a taxation of the wealthy during (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Corbis)
Representative image of a Demonstrator Randall Grey protesting a taxation of the wealthy during (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Corbis)

The SEIU-UHW's billionaire tax was proposed with an aim to supplement the federal health care spending cuts with a one-time 5% tax on the net worth of billionaires in California. Under the proposed ballot initiative, this one-time tax will be due in 2027, and taxpayers will be given the option to spread payments over five years with additional non-deductible charges, according to the Legislative Analyst’s Office.

As per reports, it would apply to about 250 people in the state whose net worth exceeds $1 billion, as of January 1, 2026. Speaking on the proposal on Fox's "Varney & Co.", Altman told veteran journalist Stuart Varney that there was no way billionaires could prevent the measure from implementation, and it would lead to an exodus. "There are about 200 to 250 billionaires in California, more than in any other state. However, there are also 40 million people in California, 23 million of whom are eligible to vote. If this hits the ballot, there is no way that the billionaires come out on top here, and that's an issue," the former "Million Dollar Listing" star said. 

Josh Altman of
Josh Altman of "Million Dollar Listing" hosts a showing on July 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for FMB Development)

He added that the same issue was caused by the ULA Measure, which was a "mansion tax" that went into effect in 2023. He claimed that he personally knew seven billionaires who have already fled California and moved to more wealth-friendly states such as Florida and Nevada.  He argued that such an exodus would cost the state tax money and have deeper implications for the working class.  "It's the trickle-down effect. It's the people, the hundreds of thousands of people who work for these billionaires. It's the trillion dollars in taxes that we're going to lose," he said. Previously, several of the state's billionaires, including LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Google co-founder Larry Page, have spoken out against the California Billionaire Tax Act, according to The Daily Mail.  "You know what a billionaire said to me once? He said, ‘You know what the difference is between 100 million and a billion? Nothing.’ They'll be fine. It's people that need them that are not, and we're running them out of California," Altman said in the interview. 

More on Market Realist:

Some of America’s richest are quietly leaving California — and there's one key reason behind it

Inequality in America at its worst as richest 1% hold wealth way more than they should

Chuck Oliver of The Hidden Wealth Solution Shares How Billionaires Pay So Little in Taxes

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Trump's tariffs might be doing more damage to US economy than we thought
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's tariffs might be doing more damage to US economy than we thought
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City estimated 19,000 jobs/month could've been added without tariffs
14 hours ago
Trump’s former adviser warns 'hardworking Americans are suffering' in this US economy
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s former adviser warns 'hardworking Americans are suffering' in this US economy
Rising costs and uneven gains are leaving many Americans financially strained.
14 hours ago
‘Million Dollar Listing’ star warns California’s wealth tax could backfire on working class
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Million Dollar Listing’ star warns California’s wealth tax could backfire on working class
The luxury real estate broker argued that the measure would drive billionaires out of the state.
14 hours ago
Trump jokes about suing his new Fed chair pick over interest rates: 'He's going to lower them'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump jokes about suing his new Fed chair pick over interest rates: 'He's going to lower them'
During an exclusive dinner at Capitol Hill on Saturday, the president reportedly did a "roast".
15 hours ago
Missed the January 31 IRS deadline? Here's all about the penalties you should know
ECONOMY & WORK
Missed the January 31 IRS deadline? Here's all about the penalties you should know
Missing the IRS deadline can lead to rising penalties and added interest charges.
16 hours ago
Trump hints at settling $10 billion lawsuit — and wants to give it away to ‘very good charities'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump hints at settling $10 billion lawsuit — and wants to give it away to ‘very good charities'
The president says any settlement in his IRS tax records case would be directed to charity.
16 hours ago
Millions of Americans may be impacted as Trump-backed SNAP work mandates roll out
ECONOMY & WORK
Millions of Americans may be impacted as Trump-backed SNAP work mandates roll out
Expanded SNAP work rules begin, cutting benefits and narrowing eligibility across the U.S.
17 hours ago
'Price Is Right' contestant nails a perfect putt, drives away in a brand new car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' contestant nails a perfect putt, drives away in a brand new car
She said that she had played some golf with her husband from time to time.
2 days ago
Department of Education's deadline slip-up turns into student debt relief for thousands
ECONOMY & WORK
Department of Education's deadline slip-up turns into student debt relief for thousands
The administration failed to do good on the deadline that was set by the courts.
2 days ago
Trump reveals his pick to lead Bureau of Labor Statistics — says it was run by ‘stupid people’ for years
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump reveals his pick to lead Bureau of Labor Statistics — says it was run by ‘stupid people’ for years
The President claimed that the BLS was run by "weak and stupid people" prior to this.
2 days ago
Experts warn Trump admin's changes to SNAP could impact millions of Americans
ECONOMY & WORK
Experts warn Trump admin's changes to SNAP could impact millions of Americans
More than 40 million low-income and vulnerable families depend on SNAP to make ends meet.
2 days ago
Nobel laureate warns Americans could pay the price for Donald Trump’s trade wars
ECONOMY & WORK
Nobel laureate warns Americans could pay the price for Donald Trump’s trade wars
If these claims turn out to be true, the Republicans will have a hard time during the Midterms.
2 days ago
Trump wants to solve the housing crisis — his idea is to drive the prices up, not down
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump wants to solve the housing crisis — his idea is to drive the prices up, not down
"People that own their homes, we're gonna keep them wealthy. We're gonna keep those prices up," he said.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $75,000 in a split second, fans call it 'dopamine boost'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $75,000 in a split second, fans call it 'dopamine boost'
"Congratulations to Vonda winning close to 100k tonight," a fan reacted.
3 days ago
Are you an Android user? You could be eligible for settlement money from Google
ECONOMY & WORK
Are you an Android user? You could be eligible for settlement money from Google
The tech giant was accused of collecting users' cellular data in an illegal and unethical manner.
3 days ago
Is olive oil sold at Costco real? Woman on Tiktok shares a simple trick to find out
COSTCO
Is olive oil sold at Costco real? Woman on Tiktok shares a simple trick to find out
It turns out that if the packaging does not have a harvest date, the olive oil isn't real.
3 days ago
Nicki Minaj flaunts $1 million Trump 'Gold Card', says she's the President's biggest fan
ECONOMY & WORK
Nicki Minaj flaunts $1 million Trump 'Gold Card', says she's the President's biggest fan
The rapper said that the hate she received for supporting Trump has only made her support stronger.
3 days ago
Trump claims Walmart is closing '250 stores' in California — fact check says otherwise
WALMART
Trump claims Walmart is closing '250 stores' in California — fact check says otherwise
Trump even accused the California Governor of running a drug-money laundering scheme.
3 days ago
Donald Trump may already have his next Fed chair picked — and it’s a familiar name
ECONOMY & WORK
Donald Trump may already have his next Fed chair picked — and it’s a familiar name
The President has reportedly landed on a candidate who is close to his White House aide.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player blanks out and loses bonus round after receiving only one letter as clue
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player blanks out and loses bonus round after receiving only one letter as clue
"Not very helpful with only one letter on the board, and I can’t believe we have 3 car losses in one week," a fan reacted.
4 days ago